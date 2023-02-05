ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatine, IL

1 killed in Palatine condo fire, officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUSLY_0kceZ4HH00

One person was killed in a north suburban condo fire on Saturday morning, officials said.

The Palatine Fire Department responded to a fire in the 200 block of North Smith Street at about 6:37 a.m., officials said. They smoke and fire coming from a second story window.

The initial fire crews tried to rescue someone from the second floor window, while other crews worked on extinguishing the fire.

SEE ALSO | Roughly 2K under mandatory evacuation order after train derailment sparks massive fire in Ohio

The fire was contained to the unit where it started at 7:10 a.m., officials said.

No other civilians or firefighters were injured, officials said. The five other units in the building were not damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Naperville house fire causes $150K in damages

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - No one was injured after a single-family home in Naperville caught fire Tuesday night. The Naperville Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Needham Road just after 8 p.m. when the residents came home and found their entire house filled with smoke. Fire personnel ensured all...
NAPERVILLE, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Fire Department Responds to Fire at Home in the 1100 Block of Needham Road

At 8:22PM on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) received a call for a structure fire in a two-story, single-family home located in the 1100 Block of Needham Road. A resident reported returning home to find the entire house filled with smoke. Naperville 911(PSAP) dispatched a general alarm assignment consisting of 10 pieces of fire apparatus and 24 personnel, including an incident commander and an incident safety officer, to the reported address.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN TV

15 people displaced after multi-unit apartment building fire in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — Fifteen people were forced from their homes last Saturday after a three-alarm multi-unit apartment building fire, the Aurora Fire Department said Tuesday. Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Village Green Drive for a three-story building fire. Arriving units encountered heavy smoke from the roof.
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Man, 71, dies after crashing into pool in Bridgeview

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — A 71-year-old man has died after experiencing a health episode and crashing into an empty pool in Bridgeview. According to spokesperson Ray Hanania, the accident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday at Commissoners Park, part of the Bridgeview Park District located at 81st Street and Beloit Avenue. Police said the man lost control […]
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
WGN TV

Bolingbrook man reported missing from assisted living facility

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A suburban man has been reported missing from an assisted living facility. Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Bolingbrook police were dispatched to Heritage Woods of Bolingbrook Assisted Lifestyle Community, located in the 500 block of Kildeer Drive, on the report of a missing resident. Police were...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Antioch fire crews rescue two fishermen from icy lake

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- Two fishermen were rescued from an icy lake in Antioch Tuesday afternoon.The Antioch Fire Department was called for the rescue at Antioch Lake at 4:30 p.m.One fisherman had fallen through the ice, and another helped get him out. But both fishermen remained flat on the ice waiting for rescuers.Divers and airboats were called to the scene from Antioch and Fox Lake. Surface Ice Rescue personnel tried to help the fishermen off the ice, but because the ice was weak, the Antioch Fire Department air boat was deployed to rescue them.There were no injuries.The Antioch Fire Department warned that due to warmer conditions and rain coming, the ice is very weak – and people should not be on it until it is colder again.
ANTIOCH, IL
fox32chicago.com

One person killed in fire in Palatine

PALATINE, Illinois - One person was killed in a fire in Palatine on Saturday. The Fire Department said they were called by an automatic alarm to 245 N. Smith Street at 6:37 a.m. There, they found smoke and fire coming out of a second story window. One person was killed....
PALATINE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Netherlands man dead after train collision in Oswego

The Kendall County Coroner's Office says a 49-year-old Voorschoten, Netherlands man is dead after being hit by a train on Saturday in Oswego. An autopsy on Sunday found that Steven Michael Sostak died from multiple injuries due to a train versus pedestrian crash. It happened near the BNSF tracks north of the Oswego Park-N-Ride on Station Drive.
OSWEGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
124K+
Followers
18K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy