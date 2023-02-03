ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.

This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
MadameNoire

PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids

While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report

The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

Here's What the Black History Month Colors Are and What They Mean

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Black Enterprise

Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales

Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
FLORIDA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Teach Black history — don’t ban it

When Republican President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he called on Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans.” He also acknowledged that Black Americans had shown “courage and perseverance” when our country had failed to live up to its own ideals. Today, even Ford’s simple words […] The post Teach Black history — don’t ban it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Footwear News

Converse Celebrates Black History Month With ‘Black Joy’ Collection

Converse has launched its latest campaign for Black History Month. This year, the brand wanted to celebrate Black Joy, focusing on “the healing, freedom and joy found in nature” with a collection inspired by all things outdoors.   The Black Joy campaign comes with a collective commitment to amplify Black voices and celebrate joy, freedom, and diversity of experience. This campaign builds on Converse’s previous Latin Heritage Month initiative, Mi Gente, committed to supporting and celebrating inclusivity and diverse communities, and “supporting the next generation of creatives,” as the brand shared in a statement. Converse announced its focus on creating more access and...
Superb26

How businesses are commemorating Black History Month

Black History Month is a time to recognize and celebrate the achievements, contributions, and experiences of African Americans throughout US history. This year, as we continue to celebrate Black History Month, many companies are taking this opportunity to honor and celebrate black culture, history, and heritage in meaningful and impactful ways. Here are some of the ways companies are honoring Black History Month this year.
WPRI 12 News

ChatGPT bot channels history to pen State of Union speech

Before President Joe Biden's speech to Congress on Tuesday night, The Associated Press instructed the artificial intelligence program ChatGPT to work up State of the Union speeches as they might have been written by some of history's greatest minds.
Ujwal Sharma

The Power of History: Why It Matters to Our Future

Humans have always been fascinated by the past and our place in the world. History provides us with a context for our present and helps us to understand where we come from and how we got here. From the earliest oral traditions and written records to the most sophisticated historical analysis, our understanding of the past shapes our perception of the world today.

