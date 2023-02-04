Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Looking For a Crystal Shop In Westchester? Visit Custom Crystal Creations in Dobbs Ferry NYOut and About Westchester NYDobbs Ferry, NY
I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning
Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County
The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut. As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 outages in its service territory.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
What If we had a ‘Swap Shop’ near the Norwalk transfer station?
Ah, the dump, or rather, Norwalk’s transfer station, is a place many of us frequent either to recycle metal, waste oil, or large plastic items, or drop off food scraps. What seems unfortunate is visiting the transfer station and also seeing furniture that is gently-used, brand-new, or vintage, along with other interesting items that are unwanted by the original owner being thrown out in the solid waste dumpsters on a daily basis. Why can’t these items also be set aside for someone to give them TLC?
westontoday.news
Blaze Destroys Weston Home, Another Damaged
No one was injured in a house fire on Hemlock Ridge on Saturday, February 4, but the home itself was destroyed. A nearby home on Davis Hill Road also suffered “significant damage” in a fire possibly caused by drifting embers, according to Weston Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Pokorny.
WGRZ TV
About 60 animals killed in fire at Connecticut family farm
PROSPECT, Conn — A barn with dozens of animals inside was engulfed in flames late Friday night, and firefighters fought the bitter cold and wind while taming the flames, according to the Prospect fire chief. Firefighters were called to a barn on Spring Road around 11:25 p.m. for a...
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
Car strikes entrance to Gateway Apartments in Bridgeport – 3rd time in 2 years
Police said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. while the car was traveling south on West Avenue and veered off course.
Person Reportedly Struck By Train: Metro-North Service Delayed In Northern Westchester
Click here for a new, updated story: Person Killed By Train In Northern Westchester, Metro-North Service Still DelayedService is delayed after a person was reportedly struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester.The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. in Peekskill.Hudson Line …
ctexaminer.com
School Construction Costs Leap to by $21 Million in Cromwell
CROMWELL — A project to build a new middle school is estimated to cost as much as $21 million more than the amount approved by the town in referendum last June. The project, which was approved for $58.6 million in the referendum, is now estimated to cost nearly $80 million. $17.3 million is in additional construction costs, and $3.8 million is in soft costs.
Bedford Fire Department Building Back on the Market
BEDFORD, N.Y. - If anyone’s wondering if the Westchester real estate market’s still hot, hot, hot, they won’t have to look any farther than Bedford. Well, metaphorically anyway. Having long outgrown its too-small building at 34 Village Green, the Bedford Fire Department made plans to build a new firehouse just a quarter-mile south on Old Post Road, aka Route 22. The $14.8 million project was given the thumbs-up by voters in January 2020. The following year, the village put the 1920s firehouse up for sale in order to help defray those costs. It was sold to local resident Govind Friedland for a cool $2 million, who announced that he...
Fallen Wires Cause Brush Fire In Hudson Valley
A brush fire caused by fallen power lines shuttered a road in the Hudson Valley until crews could put it out. The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 3, around 11 a.m. when firefighters and police in Putnam County responded to a fire in Mahopac located in the area of Croton Falls Road and Cole D…
Family displaced after house fire in Oxford
OXFORD, Conn — A house fire in Oxford on Friday night left a family displaced, according to the town's fire chief. Firefighters were called to the home on Jensen Farm Road around 7:45 p.m., where it took about 45 minutes to knock down a bulk of the fire, Chief Scott Pelletier told FOX61 over the phone Saturday morning.
hamlethub.com
This Week in the City: Danbury Chief of Staff Roger Palanzo to discuss efforts by the Tax Assessors office
In this episode of "This Week in the City," Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Chief of Staff Roger Palanzo to discuss efforts by the Tax Assessors office in regard to motor vehicle registration compliance. The City of Danbury has contracted with Capital Tax Recovery to address the issue of...
westportjournal.com
Westporters lose power in grip of Arctic blast
WESTPORT — As temperatures plunged overnight to bone-chilling single digits, nearly 100 Westporters have lost electric service early Saturday. As of 6 a.m. Saturday, 88 local Eversource outages were reported, according to the power company. Overnight, more than 100 Westporters had been without power, the utility said. More than...
Ridgefield Cafe Praised For 'Excellent, Satisfying' Food
A cafe in Fairfield County perfect for those with specialized diets is receiving a warm reception from visitors. Botanika Cafe, which opened around March 2022 and is located in Ridgefield at 424 Main St., only serves plant-based organic food made with vegan and gluten-free ingredients. Popular vegan dishes served by...
Power Outages: Winds Knock Down Wires, Transformers, Trees In Westchester
Heavy wind gusts from a powerful cold front traveling through the Northeast are causing thousands of people to lose power throughout Westchester County. The cold front, arriving in the area on Friday, Feb. 3, is bringing gusts as strong as 35 miles per hour to the region, along with Arctic air…
Power Outages: Winds Knock Down Wires, Trees In Hudson Valley
As a powerful cold front brings heavy winds and freezing Arctic air to the Hudson Valley, thousands of customers have been left without power from fallen trees and power lines. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the damaging...
Cement truck careens into marsh, causing massive delays on West Shore Expressway: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Massive delays were reported on the West Shore Expressway starting during the morning rush hour on Monday when a cement truck careened off the highway and into the marsh, police said. The emergency response in the vicinity of Victory Boulevard continued as of nearly 2...
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train; third train death in a week
The railroad crossing in Peekskill has many signs and markings that alert people to the dangers.
