Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.
Eyes of nation on East Palestine, Ohio
The attention of the nation is on East Palestine this week following a chemical train derailment there Friday night.
Students host day of service in Westmoreland County
Seton Hill University students are giving back to the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They had a variety of projects to pick from for a day of service including working on a house with Habitat for Humanity. The mortgage for the home is being taken on...
New food bank in Apollo overwhelmed with high turnout
A library is offering more than just books in Apollo. The Apollo Memorial Library opened the Fresh and Free Community Pantry last week, offering perishable foods such as eggs, vegetables and fruit to the public. In its first three days of operation, more than 260 people visited the library seeking...
Penn Highlands Healthcare adds 2 new orthopedic surgeons
Clearfield, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare has added two new board-certified orthopedic surgeons, David Sheba, DO, and Justin Sheba, DO, to its medical staff, according to a Feb. 6 report from The Daily Courier. The physicians will provide services at Penn Highlands' Uniontown and Belle Vernon, Pa., locations. Dr. David Sheba...
Black History Month: Martin Delaney
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An abolitionist, newspaper editor, doctor, and military officer, Martin Delaney was one of the nation's most influential African American leaders in the 19th century.As a free Black man in Pittsburgh, Delaney was outspoken against slavery and oppression.He published the first Black newspaper west of the Alleghenies called 'The Mystery.'He also served in the Union army during the Civil War and was the highest ranked African American officer.Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.
Closure of Shuman juvenile center and teen violence to be addressed by local groups
Several organizations are meeting to discuss the closure of Shuman and the effects at 5:30 p.m. today at the Alma Speed Fox Building on Wylie Avenue.
Leechburg resident combines passion for barbecue with helping people in need
A barbecue pitmaster from Leechburg uses his grill skills for charity. Joe “Big Joe” Felschow organizes barbecue benefits for anyone experiencing hardship in the Leechburg area. “It’s something I started and have a passion for. I love helping others in this crazy world we live in, even if...
The 2023 ‘Spirit of King’ Awards
PICTURED: DEXTER HAIRSTON, REV. EARLENE COLEMAN, CYNTHIA ADAMS GLENN, EVELYN NEWSOME, AMANDA GREEN HAWKINS, ASHLEY JOHNSON, ERIC WELLS. The 2023 Spirit of King Ceremony was held on Jan. 12, as a virtual event. The annual award honors the lifetime achievements of those posthumously in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pittsburgh Regional Transit, The Kingsley Association and the New Pittsburgh Courier were proud to present John H. Adams and Bill Nunn Jr., as the 2023 Spirit of King honorees.
YMCA in Greensburg looking to fill nearly 50 positions
The Greensburg YMCA is looking to hire nearly 50 people.
Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
Forum held in East Hills to encourage more Black people to become homeowners in Allegheny County
A homeownership forum was held in the East Hills to help increase the number of Black homeowners in the Pittsburgh area.
Allegheny County police will assist Pittsburgh with downtown patrols
Target 11 has learned Allegheny County police will assist Pittsburgh police with downtown patrols.
'Opportunity to redefine': 7 Westmoreland County communities envision a future free of blight
Seven Westmoreland County communities from Greensburg to New Kensington to Monessen are getting a unique opportunity — the ability to re-create neighborhoods and business districts free of blight. Using $10.4 million in federal money, the project calls for identifying as many as 500 properties for demolition, although some might...
Meet the Democrats running for Allegheny County Executive (so far)
Incumbent Rich Fitzgerald is term-limited, and the Democrat who wins the primary is highly likely to win in the general election. The post Meet the Democrats running for Allegheny County Executive (so far) appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
Thanks, Joe
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
LATEST: Chemicals released from 5 cars at train derailment site, air being monitored
The governor of Ohio and Columbiana County officials have issued an urgent evacuation warning to anyone living within a mile of the train derailment site due to the possibility of an explosion.
25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
