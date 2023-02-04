Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for YearsHerbie J PilatoGeraldine, AL
A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his deathVictorGeraldine, AL
He secretly paid for strangers' prescriptions; after his death, a grateful community gave him a big honorPete LakemanGeraldine, AL
Related
Creature Feature at the Anniston Museums and Gardens
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, February 11th from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host their Creature Feature. Did you know that the Anniston Museums and Gardens is home to a variety of live reptiles, mammals, and birds? Make plans to join them in the exhibit halls on the second Saturday of each month between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to meet and learn about one of the animal ambassadors. You never know who will be featured!
Painting Classes Offered by Oxford Library
Oxford, AL – On Monday the 6th and Tuesday the 7th the Oxford Library is offering two point classes. Monday: Painting with Zy at 12:00 pm. Please register on the website to join this event.
James Taylor playing 3 outdoor concerts in Alabama in 2023: How to get tickets
James Taylor will return to Alabama for three shows in 2023, playing outdoor venues in Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. Promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment announced the dates on Monday. All are billed as “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band.”. The legendary singer/songwriter, 74, has plenty...
Owner of Mentone’s Hitching Post speaks out after devastating fire
The dream to recreate the legacy of The Hitching Post in Mentone still stands.
southerntorch.com
Fort Payne to add Buses to Fleet
FORT PAYNE, Ala.- The Fort Payne Board of Education held its first meeting of 2023 on Thursday, January 26. The Board approved the purchase of two (2) school buses through Sourcewell, a pre-approved Cooperative Purchasing Agreement approved by the ALSDE, in the amount of $309,962.00. The new buses will be 2024 Blue Bird T3FE 3909 84-passenger buses with Valeo Rooftop AC, at a price of $154,981.00 each to add to their existing fleet.
tourcounsel.com
Gadsden Mall | Shopping mall in Gadsden, Alabama
The Gadsden Mall is a regional 502,591-square-foot (46,692.2 m2) shopping mall on U.S. Route 411 (Rainbow Drive) in Gadsden, Alabama. Located at the interchange of Interstate 759 and U.S. Route 411, it is in the southern section of the city. It is anchored by Belk. The site of the mall...
Famed urban-style taco joint slated for Huntsville location
The restaurant specializes in mouth-watering tacos, and freshly-made house margaritas for you to enjoy while surrounded by localized art and decor.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville woman loses her businesses, home in Saturday morning fire
A Huntsville woman has lost her two businesses and her home after an early-morning fire Saturday. Lizzette Perez owned the Puerto Rican restaurant, Sabor Boricua, and a hair salon, Mi Encanto. She had lived at 2106 Triana Blvd. for 15 years, eventually fulfilling her lifetime goal. "She opened up the...
Madison County warns of temporary water outage
The Madison County Water Department (MCWD) is warning residents of a temporary water outage Monday on Cobb Road.
Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?
The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?
Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, our sister station CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week.
wrganews.com
Mobile Home Fire claims the life of Centre Man
According to a report by WEIS Radio, A mobile home fire on Highway 9 in Cherokee County AL claimed a life last Friday. The blaze was reported just south of Centre and occurred around midnight. Firefighters responded with units from Centre, Spring Creek, and Ellisville and were on the scene extinguishing the fire until 5:00 AM the next morning.
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Woman Drives Children Around Town to Break into Cars
Jennifer Gail Johnson, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she transported numerous juveniles to homes around Floyd County to commit vehicle break-ins. Reports added that a total of four individuals participated in the break-ins, which totaled 14 vehicles. Police added that among the items, five firearms...
weisradio.com
Accident Early Saturday on Highway 278 in Cherokee County
There was a single-vehicle accident, reputedly involving injuries, taking place early Saturday morning on Highway 278 in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report the wreck was at the intersection of 278 and County Road 715 about 6:40am, involving a Chevy Tahoe that overturned,. Those responding...
weisradio.com
Four Hurt in Friday Afternoon Wreck in Cherokee County
Four people were hurt, in a rather unusual, two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County late Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, that wreck took place on County Road 44 at around 4:40pm when a 2017 Dodge Ram struck a parked 2016 Ford F-150 – injuring the driver of Dodge (a female resident of Leesburg) – and three passengers in the vehicle. The parked Ford was reportedly unoccupied.
Road blocked following train derailment in Talladega County
SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21. How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers […]
wvtm13.com
Police issue missing person alert for Odenville teen
ODENVILLE, Ala. — The Odenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen. Sixteen-year-old Natalee Cramer was last seen on Jan. 30 at around 6 p.m. She was last seen in the area of Highway 174 and Potter Lane in Odenville. Police say she was wearing a...
WPMI
Earthquake reported near Alabama-Georgia line
TRION, Ga. (WPMI) — An earthquake was reported Monday morning 8 km NNE of Trion, Georgia. The quake was detected at 34.615N 85.290W before 10 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.05 md.
Comments / 0