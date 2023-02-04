ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Students host day of service in Westmoreland County

Seton Hill University students are giving back to the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They had a variety of projects to pick from for a day of service including working on a house with Habitat for Humanity. The mortgage for the home is being taken on...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
beckersspine.com

Penn Highlands Healthcare adds 2 new orthopedic surgeons

Clearfield, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare has added two new board-certified orthopedic surgeons, David Sheba, DO, and Justin Sheba, DO, to its medical staff, according to a Feb. 6 report from The Daily Courier. The physicians will provide services at Penn Highlands' Uniontown and Belle Vernon, Pa., locations. Dr. David Sheba...
BELLE VERNON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Black History Month: Martin Delaney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An abolitionist, newspaper editor, doctor, and military officer, Martin Delaney was one of the nation's most influential African American leaders in the 19th century.As a free Black man in Pittsburgh, Delaney was outspoken against slavery and oppression.He published the first Black newspaper west of the Alleghenies called 'The Mystery.'He also served in the Union army during the Civil War and was the highest ranked African American officer.Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

The 2023 ‘Spirit of King’ Awards

PICTURED: DEXTER HAIRSTON, REV. EARLENE COLEMAN, CYNTHIA ADAMS GLENN, EVELYN NEWSOME, AMANDA GREEN HAWKINS, ASHLEY JOHNSON, ERIC WELLS. The 2023 Spirit of King Ceremony was held on Jan. 12, as a virtual event. The annual award honors the lifetime achievements of those posthumously in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pittsburgh Regional Transit, The Kingsley Association and the New Pittsburgh Courier were proud to present John H. Adams and Bill Nunn Jr., as the 2023 Spirit of King honorees.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Thanks, Joe

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
abc27.com

25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

