Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
Dodgers: Experts Compare Bobby Miller to Former Dodger Champion
ESPN insider gives a glowing review of the Dodgers' top pitching prospect.
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Experts Predict His Top 5 Landing Spots, and None are the Angels
No good news here for Angels fans.
Former Phillies Utilityman Signs With Los Angeles Dodgers
Former Philadelphia Phillies utilityman Luke Williams has signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
True Blue LA
Some new Dodgers uniform numbers for 2023
LOS ANGELES — One of the appeals of FanFest is seeing new Dodgers in their new uniforms for the first time, especially for folks who might have missed seeing some players on the “Dodgers Love LA” tour around the southland in the previous week. Miguel Rojas wears...
Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin Loves This Dominant LA Starting Rotation
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin is excited about the 2023 LA starting rotation of himself, Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Noah Syndergaard.
Angels: Shohei Ohtani Could Make His First Start at Dodger Stadium This Year
Let the speculation begin.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Dodgers News: Rookie Miguel Vargas Will Be Wearing a New Number in 2023
Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas has chosen a new uniform number, and he'll be switching from number 71 to number 17 in 2023.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Angels: Halos Among Highest-Graded Teams From Insiders’ Offseason Grades
Sam Blum of The Athletic gave the Angels a very high grade for productive offseason that saw them add Hunter Renfroe, Tyler Anderson, Gio Urshela, and others.
SNY in danger of starting Mets season without Keith Hernandez?
Keith Hernandez’s return to the broadcasting booth is not yet official. Hernandez still does not have a contract agreement from SNY, Newsday’s Neil Best reports. The sides have exchanged proposals but Hernandez’s camp currently is waiting for a response. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and...
Dodgers: These Two LA Outfielders Are Expected To Lead the Team In Homers
One projection system named each team's star hitters to keep an eye on this upcoming season.
Ex-Giants Silver Slugger Could Be Worthy Signing For Red Sox To Improve Infield Depth
Should the Red Sox consider a move for the ex-Silver Slugger?
LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour
One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
Dodgers Prospect Diego Cartaya Reveals He's Open to a Move Away from Catcher
LA’s top prospect says he’ll play other positions if it means he’ll be in the lineup
Tony Gonsolin News: Dodgers Star Reveals What Purchase He's Planning On Making First With His New Contract
After Gonsolin's contract was finalized, the All-Star pitcher shared what he's going to splurge his paycheck on.
St. Louis Cardinals' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The St. Louis Cardinals had a relatively quiet offseason, aside from signing former Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras to replace longtime Cardinals backstop Yadier Molina. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Cardinals in 2023.
Red Sox Reportedly May Still Add Infielder; Could Reunion With All-Star Be On Way?
Boston certainly sounds like its still busy ahead of spring training
