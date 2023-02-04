ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

State of Emergency Declared After 50-Car Train Derailment in Ohio

A 50-car train derailment set off a massive fire in Ohio late Friday night, leading officials to declare a state of emergency. A freight train traveling from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania was passing through the village of East Palestine in Ohio when it went off the tracks, the Associated Press reported.
