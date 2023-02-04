ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Oklahoma City visits Golden State after Gilgeous-Alexander's 42-point game

Oklahoma City Thunder (25-27, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (27-26, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City faces the Golden State Warriors after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points in the Thunder's 153-121 win over the Houston Rockets. The Warriors are 16-11 in conference games....
Rockets Fall To Thunder In Embarrassing Loss

Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault had one task for his team Saturday night. Daigneault wanted the Thunder to throw the first punch in hopes of putting the Houston Rockets away early. With 3 minutes and 15 seconds left in the third quarter, the Thunder led the Rockets by 40...
Talking About the Sixers starting their road trip off right in San Antonio

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that was certainly the case for the Sixers’ second quarter in San Antonio. Philadelphia put up 47 points in the frame, their highest total in a quarter this season. The Sixers would go on to defeat the Spurs, 137-125, led by 33 points from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey’s 25 points off the bench.
