ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
domino

I Owe My Clutter-Free Countertop to This Steel Frame Dish Rack

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hand-washing dishes has long been a laborious yet comforting chore for me. Manual cleaning gives me peace of mind, and since I don’t cook often, scrubbing isn’t typically a heavy lift. But the dish rack I’ve been working with for the past several months makes the process anything but smooth. It’s a too-small, all-plastic number that can’t keep up with my lenient organization tactics and routinely disappears beneath piles of container lids, a corkscrew, a pot, and other miscellanies that quickly turn into an eyesore.
Claudia Lamascolo

Hummingbird Cake

Hummingbird Cake is a dense moist made from scratch banana-pineapple spice cake. Truly a vintage classic yet easy recipe for this cake, very popular in the Southern states. The cake is lavished with cream cheese frosting which makes this irresistible in every bite.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $46 Refresh Gives “Cheap-Looking” 1990s Interior Doors a Hint of Vintage Charm

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Beautiful interior doors (think: big, brass knobs, cool paneling, inset windows or mirrors) are some of the building blocks that make up beautiful homes. But even if your house or apartment doesn’t start with great doors, that doesn’t mean you can’t zhuzh them up and make them look a little fancier. You can paint, add trim, add wallpaper, add a decorative film, or even add fabric to boring doors if you choose.
denver7.com

7 unexpected ways to use your slow cooker

Have you ever thought about using your slow cooker for more than just soups and stews? Believe it or not, this handy kitchen appliance can do much more than you may have thought. From delicious breakfast dishes to decadent desserts and even aromatic holiday decorations, you slow cooker will be...
The Kitchn

This $24 Renter-Friendly Amazon Find Quickly Adds Chic Lighting Anywhere (No Drill Needed!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you move into a new place, whether it’s a studio apartment or a multi-story house, there are a few things that are (relatively) easy to change to make the space feel like home. You can add rugs to make rooms appear cozier, swap in window curtains that match your style, and paint all (or just some) of the walls in a color you actually want to live with. One thing that’s unfortunately not easy to change, though? Your lighting.
Dicle Belul

No Baked Brownies

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: No Baked Brownies.
Dicle Belul

Peanut Butter Cookies

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Peanut Butter Cookie.
Dicle Belul

Double Chocolate Snicker Bars

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Double Chocolate Snicker Bars.
sixtyandme.com

How to Brighten Sallow Skin in Mature Women

We often think of aging as diminishing, and nothing could be further from the truth. Our spirits, hearts, minds, and skin can brighten and become more fabulous as shown in the below video with my vibrant friend Laura. Her main complaints are a sallow complexion, a weak jawline, and bringing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy