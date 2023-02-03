Parents today often complain about their teenager’s stress levels. ‘They’re just overreacting;’ ‘Back in my day, I had it much worse;’ ‘Stop complaining and just get the thing done already,’ are just a few of the expressions I have heard from the mouths of adults. As a teenager who is enrolled in multiple AP courses and involved in several time-consuming extracurriculars, finding time to decompress and destress can be a chore. Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, stress in teenagers has risen dramatically; abilities and strategies to deal with that stress, though, have not been emphasized enough. The question that arises is, “How much stress is too much stress?”

