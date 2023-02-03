ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

FOX Carolina

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Fire Department said they responded to ta vehicle fire that was caused by a crash on Monday afternoon. According to the department, crews were on scene at around 2:48 p.m. at 2117 Hwy. 81 North. Officials said there were no injuries and...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Bomb squad destroys decaying dynamite in Asheville

If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. A teen has been charged after a shot fired left another teen critically injured. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Lawyer Lori speaks on Judge Newman's decision for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Tuesday afternoon crash in Union Co. leaves 1 person dead

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that one person died Tuesday following a crash in Union County. Troopers said the crash happened along SC 72 at around 3:07 p.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along SC 72 when they went off the right side...
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman found dead inside Greenville apartments

If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. A teen has been charged after a shot fired left another teen critically injured. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Lawyer Lori speaks on Judge Newman's decision for...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New West End restaurant

If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. A teen has been charged after a shot fired left another teen critically injured. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Lawyer Lori speaks on Judge Newman's decision for...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner called to crash in Union County, officials say

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate coroner's office confirmed Tuesday afternoon it was responding to a deadly crash. Officials with the Union County Coroner's Office said they were called to a crash on SC Highway 72 near Delta Road, in Union County. The crash was reported just after 3...
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Midday Eats on the Road: Main Street Pub

For the first time, the jury heard testimony about alleged financial crimes involving Alex Murdaugh on Tuesday. Man Charged With Murder in the Death of His Mother. Bobby Quick was arrested today in Asheville in connection to the death of his mother at Hickory Ridge Apartments in Greenville. Upstate teen...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Victim identified following deadly shooting in McDowell Co.

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Shelby has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the Jacktown Road area for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies later identified the victim as 68-year-old George Williams.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

3 hurt, 1 killed in head-on crash in Greenville

Country music star Darius Rucker will be preforming at a charity concert in Anderson. An Upstate luxury brand company is heading to New York Fashion Week. Big Dave Eats has you covered on tasty places to enjoy for the Super Bowl. Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney. Updated: 7 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing person last seen in January

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Hill, a young man who went missing on January 28. Deputies said Hill was last seen near H H Foster Drive in Iva. Anyone with information regarding Hill is asked to call...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

