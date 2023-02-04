Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Library Adult Program Series: Bird Identification Workshop with Amy R. Thompson, NPS
Friday, March 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Registration is required to attend this free programming event as a Zoom Link is required. This is an VIRTUAL only online event. This interactive bird identification program will focus on key characteristics, such as overall profiles, foraging behaviors, and habitat, which can aid birders on all levels to identify a species quickly and confidently. We will focus on families of birds commonly found on the Outer Banks, such as shorebirds, seabirds, wading birds, songbirds, and many others. Whether you alibrarye backyard birding or strolling the beach, this workshop is geared towards helping you refine your identification skills.
outerbanksvoice.com
Mobile Food Pantry monthly visit to FFES is Thursday, February 9
PLEASE NOTE We are still using the sane procedures. When you drive up to the check in do not get out of your vehicle to register. A volunteer will approach you and take your information. Volunteers will then load everything into your vehicle. Please leave sufficient room in your vehicle for us to loads..
outerbanksvoice.com
Apply for 2023 Community Foundation College Scholarships now through March 6
The Outer Banks Community Foundation will begin accepting online scholarship applications on Monday, February 6, 2023. The deadline to complete all application requirements is 11:59 pm, Monday, March 6, 2023. Applicants begin the process at obcf.org, which has instructions and links to the Community Foundation’s online application portal. One application...
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Budleigh, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
This week’s Pet of the Week is Budleigh. Budleigh is around four years old and is a hound/retriever mix. This sweet boy was surrendered to us because his former family could no longer care for him. Budleigh has some skin allergies, but has been to the vet and is already feeling better in our care. Buddy loves to get all of your love and attention. He enjoys going outside to play and going for walks. He also knows his basic commands. Watch this video to learn more about Budleigh.
outerbanksvoice.com
Treveon Govan captures OBX diversity through a lens
His ‘Cinematic Youth’ photos feature the Pioneer Theater. As he has talked with friends about the issue of diversity on the Outer Banks, Treveon Govan began to realize how diverse his friends and family here are. “It wasn’t so much about the land or food, but more so...
How can this rapidly eroding Outer Banks town stop homes from falling into the ocean?
RODANTHE, N.C. — The beaches in one Outer Banks town are in danger of disappearing. Rodanthe is eroding up to around 12 feet a year, according to some estimates. Many residents are now begging for beach nourishment, arguing it’s the best way to save their homes and their town.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Board approves agreement to share school playing fields with county
By a unanimous vote at its Feb. 6 meeting, the Dare County Board of Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Dare County Board of Education that allows the county to share some school athletic fields in order to help meet the growing demand for playing facilities in the county.
'Enough is enough': Virginia Beach parent creates petition requesting metal detectors in schools
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the investigation into the January shooting at Richneck Elementary School progresses, people are calling for better security in other school divisions. In Virginia Beach, a petition is floating around to get metal detectors inside public schools, with more than 200 signatures. “As a mother,...
Polar Plunge raises over $1.5 million for Special Olympics Virginia
Special Olympics Virginia says its largest fundraiser of the year brought more than 2,600 people to the frigid Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Saturday.
outerbanksvoice.com
Croatan Hwy project starts in Nags Head
Some traffic to be diverted to S. Virginia Dare Trail. The milling and paving portion of NCDOT’s South Croatan Hwy resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 6 commencing near the intersection of Gray Eagle St./S. Croatan Hwy. and proceeding northward. Work will be phased with the first phase spanning between Gray Eagle St. and Town Hall. The second phase will likely span from Town Hall to Jockey’s Ridge. Both phases are expected to be completed by Mid-May 2023. The third phase is anticipated to occur this fall to finish the balance of S. Croatan Hwy. up through to Eighth St.
WAVY News 10
Juveniles arrested, charged with breaking and entering in Southern Shores
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) – Three juveniles have been arrested and charged with breaking into a home and cars, according to Southern Shores Police Department. The juveniles were charged with breaking and entering and larceny of money and other personal items from multiple cars. They have charges pending on...
outerbanksvoice.com
Southern Shores Police charge local juveniles with multiple offenses
The Southern Shores Police Department reported on Feb. 6 that three local juvenile suspects have been “apprehended in connection with multiple motor vehicles breaking & entering and larcenies of cash and other personal property” from those vehicles. Other charges against the suspects include breaking and entering of a...
Virginia Beach pet groomers could face animal cruelty charge
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach couple who owns a pet grooming business is accused of mistreating their animals, and several of their dogs have been seized. According to Virginia Beach police, Jeffrey and Vicki Piva, the owners of Blue Dog Pet Grooming, could be charged with animal cruelty after reports of "not adequately caring for" their animals.
Decade after 'Good Friday miracle' jet crash, Virginia Beach firefighters grapple with cancer diagnoses
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Watch the special report tonight on 13News Now at 11 p.m. At age 44, there are days when Virginia Beach Fire Captain Matt Chiaverotti doesn't have the energy to pick himself up from his recliner that sits by his living room window. Cancer is making...
Man accused in fatal shooting claims victim was breaking into VB home
New details reveal what led up to a shooting that killed a man in Virginia Beach in early January.
VBPD: Larceny suspects used lottery tickets as distraction while taking money from victim
Police in Virginia Beach are warning residents of a possible larceny scam after one resident had hundreds of dollars stolen from her.
cbs17
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach. Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol received calls that an autistic, nonverbal child had been taken and that the vehicle may be near the rest area on Interstate 95 in Nash County.
In court, woman recounts watching VB neighbor allegedly torture dog
A Virginia Beach man who was caught on camera allegedly beating up his own dog faced a judge Friday.
Police name Kempsville High staff member arrested for domestic assault
A staff member working at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach was arrested on assault charges, school officials say.
Comments / 0