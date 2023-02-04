ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 2

Related
ctexaminer.com

CT Examiner’s Capitol Notebook

The state’s biennial budget will take center stage in the Capitol this week after Gov. Ned Lamont presents his budget to lawmakers on Wednesday. Along with proposals to lock in funding levels boosted with federal aid, Lamont is expected to announce a plan for a middle-class tax cut, along with already-announced plans to cut taxes for businesses and low-income workers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
utilitydive.com

Connecticut drafts a performance-based regulation system following utilities’ storm response

Connecticut has launched a more than one-year process establishing a regulatory system that will set rates based on how a utility does its job. Performance-Based Regulation, PBR, was called for in 2020 state legislation following Tropical Storm Isaias in August of that year. Power was knocked out for days to more than 1 million customers of Eversource Energy and Avangrid subsidiary United Illuminating. Business and residential customers and elected officials accused the utilities of failing to communicate and prepare before the storm and restoring power too slowly.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Tax cut plan for middle class families in CT

Federal court challenges domestic violence law in CT. Connecticut domestic violence advocates plan to take a stand Monday morning to protest a federal court decision they say will put victims in danger. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:55 PM UTC. State Rep. Chris Rosario talks about how several state democratic...
CONNECTICUT STATE
BizReport.com

LLC Cost in Connecticut 2023: Review & Free Guides

Entrepreneurs looking to set up businesses in Connecticut have a lot of options when it comes to their business structure. Among these is the (LLC), which stands for limited liability company. Many business owners prefer an LLC because it combines the benefits of a corporation, such as limited liability and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

About the Fireworks Safety Act

What is the Fireworks Safety Act: The Fireworks Safety Act is proposed legislation before the. Connecticut Legislature to allow two new types of consumer fireworks to be purchased and enjoyed. here in the state. How does the Fireworks Safety Act help Firefighters: Contained within the Fireworks Safety Act is language...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78

(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut

There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

Reports find Connecticut pays 2nd highest electric bills nationwide

On Jan. 4 2023, an article published by Payless Power, a Texas based electricity company, reported that Connecticut has the second highest average monthly electric bill in the country, surpassed only by Hawaii. Gathering data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration describing residential and commercial power costs, Payless Power showed that Connecticut ranks in the top five states in both sectors for power costs.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

‘The chances are getting slimmer’: Turkish woman in Connecticut waits to hear fate of family after earthquake

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With thousands already dead, and many more trapped underneath rubble in Turkey and Syria, the death toll for a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake will likely continue to rise. More than 3,000 people died after the earthquake hit before dawn Monday morning. For relatives in Connecticut, it’s a terrifying wait to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy