Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
Related
KSAT 12
East Side physician honored with Baptist Health System Humanitarian Award
SAN ANTONIO – When his patients congratulate him for the Humanitarian Award from the Baptist Health System, Dr. Leo Edwards said he tells them, “It’s y’all who made it possible.”. Edwards has spent more than 40 years in the East Side community where he was born...
New Braunfels, February 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The San Marcos Academy soccer team will have a game with New Braunfels Christian Academy on February 06, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
KSAT 12
First all-Black, all-female group chosen to lead graduation at JBSA-Lackland
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time, an all-female, all-Black Commander of the Airmen Team at JBSA-Lackland was selected based on their qualifications and experience to lead a graduation ceremony. “Being a Black woman in the military — or a woman of color at all — in a position...
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake baseball team collects over $400 in needed items at its food drive
Last weekend the Canyon Lake baseball team hosted its sixth annual community food drive. At this year’s drive, the players collected more than $400 and two pallets of non-perishable staples for the CRRC Food Pantry. As the economy has shifted in recent years, many households are unable to acquire...
Naeglin's Bakery celebrates 155 years of New Braunfels memories
Have you been to Naeglin's before?
Two Comal ISD schools remain closed due to power outage
Campuses throughout Comal ISD have been closed since Jan. 31 due to hazardous weather conditions in the central Texas area. (Community Impact staff) After school closures since Jan. 31 due to winter weather sweeping over the region, Comal ISD opened all but two campuses at normal hours. Smithson Valley High...
San Antonio's Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is the target of new bar concept
Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murry plan to transform the mid-century modern building into a bar called Jackie's Desert Rose.
NISD teacher allegedly called student 'homophobic' slur, family says
Northside ISD said it's aware of the incident and investigating.
Former Alamo Heights athlete paralyzed after tingling sensation turned out to be rare disorder
SAN ANTONIO — “I had everything going for me and then within two days it was just taken away," said Angel Anthony Cortez, a Texas State student who was just diagnosed with a rare disorder. The 23-year-old was intubated for weeks, but is now able to talk about...
Happy National Weatherperson Day to San Antonio's meteorologists
Thank you for all your hard work!
'Vicious' | Manslaughter verdict in Andre McDonald trial leads to frustration
SAN ANTONIO — More are reacting to the verdict in the Andre McDonald trial. The Air Force Major is convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife Andreen. Initially, he was charged with murder. A jury handed down the verdict on Friday, making for an emotional moment for...
The birthplace of ranching is here in San Antonio at Rancho de Cabras
It's one of the first ranches in Texas.
Highly-anticipated San Antonio cebichería Leche de Tigre to open its doors Feb. 24
The new cebichería will also house a bar dedicated to Peru's national spirit, Pisco.
YouTuber Mike Majlak heaps praise on San Antonio food truck Last Place Burgers
While in town for the WWE Royal Rumble, Mike Majlak and George Janko tried a San Antonio staple.
Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
news4sanantonio.com
'It's very frustrating!' Homeowners fight HOA over failing fence
SAN ANTONIO - Fighting your homeowners association may seem like an uphill battle, but winning is possible. The love-hate relationship one community has with their HOA recently intensified after their HOA became unresponsive to repair requests. Fox San Antonio's Problem Solver Darian Trotter was called in to help. "It's been...
KENS 5
The KENS 5 Special: $5 meals offered at San Antonio restaurants
SAN ANTONIO — In these difficult financial times, we went looking for incredible deals so you can still enjoy a night out without breaking the bank. We found five restaurants across the San Antonio area where you can get a meal for just $5. But, to get this deal,...
KSAT 12
Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country
Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
KENS 5
San Antonio vending machine business dispenses morning-after pills and other contraceptives
SAN ANTONIO — An entrepreneurial couple in San Antonio sells more than snacks and drinks in their vending machines. The lone machine nestled in the laundry room of an apartment complex near UTSA also offers emergency contraception pills to prevent pregnancy. Javin Resendez and Bethany Davila own BB&E Vending...
Comments / 0