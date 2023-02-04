Read full article on original website
Related
NHPR
With more patients traveling to New England for abortions, Connecticut looks to expand access
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, many New England states looked to protect and expand abortion access. Connecticut took an early lead, opening an information hotline, enacting new legislation that provides legal protections, and increasing the number of abortion providers. Dr. Nancy Stanwood, chief medical officer of Planned...
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils proposal to cut taxes for middle-class, working families
Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced a legislative proposal that he said would provide tax relief for middle-class and working families.
ctexaminer.com
CT Examiner’s Capitol Notebook
The state’s biennial budget will take center stage in the Capitol this week after Gov. Ned Lamont presents his budget to lawmakers on Wednesday. Along with proposals to lock in funding levels boosted with federal aid, Lamont is expected to announce a plan for a middle-class tax cut, along with already-announced plans to cut taxes for businesses and low-income workers.
utilitydive.com
Connecticut drafts a performance-based regulation system following utilities’ storm response
Connecticut has launched a more than one-year process establishing a regulatory system that will set rates based on how a utility does its job. Performance-Based Regulation, PBR, was called for in 2020 state legislation following Tropical Storm Isaias in August of that year. Power was knocked out for days to more than 1 million customers of Eversource Energy and Avangrid subsidiary United Illuminating. Business and residential customers and elected officials accused the utilities of failing to communicate and prepare before the storm and restoring power too slowly.
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Gov. Lamont expected to announce proposal to lower Connecticut income tax rate
Gov. Lamont says the income tax rate in Connecticut has not been reduced in nearly 30 years.
Gov. Lamont proposes first state income tax cut in nearly 30 years
The last time Connecticut cut the state income tax, we were all doing "The Macarena."
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
Connecticut leaders vow to defend domestic violence gun laws after federal appeals court decision
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a renewed push to put protections in place for victims of domestic violence. Last week, a federal appeals court ruled the government can’t stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from owning guns. On Monday, Connecticut lawmakers vowed they will fight if laws in the state are […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Tax cut plan for middle class families in CT
Federal court challenges domestic violence law in CT. Connecticut domestic violence advocates plan to take a stand Monday morning to protest a federal court decision they say will put victims in danger. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:55 PM UTC. State Rep. Chris Rosario talks about how several state democratic...
Lamont administration pushing to allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a new push by Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) to allow pharmacists to prescribe oral contraceptives. Currently, your neighborhood pharmacy can fill a prescription for oral contraceptives, but a doctor still has to prescribe the pill. “For many women in our state, there remain unnecessary obstacles that can put contraception […]
BizReport.com
LLC Cost in Connecticut 2023: Review & Free Guides
Entrepreneurs looking to set up businesses in Connecticut have a lot of options when it comes to their business structure. Among these is the (LLC), which stands for limited liability company. Many business owners prefer an LLC because it combines the benefits of a corporation, such as limited liability and...
Connecticut proposes bill to cut off financial ties for convicted domestic abusers
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut legislation is taking steps to protect domestic and family violence victims. On January 3, 2023, a bill was submitted to the General Assembly, proposing a ban on individuals convicted of domestic or family violence crimes from receiving alimony, pension proceeds, or other financial support from their victim spouse.
Bad appointments failing those in Connecticut’s prisons
It becomes clear to those of us who work to create humanitarian change to a system based on enslavement that our voices and the voices of incarcerated people and their families will not be hear
ctexaminer.com
About the Fireworks Safety Act
What is the Fireworks Safety Act: The Fireworks Safety Act is proposed legislation before the. Connecticut Legislature to allow two new types of consumer fireworks to be purchased and enjoyed. here in the state. How does the Fireworks Safety Act help Firefighters: Contained within the Fireworks Safety Act is language...
This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78
(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
darienite.com
Various Lawmakers Are Proposing to Make It Easier (or Harder) to Drink and Drive in Connecticut
The Connecticut Legislature is back in session, saving us from ourselves (and each other). And the collection of proposed bills this session, numbering in the hundreds, includes many that would affect our state’s transportation laws. Once again lawmakers are debating our state’s “open container” law as Connecticut is one...
UC Daily Campus
Reports find Connecticut pays 2nd highest electric bills nationwide
On Jan. 4 2023, an article published by Payless Power, a Texas based electricity company, reported that Connecticut has the second highest average monthly electric bill in the country, surpassed only by Hawaii. Gathering data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration describing residential and commercial power costs, Payless Power showed that Connecticut ranks in the top five states in both sectors for power costs.
‘The chances are getting slimmer’: Turkish woman in Connecticut waits to hear fate of family after earthquake
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With thousands already dead, and many more trapped underneath rubble in Turkey and Syria, the death toll for a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake will likely continue to rise. More than 3,000 people died after the earthquake hit before dawn Monday morning. For relatives in Connecticut, it’s a terrifying wait to […]
Comments / 2