Read full article on original website
Related
Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
Kansas Democrat introduces Senate bill making clergy mandatory reporters of suspected abuse
Baldwin City Sen. Tom Holland introduced a bill requiring Kansas ministers and clergy to be mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse or neglect. The post Kansas Democrat introduces Senate bill making clergy mandatory reporters of suspected abuse appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states
WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher salary requirements of $60,000 or more. The program would start in fiscal 2024. It would not mandate teacher raises. ...
House Bill passes requiring reporting to Division of Highways
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV House of Delegates convened Thursday to take action on four bills, two of which were passed. One of the two to see passage was House Bill 2531, which addresses communications between railway company and the Division of Highways pertaining to the conducting of construction of maintenance work by the company.
Bill introduced in the House of Delegates would impose life sentences on fentanyl dealers
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates this week would impose a life sentence on individuals who are convicted of dealing fentanyl. House Bill 2847, introduced by Delegate Geno Chiarelli (R-Monongalia), would amend portions of state code to change the current 3-15...
Metro News
House passes anti-sanctuary city bill, Senate moves approves several bills in Friday session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates approved a bill on Friday aimed at keeping sanctuary cities from popping up in West Virginia and sent it to the Senate. The original version of HB 2008 referred specifically to sanctuary cities. House Judiciary struck those references. The version the House passed forbids a state entity, local entity or law enforcement agency from adopting written or unwritten polices that prohibit enforcing federal immigration laws.
Senate Education Committee advances bill requiring teaching of Holocaust and other genocides
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, the West Virginia Senate Education Committee advanced a bill that would mandate the teaching of the Holocaust and other genocides that have occurred throughout history. Senate Bill 216, introduced by Senator Jack David Woodrum (R-Summers), would require all public, private, parochial, and denominational...
Sanders to freeze state hires and government regulations on first day as Arkansas governor
(The Center Square) - Newly sworn-in Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in her inaugural address Tuesday that she was signing an executive order to freeze new state hires and government regulations. "We are limiting the growth of government before government limits the growth of individual liberty," she said on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. Sanders also said she would sign an executive order "preventing...
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Governor Abbott announces statewide plan banning use of TikTok
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices.Following the Governor's directive, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed the plan to guide state agencies on managing personal and state-issued devices used to conduct state business. Each state agency has until February 15, 2023 to implement its own policy to enforce this statewide plan."The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our...
KAKE TV
Kansas Republican senator proposes ban on drag shows at libraries and schools
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Republican state senator is proposing a ban on drag shows for kids at schools or libraries. Mike Thompson wants to classify drag shows as obscenity for children. Thompson declined to comment Tuesday night when KAKE News asked him about the plan. But, opponents say a...
KATV
Republican House majority passes Arkansas bill restricting drag shows in the state
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Republican majority in the Arkansas House passed the bill Monday that was initially proposed to restrict drag performances in the state and reclassify them as adult-oriented businesses like strip clubs and escort agencies. Senate Bill 43, which was filed last month by Sen. Gary...
House Rules Committee: Hearing without three days’ notice was in order
If you’re a working-class Montanan, you might not be able to clear out your schedule in just an afternoon to testify on a bill. That’s what Rep. Derek Harvey, D-Butte, said about a hearing on a controversial bill that was scheduled with little notice. “We really need to think about who we’re here to serve […] The post House Rules Committee: Hearing without three days’ notice was in order appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KRGV
Texas Senate leaders signal intent to spend big on border security
"Texas Senate leaders signal intent to spend big on border security" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s...
Legislative roundup: Elections, transgender kids and Noem’s first signatures
PIERRE – Aside from the ongoing saga of censured-and-reinstated Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, elections were the major theme this week in the Legislature. Our own Josh Haiar spent Friday morning in the House State Affairs Committee, where he heard debate on a few of the 46 election-related bills filed as of 1 p.m. Friday. Here’s a […] The post Legislative roundup: Elections, transgender kids and Noem’s first signatures appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
House Committee Hearings and Bills That Passed in the House
The House has a busy day scheduled today with two committee hearings starting. The first is the Judiciary Committee hearing on the Biden Border Crisis, which will examine border security, national security, and how fentanyl has impacted American lives. Testimony will come from Mr. Brandon Dunn,
Texas Governor Criticized for Misleading Tweet About State's Decision on TikTok
Governor Greg Abbott suggests that TikTok will be banned in Texas, but the details reveal a plan that is not quite that ambitious.
Comments / 0