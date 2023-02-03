ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

A Sports Enthusiast’s Delight: Winlock Resident Opens Card Shop in Centralia

By Owen Sexton / owen@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9UIP_0kcekNDY00
Charlie Redmon and Dan Keiper pose for a photo inside Keiper’s Cards in downtown Centralia on Thursday.

An enthusiast and card collector himself, 44-year-old Dan Keiper, of Winlock, last October opened his own sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia store in downtown Centralia.

Keiper’s Cards, located at 320 North Tower Ave., suite 104, features mostly sports cards and collectibles but also sells other collectible cards, such as Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering. Before opening his shop, Keiper was working at a local company shipping products for them.

“I’ve been collecting since 1987, on and off, here and there. Life happens so you get out of something for a while but then you get back into it. Cards are something that have always been around for me,” Keiper said.

He added he decided to open this shop during the COVID-19 pandemic as he saw a resurgence in the sports card market.

“COVID is what really, really helped bring back a sports card, Pokemon boom. Any collectible stuff I think, during the start of COVID with people staying home and going through their stuff. You could still buy and sell stuff online and do all that,” Keiper said.

During the pandemic, he also decided he wanted to finally become a business owner.

“I was on vacation for a week and had been talking to the old lady about doing this for a while and she was on board. I stumbled across this place, not too many better locations really, so I jumped on it and quit the old job a few months ago,” Keiper said.

According to research done by Technavio, a global market research company, the sports card trading market is projected to grow by $6.71 billion by 2026.

Market resurgence wasn’t the only driving factor behind Keiper’s decision to open his store, as he was tired of traveling to be able to buy and sell cards.

“One of the biggest reasons I opened this shop is that the closest shops are either in Tumwater or Longview. I live in Winlock and I was tired of driving to one of those places to go to a card shop or look for cards. I knew there hadn’t been a card shop here in Centralia for 20 years or so,” Keiper said.

He added that the local Walmart, which used to stock both Pokemon and sports cards, hadn’t stocked them since the beginning of the pandemic. All the more reason in his eyes to open up his store, he said.

“You still can’t buy a box of cards at Walmart,” Keiper said.

Keiper grew up in Centralia and recalled the old card shop he grew up with, owned by Pat Slusher and located in the Yard Birds Mall. Slusher sold the store to another owner and eventually the store closed sometime around the turn of the century, Keiper stated.

Since opening in October, business hasn’t been bad, according to Keiper.

“Business has been pretty good for really not doing any advertising except on Instagram and Facebook. I’ve been getting one or two new customers a day,” Keiper said.

Aside from buying and selling cards and sports memorabilia, Keiper offers customers a variety of other services, including PSA grading submissions of cards and collectables and special ordering for cards he doesn’t have stocked.

Additionally, he hopes to have professional athletes come in for autograph signings. He hopes to have one later this month, though the person and details haven’t been confirmed.

Keiper’s Cards is open Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is closed on Tuesdays. Follow the business on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3Hx6lxM.

Comments / 0

Related
nationalfisherman.com

Search, GoFundMe effort for family of missing Washington crabber

Family and friends of Bryson Fitch asked community members to keep looking for the missing Bay Center, Wash. fisherman. Fitch, 25, a longtime fisherman, husband and father of three young children, remained missing after the 46-foot crab boat Ethel May sank in heavy seas near Willapa Bay Sunday night. Two crew members who were able to make it into the boat’s life raft were located and safely hoisted by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.
BAY CENTER, WA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
GIG HARBOR, WA
foodgressing.com

Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival 2023

If you love seafood, you won’t want to miss the 15th Annual Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival, March 17-19, 2023 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center in Washington. Produced by the City of Ocean Shores and presented by the Quinault Beach Resort & Casino, the festival celebrates...
OCEAN SHORES, WA
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Seattle Briefing

Local news you missed this weekend

NBC News - 02/03 17:48. Red light, don't turn right bill introduced to Washington Legislature. (The Center Square) – Under legislation proposed in the Washington state Senate, drivers would face new limits on when it’s permissible to make a right turn at red lights. Senate Bill 5514 would prohibit drivers from making a right turn on a red light when they are within 1,000 feet of a child care center, public park or playground, recreation center, library, public transit center, hospital, or senior center. Were...
TACOMA, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

12 Must-Try Romantic Restaurants in Tacoma, WA

Washington in the United States of America is home to the port city of Tacoma. Given that it offers the best weather for vacations and delights over the holidays, it is a lovely city. Tacoma also goes by the nickname “the City of Destiny” since the Northern Pacific Railroad chose...
TACOMA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
356
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy