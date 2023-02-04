This week’s Pet of the Week is Budleigh. Budleigh is around four years old and is a hound/retriever mix. This sweet boy was surrendered to us because his former family could no longer care for him. Budleigh has some skin allergies, but has been to the vet and is already feeling better in our care. Buddy loves to get all of your love and attention. He enjoys going outside to play and going for walks. He also knows his basic commands. Watch this video to learn more about Budleigh.

MANTEO, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO