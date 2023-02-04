Read full article on original website
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Gates Agricultural Innovations awards $35 million for crop research
Bill & Melinda Gates Agricultural Innovations (Gates Ag One) has announced a five-year, $35 million (£28 million) commitment to a Cambridge University-led project to develop self-fertilizing crops for African farmers. The Engineering Nitrogen Symbiosis for Africa (ENSA) research program will focus on improving nutrient uptake by food plants to...
scitechdaily.com
Experts Debunk Scientific Claims That Human Babies Are Colonized by Bacteria Before Birth
Leading experts from several scientific disciplines find flaws in studies that suggest the existence of a “fetal microbiome.”. Scientific claims that babies harbor live bacteria while still in the womb are inaccurate, and may have impeded research progress, according to University College Cork (UCC) researchers at APC Microbiome Ireland, a world-leading Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre, which led a perspective published today (January 25, 2023) in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
scitechdaily.com
Immune Response to COVID-19 Strengthens Over Time – Important Implications for Vaccine Boosters
Study suggests people who have had COVID-19 benefit from vaccination, even if they’ve delayed it. Immunity from COVID-19 appears to gather strength with more time between vaccination and infection, a new laboratory study from researchers at Oregon Health & Science University suggests. The findings carry implications for vaccine recommendations as the pandemic transitions to an endemic state.
agupdate.com
Genetics show strength for seedstock producer
GARNER, Iowa – All it took was a little horse trading to get the Greiman family into the Angus business more than a century ago. “My great-grandfather came here from Germany, and there weren’t a lot of Angus cattle around,” Ted Greiman says. “He rode the train to Chicago to sell his cattle and saw an advertisement for Angus and thought he would buy a bull. But it would have cost more than what he got for his cattle.
Phys.org
A protein structure reveals how replication of DNA coding for antibiotic resistance is initiated
In all living organisms, DNA replication is essential to ensure the genetic fidelity of the next generation. However, bacteria can also transfer genetic information horizontally to other bacteria. Many species of pathogenic bacteria have transmissible antibiotic resistance plasmids, which are often reproduced through a rolling circle replication machinery. Plasmid pMV158, which is present in the genus Streptococcus, belongs to this group. This plasmid determines resistance to tetracycline and its replication is initiated by the RepB protein.
swineweb.com
Transport Biosecurity Research Expected to Lead to Disease Movement Mitigation Strategies
Research being conducted by North Carolina State University is expected to assist in the development of strategies to reduce the movement of disease-causing pathogens from farm to farm. As part of research funded by the Swine Health Information Center, North Carolina State University is assessing the risk of disease transmission associated with swine transport vehicles. SHIC Associate Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder explains researchers have developed a computer modeling technique to track vehicle movements from farm to farm, from the farm to the truck wash and back to the farm.
agupdate.com
Fremont Corn Expo celebrates one of Cornhusker State’s major commodities
Corn is a hot commodity for Nebraska farmers. Each year, billions of bushels are produced in the Cornhusker State, supplying a source of energy for humans and livestock, as well as ethanol production. The Fremont Corn Expo provided corn producers with resources and timely information to prepare for the 2023 growing season.
Phys.org
Preference for naturally talented over hard workers emerges in childhood, researchers find
Researchers at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have found that children think more highly of the naturally talented over hard workers, a preference that they carry into adulthood. That is the case even in China, a culture that places effort above natural talent, as people perceive...
petage.com
Fluorescent Fish: The Science & Biotechnology Behind GloFish
A brand of Spectrum Brands, GloFish is known for its fluorescent fish that add an alluring array of brilliant colors to any aquarium. Neither injected with dye nor painted, GloFish get their stunning color from a fluorescence gene. Pet Age recently spoke with Dr. Aidas Nasevicius, principal scientist at GloFish, to learn more about the fluorescent fish that first hit the pet market in 2003.
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence can improve efficiency of genome editing
Researchers at the University of Zurich have developed a new tool that uses artificial intelligence to predict the efficacy of various genome-editing repair options. Unintentional errors in the correction of DNA mutations of genetic diseases can thus be reduced. Genome editing technologies offer great opportunities for treating genetic diseases. Methods...
aiexpress.io
New, biocompatible materials could improve the effectiveness of chemotherapy
Hypoxia is a situation that drives a scarcity of responses to a big selection of most cancers therapies. Tumor hypoxia causes resistance to many most cancers therapies, together with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Strategies that enhance tumor oxygen pressures, corresponding to hyperbaric oxygen remedy and microbubble infusion, are utilized to enhance the responses to present standard-of-care therapies. Nevertheless, key obstacles stay, notably the supply of oxygen on the applicable dose and with optimum pharmacokinetics.
marktechpost.com
Stanford Researchers Developed a Machine Learning Model Called POPDx to Predict Rare Diseases, Including Diseases That Aren’t Present in The Training Data
A rare disease affects a small proportion of the population. Most rare diseases are genetic and thus last throughout a human’s life, even if symptoms do not appear immediately. Many rare disorders manifest themselves early in life; approximately 30% of children with rare diseases die before age five. In...
agupdate.com
Knowing what farm records to keep creates challenges
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The beginning of a new year often is an opportunity to reflect upon the past and set goals for the future. On a ranching operation, Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute experts say it is a good time to make record-keeping and management adjustments. Speaking on...
agupdate.com
Researcher says simple fix could help farmers retain water and nutrients, but few are using it
Few farmers have installed a control system to manage water discharged from underground pipes, even though it could benefit their bottom line and the environment, according to research underway at South Dakota State University. “Drain tile” is the common name for perforated pipes that many farmers bury under their fields...
agupdate.com
Producer protection: Winter weather demonstrates need for windbreaks, USDA programs
As snow drifts pile high and the winter winds whip across the prairie, Dr. Ken Olson, professor and extension beef specialist at South Dakota State University said he believes the weather this winter has proven the value of windbreaks. “My sense from the stories I have heard is that cattle...
agupdate.com
Soybean market back to ‘whipsaw’ ways
At this time, demand for soybeans is good, although soon enough world demand will be moving to South America as harvest there continues. And as this usual trend moves ahead, soybean prices have been fluctuating. “The soybean market is back to its whipsaw ways – we’re up 20 (cents), we’re...
scitechdaily.com
Unprecedented Precision – New DNA Sequencing Method Lifts “Veil” From Genome Black Box
Many life-saving medications interact directly with DNA to treat illnesses like cancer, but scientists have faced difficulties in understanding how and why they work – until now. Researchers from the University of Cambridge have presented a new DNA sequencing method in a paper published in the journal Nature Biotechnology....
hstoday.us
DARPA Team Begins Work on Field Deployable Whole Blood Equivalent
Bleeding is the most common cause of potentially survivable death in trauma, in both military and civilian settings. Whole blood is recognized as the resuscitation fluid of choice; however, it has limited viability, requires cold storage, and is not always available due to logistical challenges and donor dependence. Despite the Department of Defense’s (DoD) extensive and highly effective blood program, rapid patient evacuation to a facility that has blood is not always an option. To improve changes for survival, patients should have access to blood in 30 minutes or less1.
Comments / 0