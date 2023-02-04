Anniston, AL – On Saturday, February 11th from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host their Creature Feature. Did you know that the Anniston Museums and Gardens is home to a variety of live reptiles, mammals, and birds? Make plans to join them in the exhibit halls on the second Saturday of each month between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to meet and learn about one of the animal ambassadors. You never know who will be featured!

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO