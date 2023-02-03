Read full article on original website
7 things Black people want their well-meaning white friends to know
This article was originally published on January 30, 2018.I grew up black in a very white neighborhood in a very white city in a very white state. As such, I am a lot of people's only black friend.
Why aren't college-educated Black women meeting their match?
Bias and stereotypes at predominantly white institutions lead to college-educated Black women facing greater challenges in the dating market.
A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.
This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids
While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
Washington Examiner
Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report
The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
Refinery29
American History Has Been Whitewashed, But The 1619 Project Wants You To Know The Truth
Welcome to If You Know, You Know, the corner of the internet celebrating the most interesting people and dissecting phenomena within our rich diaspora. Those who get it, get it, and those who don't...well, why are you in our business?. Look at your social media timelines, your news programs, even...
AOL Corp
Here's What the Black History Month Colors Are and What They Mean
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
All The Times White People Got Reparations For No Longer Enslaving People
When the talk of reparations comes up, there are lots of reasons many white people are opposed to the idea. 1. There Is No Single Group Clearly Responsible For The Crime Of Slavery.
Celebrate Black History Month with a Book that Will Leave You Inspired and Informed
Black History Month is a time to praise the success and contributions of African Americans throughout history. It's a time to learn and reflect on the rich heritage that has shaped our nation.
Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales
Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
Teach Black history — don’t ban it
When Republican President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he called on Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans.” He also acknowledged that Black Americans had shown “courage and perseverance” when our country had failed to live up to its own ideals. Today, even Ford’s simple words […] The post Teach Black history — don’t ban it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Converse Celebrates Black History Month With ‘Black Joy’ Collection
Converse has launched its latest campaign for Black History Month. This year, the brand wanted to celebrate Black Joy, focusing on “the healing, freedom and joy found in nature” with a collection inspired by all things outdoors. The Black Joy campaign comes with a collective commitment to amplify Black voices and celebrate joy, freedom, and diversity of experience. This campaign builds on Converse’s previous Latin Heritage Month initiative, Mi Gente, committed to supporting and celebrating inclusivity and diverse communities, and “supporting the next generation of creatives,” as the brand shared in a statement. Converse announced its focus on creating more access and...
How businesses are commemorating Black History Month
Black History Month is a time to recognize and celebrate the achievements, contributions, and experiences of African Americans throughout US history. This year, as we continue to celebrate Black History Month, many companies are taking this opportunity to honor and celebrate black culture, history, and heritage in meaningful and impactful ways. Here are some of the ways companies are honoring Black History Month this year.
ChatGPT bot channels history to pen State of Union speech
Before President Joe Biden's speech to Congress on Tuesday night, The Associated Press instructed the artificial intelligence program ChatGPT to work up State of the Union speeches as they might have been written by some of history's greatest minds.
What Role Did The Black Church Play In American Political History?
The Black church has played a vital role in the shaping of American political history. The post What Role Did The Black Church Play In American Political History? appeared first on NewsOne.
Peeping Into The History of Black Community
Disclaimer: This article doesn't contain any kind of hate speech, ab*sing words, or offense to any people or community, please read it normally and share the history with your family and friends.
KCBY
Maher likens 'today's woke revolution' to Mao's communist revolution: 'The person that needs reeducation is you'
WASHINGTON (TND) — Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher apparently had communism on his mind during a recent show, most likely spurred by news of the Chinese balloon floating across American skies at the time. During his opening bit on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday,...
The Power of History: Why It Matters to Our Future
Humans have always been fascinated by the past and our place in the world. History provides us with a context for our present and helps us to understand where we come from and how we got here. From the earliest oral traditions and written records to the most sophisticated historical analysis, our understanding of the past shapes our perception of the world today.
Exploring the Complex Question: Should Schools Teach Children to Be Grateful for White Supremacy?
I recently received criticism on one of my articles from a white woman who, although she claimed to recognize the "injustices" I criticized, still thought I should "practice gratitude."
Parenting Politics: Left Targets Kids Via Social Media
