nippertown.com
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Feb. 5, 2023)
Best bet: Ida / Storey Littleton @ Levon Helm Studios, Woodstock. Wow, what a strong Sunday of choices we have around Nippertown today. Blues, classical, avant-grade, you name it, you can hardly go wrong. We’ll go with a reunited Ida, playing only two concerts – one in LA, and one right here in Woodstock. The lineup includes original drummer Miggy Littleton (White Magic, Blood On The Wall), original bassist and vocalist Karla Schickele (K, Beekeeper, Low), longtime violinist, vocalist and collaborator Jean Cook (The Mekons, The Beauty Pill), and multi- instrumentalist/singer-songwriter Storey Littleton (Mitchell and Littleton’s daughter). Available to stream if you can’t make it to the Barn in person. (8:00)
nippertown.com
SPAC Announces Philadelphia Orchestra and New York City Ballet Offerings
SARATOGA SPRINGS – First the New York City Ballet presents six performances – four evenings and two matinees – in mid- and late-July at Saratoga Performing Arts Center; then the Philadelphia Orchestra performs a dozen evening concerts from early- to mid-August. Both seasons at Saratoga Performing Arts...
nippertown.com
The Strand Theatre to Honor the Life and Work of Bob Bates
HUDSON FALLS – On Feb. 12, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls will be honoring and celebrating the life, legacy, and work of Bob Bates. A consummate gentleman, Bates led a storied career that took him to the Grand Ole Opry and beyond. All proceeds from this event will go towards Amorak Youth in Hudson Falls, an organization dedicated to providing classes and opportunities for the community’s youth.
Free Beer and Hot Wings Return to the Capital Region for 2 Big Shows
Q1057 and 1035 is the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station and home to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show! Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve and Kelly entertain us with a live broadcast each weekday morning from 5a-10a and a 'Best Of' show Saturday morning 6a-10a. Now you have 2 opportunities to see them in person!
nippertown.com
What? and DJ Dillon to Perform at Putnam Place’s Chowderfest Event, Feb. 11
SARATOGA SPRINGS – On Feb. 11, Putnam Place welcomes lovers of good food and good music to join them for the 2023 Chowderfest, featuring a Super Seafood chowder by chef Kenny Bourbeau. For every $2 sample, $1 will be donated to the Saratoga PBA in honor of fallen friend and assistant GM Chad Stevens. This year’s Chowderfest will also feature music DJ Dillon, followed by a live performance by What?.
nippertown.com
5 Questions with Meg Dooley
It’s a great privilege to write for Nippertown and especially to ask 5 questions of performers who I’ve seen over the years and have a great interest and curiosity for. Meg Dooley is one of them and she is thankfully playing a lead role in the Ghent Playhouse‘s production of “Invitation to a March” by Arthur Laurents, running Feb. 3-19.
nippertown.com
ACT’s “Jump” Bridges Despair and Hope
ALBANY – A bridge between despair and hope. That may just be what the bridge in Charly Evon Simpson’s Jump is meant to represent. At Albany Civic Theater’s production, it juts out over the audience as if it were a character itself. The central human character of the play is Fay, a young black woman whose family and life is in transition, and who seeks solace on the bridge that her mother took her to as a child.
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Italian food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Italian restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
spectrumlocalnews.com
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
Lark Street Mercantile in Albany closing after 3 years
Lark Street Mercantile, located at 262 Lark Street in Albany, is set to close after three years in business. Owner Tamara White made the announcement in a Facebook post on February 1.
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: Jan. 30-Feb. 3
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 30 through February 3.
StreetSoldiers Schenectady asking for footwear donations
All new and gently used winter boots, work boots, hiking boots, rain boots, and sneakers in all sizes are accepted.
Local matchmakers cut ribbon on Schenectady office
Becky Daniels and Gabby Fisher, founders of Micropolitan Matchmakers, a dating event, coaching, and matchmaking service founded in 2021, are opening a new office space in the Palette Coworking Community of downtown Schenectady.
Saratogian
Saratoga County holds Planning and Zoning Conference
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Planning and Economic Development Department held its 17th annual Planning and Zoning Conference recently at the Saratoga Springs City Center, bringing together more than 600 planning and zoning professionals from across New York state. “Saratoga County is proud to hold this informative...
'Diverse' Snowman Post Lands Coxsackie School District In Hot Water
A school district in New York is apologizing after a Facebook post about a snowman sparked allegations of racism. In a now-deleted post on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Greene County’s Coxsackie-Athens Central School District included a photo of three students standing next to a noticeably dirty snowman. The caption reads,...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Community Group Wants to Actualize City's Potential
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Design Center is connecting the community with planning concepts in hopes of making Pittsfield a vibrant, easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly place. The group, spearheaded by "The Pittsfielder" blogger Nicholas Russo, is a non-city affiliated effort with four main goals: promote placemaking, demystify the city's transportation...
Albany fire department gains 17 new members
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Fire Chief Joseph Gregory swore in 17 new members to the Albany Fire Department on February 6. The ceremony took place at the The College of Saint Rose’s Massry Center.
Guilderland restaurant reopening under new ownership
Cafe Calabria in Guilderland is being revived after closing after 11 years on January 28. Sandra Cipollo, the sister of the previous owner, is taking over operations and will soon be reopening with Cafe Calabria II.
WNYT
Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments
Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
