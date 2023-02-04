Read full article on original website
Wrestle Zone
Shawn Michaels Says Ivy Nile’s Appearance Outside Of WWE Will Be A ‘One-Shot Deal’
For those of you hoping to see more WWE NXT superstars take bookings outside of the company, you may want to slow down on your thinking. Speaking with the media after NXT Vengeance Day, Shawn Michaels said this will be a ‘one-shot deal’ for now. Ivy Nile is...
ringsidenews.com
Former WWE Superstar Coming Out Of Retirement For NWA Debut
The wrestling industry has seen various upcoming athletes who were positioned to be the next breakout stars of top promotions by the management. However, their lack of skill or connection with the audience derailed their push and ultimately led to their exit. One such name in this list is the former WWE superstar Alex Riley. But A-Ry recently came back to the squared circle and is set to make his debut in another major promotion as well.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Throws Beer At Seth Rollins During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has achieved great success during his WWE career, and his popularity only continues to grow. He excels in every role he is given and this is particularly evident in his current character. Additionally, it appears that his rivalry with Cody Rhodes will persist indefinitely. In fact, it seems Cody Rhodes threw beer at Rollins during a WWE live event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER ECW CHAMPION RETURNS TO MLW AND MORE SPOILER NOTES FROM PHILLY TAPING
Former ECW World Champion Raven returned to MLW at tonight's REELZ taping. We are told he was positioned as something of a spiritual advisor for Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA on camera and behind the scenes, will be working as a producer. Last night's event at the 2300 Arena was...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR BUSTED OPEN AGAIN LAST NIGHT
Sonya Deville revealed on her Instagram Stories that she received seven stiches above her eye after being accidentally busted open above her left eye during a WWE live event in Pensacola, Florida. Deville was wrestling against Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat match when she was cut...
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW
Adam Cole has commented on his NXT run, explaining why he chose to leave WWE and sign with AEW. Cole was one of the most decorated talents in NXT history, winning the brand’s North American, Tag Team, and main NXT titles during his tenure on the then Black and Gold brand.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UWN RED CARPET RUMBLE 2023 THIS WEEKEND, WHAT'S SET FOR WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING & MORE
This weekend's edition of UWN Championship Wrestling will feature the entire 2023 Red Carpet Rumble. For more, visit www.unitedwrestlingtv.com. Scheduled for Thursday's edition of New Japan on AXS TV - "LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito faces Kongo's Kenoh one on one. IWGP World Heavywight Champion Kazuchika Okada meets GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya in tag team action."
Shawn Michaels Says ‘There Is No Talk Of’ NXT Talent Taking Bookings Beyond ‘One-Shot’ Deal With ROW
Currently, Ivy Nile wrestling for a promotion outside of WWE is being viewed as a one-off. Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion announced that WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile would participate in an upcoming event on Saturday, February 11. Shawn Michaels addressed the booking and the possibility of more Superstars taking outside bookings on a post-show media call following WWE NXT Vengeance Day.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHAWN MICHAELS COMMENTS ON WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY, DIJAK'S FINGER, NEW DAY AND MORE: POST SHOW MEDIA CALL RECAP
Welcome to PWInsider.com's coverage of the post-WWE NXT Vengeance Day Media Call with Shawn Michaels. Highlights from the call:. *Shawn felt it was an absolutely phenomenal show in Charlotte. The roster was overjoyed to be out there in Charlotte. Lots of things going on including surprises and title changes. *For...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOGAN REP RESPONDS TO HEALTH ISSUE CLAIMS, LA TIMES ON WHAT MEDIA COMPANIES CAN LEARN FROM WWE & MORE
In regard to all the reports about Hulk Hogan's health in the wake of Kurt Angle stating Hogan told him that he can't feel below the waist, a rep for the WWE Hall of Famer told Entertainment Tonight, "Everything is OK with him. Hulk is someone with a lot of humor." Hogan, who now walks with a cane, has mostly kept to the Tampa area, including his karaoke bar, in recent years, in part because he's not up to the rigors of regularly traveling anymore.
PWMania
Grayson Waller Confronts Shawn Michaels, WWE NXT – Indies Update, Dijak’s Finger, More
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call following Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event. Here are the highlights:. * Michaels stated that they put on a fantastic show in Charlotte with Vengeance Day and the roster, and that...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. *Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella in a Fatal Four Way to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. *Montez Ford vs. Elias...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ADAM COLE REMEMBERS JAY BRISCOE AND MORE
Wheeler Yuta Spills The Tea On The BCC | Hey! (EW), 2/5/23. Talk Is Jericho: Samoa Joe x Jay Briscoe & Wrestler’s Court. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SUPERSTAR GRAHAM HOSPITALIZED AGAIN, MOXLEY HEADING TO WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND, NEW SPRING SLAM IN POUGHKEEPSIE & MORE
Former WWWF Champion and WWE Hall of Fame Superstar Graham was briefly released from the hospital to go to a rehabilitiation center but is again hospitalized again with heart issues. He has lost 50 lbs in the last three weeks, according to his official Facebook page. A GoFundMe to assist his family is now ongoing. Everyone at PWInsider.com wishes Graham, his wife Valerie and the entire family the best.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY RHODES ON WHY WRESTLEMANIA DOESN'T NEED THE ROCK, RICKY STARKS AT THE RUMBLE, THE VINCE-HHH TRANSITION AND MORE
Cody Rhodes did an interview with The Daily Mail talking a number of topics:. On the transition from Vince McMahon to Triple H: "One of the really nice things was the amount of communication. It's already a downtrodden, melancholy situation when you're injured and you're on your couch. This happened very quickly, I'm not really up and moving and I'm not hitting the weights, I'm not in that process of getting near coming back. At the time when the transition happened, I wasn't even close to coming back and I was communicated with every step of the way. I was communicated with by Vince and by Triple H. That was very nice. I was never left in the dark on anything and obviously, these are different visions, they change. My transaction needs to be simple. I don't need to be caught up in whatever is happening behind the scenes. Those stories can be fun but I need my story on the screen to be the more important story. For that to happen I need to be at the very best. Best as a superstar, best as a wrestler because then the other stuff will come. You wont have to worry about does he like me, does she like me, do they like me. It's the best I could be, was the best I could be. I did not notice any elements of the transition that were chaotic, everyone communicated with me and as a wrestler in his prime and also a veteran wrestler that makes you feel very wanted and very needed. It filled me up and gave me confidence in my rehab."
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO TAG TEAMS, FEMALE STAR SWITCH WWE BRANDS
As PWInsider.com reported earlier today for Elite subscribers, Maximum Male Models, Maxine Dupri as well as Los Lotharios, Angel and Humberto have all been shifted to the Raw brand. Maximum Male Models and Dupri were backstage at Raw last week but were also at Smackdown. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander was in the UK over the weekend doing media appearances for the company. This week's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Raj Shera vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. There will be some New Japan crossover announced for the No Surrender PPV this week we are...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: CODY AND PAUL TALK AMERICAN DREAM, A CAGE MATCH, MORE QUALIFIERS FOR THE EC, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Edge makes his way to the ring with Beth Phoenix. We have a video package with the recent history between THE Judgment Day, Edge, and Beth Phoenix. Edge says it is so damn good to be back. He says there is one...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IF CODY WINS THE TITLE, DO WRESTLING FANS EXPECT TOO MUCH AT TIMES, THANKS FOR THE KIND WORDS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I just signed up for your Elite service and love it. I used to subscribe to a competitor but I noticed things like stories they reported being wrong more and more. The final straw for me was the Shawn Michaels conference call. Mike Johnson was on the call while the lead reporters from the site I just canceled sent someone else, which I found disrespectful. I think Shawn Michaels deserves to hear from an outlet’s top reporters. Am I wrong?
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY REPORT: FIVE TITLE MATCHES, A STEEL CAGE, TWO OUT OF THREE FALLS MATCH, AND MORE
Welcome to PWInsider.com’s coverage of WWE NXT’s Vengeance Day special from Charlotte, North Carolina. Make sure to check out all of the coverage for Vengeance Day including news, interviews, media appearances, preview audio, live blog, and post show press conference, and post game audio. Your hosts are Matt...
