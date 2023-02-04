ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

nippertown.com

Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Feb. 5, 2023)

Best bet: Ida / Storey Littleton @ Levon Helm Studios, Woodstock. Wow, what a strong Sunday of choices we have around Nippertown today. Blues, classical, avant-grade, you name it, you can hardly go wrong. We’ll go with a reunited Ida, playing only two concerts – one in LA, and one right here in Woodstock. The lineup includes original drummer Miggy Littleton (White Magic, Blood On The Wall), original bassist and vocalist Karla Schickele (K, Beekeeper, Low), longtime violinist, vocalist and collaborator Jean Cook (The Mekons, The Beauty Pill), and multi- instrumentalist/singer-songwriter Storey Littleton (Mitchell and Littleton’s daughter). Available to stream if you can’t make it to the Barn in person. (8:00)
WOODSTOCK, NY
nippertown.com

The Strand Theatre to Honor the Life and Work of Bob Bates

HUDSON FALLS – On Feb. 12, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls will be honoring and celebrating the life, legacy, and work of Bob Bates. A consummate gentleman, Bates led a storied career that took him to the Grand Ole Opry and beyond. All proceeds from this event will go towards Amorak Youth in Hudson Falls, an organization dedicated to providing classes and opportunities for the community’s youth.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Free Beer and Hot Wings Return to the Capital Region for 2 Big Shows

Q1057 and 1035 is the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station and home to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show! Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve and Kelly entertain us with a live broadcast each weekday morning from 5a-10a and a 'Best Of' show Saturday morning 6a-10a. Now you have 2 opportunities to see them in person!
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

What? and DJ Dillon to Perform at Putnam Place’s Chowderfest Event, Feb. 11

SARATOGA SPRINGS – On Feb. 11, Putnam Place welcomes lovers of good food and good music to join them for the 2023 Chowderfest, featuring a Super Seafood chowder by chef Kenny Bourbeau. For every $2 sample, $1 will be donated to the Saratoga PBA in honor of fallen friend and assistant GM Chad Stevens. This year’s Chowderfest will also feature music DJ Dillon, followed by a live performance by What?.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nippertown.com

5 Questions with Meg Dooley

It’s a great privilege to write for Nippertown and especially to ask 5 questions of performers who I’ve seen over the years and have a great interest and curiosity for. Meg Dooley is one of them and she is thankfully playing a lead role in the Ghent Playhouse‘s production of “Invitation to a March” by Arthur Laurents, running Feb. 3-19.
GHENT, NY
nippertown.com

ACT’s “Jump” Bridges Despair and Hope

ALBANY – A bridge between despair and hope. That may just be what the bridge in Charly Evon Simpson’s Jump is meant to represent. At Albany Civic Theater’s production, it juts out over the audience as if it were a character itself. The central human character of the play is Fay, a young black woman whose family and life is in transition, and who seeks solace on the bridge that her mother took her to as a child.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region

Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
ALBANY, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga County holds Planning and Zoning Conference

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Planning and Economic Development Department held its 17th annual Planning and Zoning Conference recently at the Saratoga Springs City Center, bringing together more than 600 planning and zoning professionals from across New York state. “Saratoga County is proud to hold this informative...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Community Group Wants to Actualize City's Potential

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Design Center is connecting the community with planning concepts in hopes of making Pittsfield a vibrant, easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly place. The group, spearheaded by "The Pittsfielder" blogger Nicholas Russo, is a non-city affiliated effort with four main goals: promote placemaking, demystify the city's transportation...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments

Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
ALBANY, NY

