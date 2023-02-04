ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

i95 ROCK

I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning

Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
TORRINGTON, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

What If we had a ‘Swap Shop’ near the Norwalk transfer station?

Ah, the dump, or rather, Norwalk’s transfer station, is a place many of us frequent either to recycle metal, waste oil, or large plastic items, or drop off food scraps. What seems unfortunate is visiting the transfer station and also seeing furniture that is gently-used, brand-new, or vintage, along with other interesting items that are unwanted by the original owner being thrown out in the solid waste dumpsters on a daily basis. Why can’t these items also be set aside for someone to give them TLC?
NORWALK, CT
westontoday.news

Blaze Destroys Weston Home, Another Damaged

No one was injured in a house fire on Hemlock Ridge on Saturday, February 4, but the home itself was destroyed. A nearby home on Davis Hill Road also suffered “significant damage” in a fire possibly caused by drifting embers, according to Weston Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Pokorny.
WESTON, CT
WGRZ TV

About 60 animals killed in fire at Connecticut family farm

PROSPECT, Conn — A barn with dozens of animals inside was engulfed in flames late Friday night, and firefighters fought the bitter cold and wind while taming the flames, according to the Prospect fire chief. Firefighters were called to a barn on Spring Road around 11:25 p.m. for a...
PROSPECT, CT
ctexaminer.com

School Construction Costs Leap to by $21 Million in Cromwell

CROMWELL — A project to build a new middle school is estimated to cost as much as $21 million more than the amount approved by the town in referendum last June. The project, which was approved for $58.6 million in the referendum, is now estimated to cost nearly $80 million. $17.3 million is in additional construction costs, and $3.8 million is in soft costs.
CROMWELL, CT
TAPinto.net

Bedford Fire Department Building Back on the Market

BEDFORD, N.Y. - If anyone’s wondering if the Westchester real estate market’s still hot, hot, hot, they won’t have to look any farther than Bedford. Well, metaphorically anyway. Having long outgrown its too-small building at 34 Village Green, the Bedford Fire Department made plans to build a new firehouse just a quarter-mile south on Old Post Road, aka Route 22. The $14.8 million project was given the thumbs-up by voters in January 2020. The following year, the village put the 1920s firehouse up for sale in order to help defray those costs. It was sold to local resident Govind Friedland for a cool $2 million, who announced that he...
BEDFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Fallen Wires Cause Brush Fire In Hudson Valley

A brush fire caused by fallen power lines shuttered a road in the Hudson Valley until crews could put it out. The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 3, around 11 a.m. when firefighters and police in Putnam County responded to a fire in Mahopac located in the area of Croton Falls Road and Cole D…
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
FOX 61

Family displaced after house fire in Oxford

OXFORD, Conn — A house fire in Oxford on Friday night left a family displaced, according to the town's fire chief. Firefighters were called to the home on Jensen Farm Road around 7:45 p.m., where it took about 45 minutes to knock down a bulk of the fire, Chief Scott Pelletier told FOX61 over the phone Saturday morning.
OXFORD, CT
westportjournal.com

Westporters lose power in grip of Arctic blast

WESTPORT — As temperatures plunged overnight to bone-chilling single digits, nearly 100 Westporters have lost electric service early Saturday. As of 6 a.m. Saturday, 88 local Eversource outages were reported, according to the power company. Overnight, more than 100 Westporters had been without power, the utility said. More than...
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Cafe Praised For 'Excellent, Satisfying' Food

A cafe in Fairfield County perfect for those with specialized diets is receiving a warm reception from visitors. Botanika Cafe, which opened around March 2022 and is located in Ridgefield at 424 Main St., only serves plant-based organic food made with vegan and gluten-free ingredients. Popular vegan dishes served by...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

