Dare County Library Adult Program Series: Bird Identification Workshop with Amy R. Thompson, NPS

Friday, March 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Registration is required to attend this free programming event as a Zoom Link is required. This is an VIRTUAL only online event. This interactive bird identification program will focus on key characteristics, such as overall profiles, foraging behaviors, and habitat, which can aid birders on all levels to identify a species quickly and confidently. We will focus on families of birds commonly found on the Outer Banks, such as shorebirds, seabirds, wading birds, songbirds, and many others. Whether you alibrarye backyard birding or strolling the beach, this workshop is geared towards helping you refine your identification skills.
Mobile Food Pantry monthly visit to FFES is Thursday, February 9

PLEASE NOTE We are still using the sane procedures. When you drive up to the check in do not get out of your vehicle to register. A volunteer will approach you and take your information. Volunteers will then load everything into your vehicle. Please leave sufficient room in your vehicle for us to loads..
Apply for 2023 Community Foundation College Scholarships now through March 6

The Outer Banks Community Foundation will begin accepting online scholarship applications on Monday, February 6, 2023. The deadline to complete all application requirements is 11:59 pm, Monday, March 6, 2023. Applicants begin the process at obcf.org, which has instructions and links to the Community Foundation’s online application portal. One application...
Meet Budleigh, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week

This week’s Pet of the Week is Budleigh. Budleigh is around four years old and is a hound/retriever mix. This sweet boy was surrendered to us because his former family could no longer care for him. Budleigh has some skin allergies, but has been to the vet and is already feeling better in our care. Buddy loves to get all of your love and attention. He enjoys going outside to play and going for walks. He also knows his basic commands. Watch this video to learn more about Budleigh.
Treveon Govan captures OBX diversity through a lens

His ‘Cinematic Youth’ photos feature the Pioneer Theater. As he has talked with friends about the issue of diversity on the Outer Banks, Treveon Govan began to realize how diverse his friends and family here are. “It wasn’t so much about the land or food, but more so...
Dare Board approves agreement to share school playing fields with county

By a unanimous vote at its Feb. 6 meeting, the Dare County Board of Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Dare County Board of Education that allows the county to share some school athletic fields in order to help meet the growing demand for playing facilities in the county.
Croatan Hwy project starts in Nags Head

Some traffic to be diverted to S. Virginia Dare Trail. The milling and paving portion of NCDOT’s South Croatan Hwy resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 6 commencing near the intersection of Gray Eagle St./S. Croatan Hwy. and proceeding northward. Work will be phased with the first phase spanning between Gray Eagle St. and Town Hall. The second phase will likely span from Town Hall to Jockey’s Ridge. Both phases are expected to be completed by Mid-May 2023. The third phase is anticipated to occur this fall to finish the balance of S. Croatan Hwy. up through to Eighth St.
Southern Shores Police charge local juveniles with multiple offenses

The Southern Shores Police Department reported on Feb. 6 that three local juvenile suspects have been “apprehended in connection with multiple motor vehicles breaking & entering and larcenies of cash and other personal property” from those vehicles. Other charges against the suspects include breaking and entering of a...
Virginia Beach pet groomers could face animal cruelty charge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach couple who owns a pet grooming business is accused of mistreating their animals, and several of their dogs have been seized. According to Virginia Beach police, Jeffrey and Vicki Piva, the owners of Blue Dog Pet Grooming, could be charged with animal cruelty after reports of "not adequately caring for" their animals.
