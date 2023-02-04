Read full article on original website
Svetlana Romashina, seven-time Olympic champion artistic swimmer, retires
Russian Svetlana Romashina, the most decorated artistic swimmer in Olympic history with seven gold medals, announced her retirement at age 33. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/02/06/svetlana-romashina-artistic-swimming-retire-russia/
NFL star Jared Allen’s team beats Olympic champions at curling nationals
Retired NFL star Jared Allen was part of a curling team that beat 2018 Olympic champion John Shuster to open the U.S. Championships. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/02/06/jared-allen-curling-nfl-football-john-shuster/
Alexis Pinturault wins world championships combined; American in fourth
France's Alexis Pinturault won the world Alpine skiing championships combined at his home venue after defending world champion Marco Schwarz blew a lead. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/02/07/alexis-pinturault-marco-schwarz-river-radamus-world-championships-combined-alpine-skiing-fis/
Mikaela Shiffrin ties world Alpine skiing championships medals record
Mikaela Shiffrin took silver behind Italian Marta Bassino in the super-G for her 12th world Alpine skiing championships medal, tying a modern record. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/02/08/mikaela-shiffrin-marta-bassino-alpine-skiing-world-championships-super-g-medals-record-fis/
