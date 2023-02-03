Montgomery County to Celebrate ‘Transit Equity Day,’ Which Commemorates the Birthday of Rosa Parks, on Saturday, Feb. 4

Read full article on original website
Related
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County Releases 2022 ‘Age Friendly Initiative Progress Report’ That Highlights Innovative Growth to Service Delivery for Older Residents
Reaffirming Montgomery County’s commitment to making the community a true “Community for a Lifetime,” the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has released its 2022 progress report on implementing the County’s Age-Friendly Initiative. The initiative is an effort to enhance the County as a place where all residents can age, thrive to their full potential and help make the County a better, stronger, and more inclusive community.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Detectives Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision on Georgia Avenue
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in the area of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue. At approximately 7:37 p.m., officers from the 4th District and Montgomery County Fire...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Missing Nine-Year-Old from Silver Spring (LOCATED)
UPDATE: Joel Misael Munoz has been located safe and unharmed. _________________________________________________________________________. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Joel Misael Munoz, a missing 9-year-old from Silver Spring. Munoz was last seen...
Comments / 0