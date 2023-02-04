ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Princess Kate Shares Rare Childhood Photo With Father Michael Middleton to Promote Early Mental Health Awareness

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Just a princess and her papa. Princess Kate shared a rare glimpse of her childhood with a personal photo from her early years with dad Michael Middleton .

Princess Kate's Family Guide: Meet Her Parents, Siblings and More

Read article

"'Faces are a baby’s best toy.' On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives," the Princess of Wales, 41, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 4. "This weekend, we’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives."

The photo shows the England native in her father's arms as a baby. She wore a white dress with a yellow floral design lace trim on the sleeves and collar. Her little hands reached up for her dad's face. While Michael, now 73, held his eldest daughter, wife Carole Middleton was behind the camera.

Kate — who is mother to Prince George , 9, Princess Charlotte , 7 and Prince Louis , 4 — has focused much of her charity work on supporting children in their early years so they can become healthy and happy adults . The Shaping Us campaign is intended to increase public understanding of the importance of the first five years of a child’s life.

Royals Get Candid About Their Mental Health Struggles

Read article

In June 2021, just after celebrating her 10th anniversary with husband Prince William , she launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which drives awareness of the impact of the early years. The Shaping Us campaign is part of the Centre for Early Childhood's efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3puTKP_0kceT6Xf00
Princess Kate as a child with her father Michael Middleton. Courtesy of The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

The Duchess of Cornwall continued in her Saturday Instagram post, "I hope you’ll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too."

As part of the campaign , Her Royal Highness filmed a chat with Roman Kemp , released on the Prince and Princess of Wales' YouTube channel on Friday, February 3.

"Everyone cares about and takes a lot of time over their physical health, don't they? But they find it much harder to not only talk about their mental health but actually understand ways in which we can also look after it," Kate explained to the British radio host, 30.

Prince Harry's 'Spare': Biggest Book Revelations About Princess Kate

Read article

She went on to explain why her work is focusing on the first five years of life. "Early childhood, and there's lots of different ways to talk about it, but for us, really, it's from pregnancy to the age of 5," the University of St Andrews alum explained. "Because it's when our brains are growing the fastest, it's at its most malleable, so it's really such a critical time to lay the foundations for our future adult selves, really. It's a bit like building a house and without strong foundations, without this sort of solid start in life then those building blocks are much harder to build later on in life."

Kemp was among the first to join Princess Kate's childhood photo challenge on Saturday, sharing a snap of himself wearing boxing gloves at age 5. "These early years are the moments that shape who we become in later life," he captioned the picture via Instagram. "A time that should be filled with so much love and nurturing but for so many isn’t the reality. This has to change."

Comments / 7

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Lip Reader Reveals Blunt Comment Prince Harry’s Cousin Zara Made When She Compared His Wedding to Princess Eugenie’s

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, their wedding was compared to his cousin Princess Eugenie‘s big day. That’s because both of the royal weddings occurred within months of one another and at the same venue with star-studded guest lists. It wasn’t just fans who were drawing comparisons though. Members of the royal family were as well.
netflixjunkie.com

“I’d never known Granny” – Queen Elizabeth Left Prince Harry Speechless With Her Response to His Request of Marrying Meghan Markle

Time and again, various media reports have suggested how the late Queen Elizabeth adored Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She was extremely welcoming of the former American actress and provided her with love and warmth. However, the former monarch was not very ecstatic when the Duke asked her permission to marry the love of his life.
netflixjunkie.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton To ‘Break The Hierarchical Cycle’ after Claims By Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s memoir has undoubtedly shaken the Royal Family to its core. Although the senior members of the Monarchy are trying their best to keep up a united front before the public, the tectonic shifts within the hierarchy are clearly visible. The autobiography laid open the inner administration of The Firm while clearly emphasizing the faulty systems within. Out of them all was the hierarchical cycle which believes the firstborn to be the heir while the other children are “spare babies”. Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly do something about the same.
netflixjunkie.com

A ROYAL PREDICTION! Kate Middleton Just Revealed What She Expects of Prince William on Valentine’s

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have been a long-standing couple in the Royal Family despite the rampant controversies. After they tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011, the future King and his wife have been very well rendering their duties as the eldest son and daughter-in-law of the family. As diligent as they are, the two are equally affectionate to each other. Taking proper care of their responsibilities, the two also know how to look after one another.
Marie Claire

Prince William Adorably Reacted to Being Told He and Princess Kate Were Matching During a Recent Engagement

Say what you will about the royals, they sure know how to put up a united front. Or a "coordinated" front, as it were. When Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital last week, their first engagement of 2023, a hospital worker pointed out to the Prince of Wales that he and his wife were "matching"—and he responded super sweetly.
netflixjunkie.com

‘Woman is class!’ Pregnant Kate Middleton Had Netizens’ Jaws Dropped When She Played Hockey In Heels in 2012

Princess of Wales has class and is sporty to join the fun without any fuss. Before she became the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton was (and still is) an accomplished and elegant sportsperson. And guess what? she knows the way with the heels. Those high-inch painful footwears are perhaps the last thing to come between the princess and her love for sports and outings. And this was a fact proven when she visited her alma mater and re-lived her school days back in the year 2012.
OK! Magazine

Queen Consort Camilla Making Kate Middleton's 'Life A Nightmare,' Claims Palace Insider

Though Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to be more popular with the British public than King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, the latter can't help but boast that she and her husband are in the monarchy's most powerful position.While Camilla, 75, allegedly always felt she was better than Kate since the Princess of Wales' family isn't royalty, things took an even harsher turn after Camilla and Charles, 74, ascended to the throne this past September,"Camilla can't stop gloating and is determined to make Kate's life a nightmare," a palace insider spilled to Radar, noting Camilla even asks Kate to...
People

Kate Middleton Had the Perfect Response to a Man Who Was 'Nervous' to Take a Selfie with Her

The Princess of Wales took her campaign for children on the road in Leeds, where she surprised shoppers runnings errands at Kirkgate Market Kate Middleton is taking her campaign to highlight the importance of the early years of a child's life to new levels. On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales, 41, traveled to the northern English city of Leeds to talk to locals about her new initiative. Kate's new campaign, Shaping Us, kicked off on Monday to raise awareness and get a conversation going on the importance of the first years of life....
New York Post

Why it appears Prince William and Kate are reading Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ in bed

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir while eating burgers in bed — but don’t let your eyes deceive you. The world has been eager to know if the Prince and Princess of Wales got their hands on Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare,” and now they can picture it for themselves. Lookalikes of the royal couple were photographed sitting in bed flipping through the book while eating meatless sandwiches. Award-winning photographer Alison Jackson shot the images for Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s “Veganuary Reimagined” campaign for consumers to eat a plant-based diet for the month of January. Jackson also...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

289K+
Followers
27K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy