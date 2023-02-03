Read full article on original website
Clark Street Bread Departs From Grand Central Market After Eight Years
Clark Street Bread will close its Grand Central Market stall on February 15. Founder Zach Hall shared the news via Instagram that his efforts on his six other locations. Grand Central Market is where Clark Street Bread started. Hall opened in 2014 and eventually grew Clark Street into one of LA’s most respected wholesale bakers while opening six cafes, retail, or production locations throughout the Southland including the iconic former 101 Coffee Shop space, Brentwood, and in Echo Park/Historic Filipinotown.
Indian Sports Bar Pijja Palace Rocks a Tasting Menu and TVs for the Big Game
With the Super Bowl less than one week away, popular Silver Lake restaurant Pijja Palace has just announced a watch party inside its TV-heavy dining room, complete with a five-course tasting menu. Owner Avish Naran just released reservations this morning to the one-off event, and it is expected to sell out fast considering the doors open at 3 p.m. and there is only one seating, for $85 per person. Chef Miles Shorey is playing the hits with a handful of twists including the dosa onion rings, baked malai ziti, chutney pizza, and s’mores.
La Hacienda de San Angel is the best Mexican spot in Epcot. Here's what my party of 2 got for $73.
La Hacienda de San Angel is a Mexican-inspired eatery located in Epcot's World Showcase. I enjoyed the tlayuda and gorgeous waterfront view.
REVIEW: Get a Taste of Italy With the Arancini Flight and Gelato-Stuffed Pressed Brioche Sandwiches at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023
Louie’s Italian Restaurant (or, more specifically, the Guido’s Gelato window) is serving as the Italy booth again for the 2023 Mardi Gras festival at Universal Studios Florida. Menu for Italy at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. Food:. 🆕 Tour of Italy Arancini Flight –...
PRIME68 OFFERS ELEVATED DINING EXPERIENCES WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF DUBAI
Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai’s award-winning restaurant is the ultimate destination for an upscale steakhouse experience for the city’s visitors and residents alike. Located on the 68th floor of the iconic hotel, Prime68 offers a new generation of steakhouse, serving some of the highest quality ingredients and finest cuts of steaks in an elegant yet modern style. With panoramic views of Dubai’s iconic skyline, Prime68 makes for a memorable dining experience, complete with a variety of dining offers to choose from.
Warm Up with the Original Irish Coffee Recipe on a Cold Night
Tourists and locals flock to San Francisco’s famous Buena Vista Café year-round to order the spot’s acclaimed Irish coffee, and the hot, sweet and boozy concoction is famous for good reason. The blend of sugar, hot coffee, Irish whiskey and cold whipped cream makes for a tantalizing delight.
The First Chase Sapphire Lounge Has Dim Sum, Specialty Cocktails, and a Separate Relaxation Area
Access to airport lounges has widened dramatically in recent years, with airline clubs scaling up their networks and credit card issuers building out their own branded spaces. In 2023, expect that trend to accelerate even faster. Chase is one of the newest entrants into the fray, with lofty ambitions to...
