ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Alexis Pinturault wins world championships combined; American in fourth

France's Alexis Pinturault won the world Alpine skiing championships combined at his home venue after defending world champion Marco Schwarz blew a lead. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/02/07/alexis-pinturault-marco-schwarz-river-radamus-world-championships-combined-alpine-skiing-fis/
WKTV

Mikaela Shiffrin ties world Alpine skiing championships medals record

Mikaela Shiffrin took silver behind Italian Marta Bassino in the super-G for her 12th world Alpine skiing championships medal, tying a modern record. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/02/08/mikaela-shiffrin-marta-bassino-alpine-skiing-world-championships-super-g-medals-record-fis/

Comments / 0

Community Policy