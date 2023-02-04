Read full article on original website
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersMaryland State
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
chestertownspy.org
A New Kind of Candlestick Maker: A Chat with Kent County Entrepreneur Greg Waddell
For Greg Waddell, the idea of an entrepreneurial endeavor—creating a candle company —wasn’t on his radar until he and his wife Christine were shopping on the Isle of Skye during a visit to Scotland. The couple kept noticing the same high-end brand of candles offered, and since...
wypr.org
"Arundel Burning"
On January 30, 1956, a devastating fire broke out at Arundel Park during a church fundraiser and oyster roast. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
chestertownspy.org
Next Up in the MSO’s Ensemble Series: Piano Quintet
The next concert in the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s new Ensemble Series will be held on Saturday, February 11 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and on Sunday, February 12at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, Maryland. The Ensemble Series concerts feature chamber music and jazz performed by members of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and special guest artists.
chestertownspy.org
Holiday for Hospice: Belly Bustin Grill Owners Raise Funds for Compass
On December 17, 2022 Jake and Vickie Sizemore, owners of Belly Bustin Grill food trailer, hosted their annual Holiday for Hospice event to benefit Compass. At this year’s event they raised over $11,000 to support Compass’ hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services throughout the Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Holiday for Hospice is an annual event that Jake and Vickie host and prepare for it all year around. Throughout the evening guests had a variety of opportunities to support the cause including a live auction and a 50/50 raffle.
Wbaltv.com
Editorial: Black History Month time to remember sacrifices to make world better place
As the nation commemorates Black History Month, a time to reflect on the historical achievements and contributions of African Americans, let's go deeper into the history of those who sacrifice to make the world a better place. Every year, we pause to rightfully remember Frederick Douglass, Mary McCloud Bethune, Harriet...
Baltimore dancer traces ‘Park Heights Strut' back to neighborhood two-step
Named after the neighborhood he grew up in, the dance has since become famous across many platforms all over the world.
WJZ reporter Cristina Mendez, husband Kevin welcome baby boy
BALTIMORE -- WJZ is welcoming another baby to the fold! Reporter Cristina Mendez and her husband, Kevin, welcomed Kannon James to the world on Thursday. Congrats! "I was always told the love we have for our children is indescribable, unconditional," she said in an announcement. "We're blessed to say we now know that love and will be soaking up every second of it."Kannon was born on February 2 weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. WJZ recently had something of a baby boom. With the addition of Kannon, and meteorologist Meg McNamara's baby boy on the way, we're looking forward to more celebrations and smiles. RELATED COVERAGE:WJZ Reporter Paul Gessler, Wife Welcome Baby GirlWJZ Anchor Rick Ritter, Wife Nicole Welcome First Child SavannahIt's A Girl! WJZ Executive Producer Miranda Villei Stepp Welcomes Second ChildWJZ's Sean Streicher Welcomes Baby Boy!WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara expecting a baby boy
tourcounsel.com
Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland
The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
Wbaltv.com
Community center honors man who pioneered way for African Americans in Howard County
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — It's only fitting that a new community center in Howard County is named after a man who spent a lifetime serving the community. The 46,000-square-foot Roger Carter Community Center on Milltowne Drive in Ellicott City bears the name of an African American leader who was no stranger to being the first.
thegreyhound.org
Free Movie Tickets at the Senator Theatre
Every Loyola student can get free movie tickets at the Senator Theatre all semester long. All students need to do is show their student ID card at the door to enjoy any of the many featured films showing this spring. There is a film for everyone ranging from horror to...
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery
If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
Vandals target historic church in Port Deposit
For the second time in recent months, vandals have targeted a vacant historic church in Port Deposit smashing stained glass windows worth tens of thousands of dollars.
mcadvocate.com
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package
On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cecil County, MD
Cecil County is located in the northeastern corner of Maryland. It borders the states of Pennsylvania to the north and Delaware to the east. It was named after Cecil Calvert, 2nd Baron Baltimore, the first Proprietor of the Province of Maryland. The region has been an important trading center since...
WBOC
PEP Program To Start In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Parents encouragement program (PEP) will be starting next week. The program starts next week and will cover 8 weeks of training at the Intergenerational Center in Cambridge. Every Tuesday for 2 hours parents will discover strategies to support their child's mental health, learn new topics on supporting their child, and discuss with other parents to share ideas.
Cape Gazette
The difference between head boats and charter boats
I had a reader ask me to explain the difference between charter and head boats, and what he could expect to catch from each. He moved here from an area where such things were not available and had no idea how they operated. I suspect he is not alone, so I will try to explain the difference between the two and the type of fish each may target.
metro-magazine.com
TRC Expands into Maryland
The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
WBOC
Demolition Complete at Cambridge Harbor Development
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The demolition phase at the Cambridge Harbor development has been completed by the Cambridge Waterfront Development. The Dorchester Chamber of Commerce says Demolition began four months ago and included the removal of the old Dorchester General Hospital, next to the Nurses Quarters, Governors Hall slab, associated parking lots, and other hardscapes.
Maryland leaders take polar plunge in support of Special Olympics
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Thousands of people gathered at the edge of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland Saturday to jump into the freezing waters all in the name of charity. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 27th annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge was held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland.
