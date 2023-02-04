ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

Calhoun Journal

Creature Feature at the Anniston Museums and Gardens

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, February 11th from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host their Creature Feature. Did you know that the Anniston Museums and Gardens is home to a variety of live reptiles, mammals, and birds? Make plans to join them in the exhibit halls on the second Saturday of each month between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to meet and learn about one of the animal ambassadors. You never know who will be featured!
ANNISTON, AL
southerntorch.com

Fort Payne to add Buses to Fleet

FORT PAYNE, Ala.- The Fort Payne Board of Education held its first meeting of 2023 on Thursday, January 26. The Board approved the purchase of two (2) school buses through Sourcewell, a pre-approved Cooperative Purchasing Agreement approved by the ALSDE, in the amount of $309,962.00. The new buses will be 2024 Blue Bird T3FE 3909 84-passenger buses with Valeo Rooftop AC, at a price of $154,981.00 each to add to their existing fleet.
FORT PAYNE, AL
tourcounsel.com

Gadsden Mall | Shopping mall in Gadsden, Alabama

The Gadsden Mall is a regional 502,591-square-foot (46,692.2 m2) shopping mall on U.S. Route 411 (Rainbow Drive) in Gadsden, Alabama. Located at the interchange of Interstate 759 and U.S. Route 411, it is in the southern section of the city. It is anchored by Belk. The site of the mall...
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville woman loses her businesses, home in Saturday morning fire

A Huntsville woman has lost her two businesses and her home after an early-morning fire Saturday. Lizzette Perez owned the Puerto Rican restaurant, Sabor Boricua, and a hair salon, Mi Encanto. She had lived at 2106 Triana Blvd. for 15 years, eventually fulfilling her lifetime goal. "She opened up the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Praise 93.3

Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?

The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
SECTION, AL
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama

Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?

Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, our sister station CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wrganews.com

Mobile Home Fire claims the life of Centre Man

According to a report by WEIS Radio, A mobile home fire on Highway 9 in Cherokee County AL claimed a life last Friday. The blaze was reported just south of Centre and occurred around midnight. Firefighters responded with units from Centre, Spring Creek, and Ellisville and were on the scene extinguishing the fire until 5:00 AM the next morning.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Woman Drives Children Around Town to Break into Cars

Jennifer Gail Johnson, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she transported numerous juveniles to homes around Floyd County to commit vehicle break-ins. Reports added that a total of four individuals participated in the break-ins, which totaled 14 vehicles. Police added that among the items, five firearms...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Accident Early Saturday on Highway 278 in Cherokee County

There was a single-vehicle accident, reputedly involving injuries, taking place early Saturday morning on Highway 278 in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report the wreck was at the intersection of 278 and County Road 715 about 6:40am, involving a Chevy Tahoe that overturned,. Those responding...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Four Hurt in Friday Afternoon Wreck in Cherokee County

Four people were hurt, in a rather unusual, two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County late Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, that wreck took place on County Road 44 at around 4:40pm when a 2017 Dodge Ram struck a parked 2016 Ford F-150 – injuring the driver of Dodge (a female resident of Leesburg) – and three passengers in the vehicle. The parked Ford was reportedly unoccupied.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Road blocked following train derailment in Talladega County

SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21. How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Police issue missing person alert for Odenville teen

ODENVILLE, Ala. — The Odenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen. Sixteen-year-old Natalee Cramer was last seen on Jan. 30 at around 6 p.m. She was last seen in the area of Highway 174 and Potter Lane in Odenville. Police say she was wearing a...
ODENVILLE, AL

