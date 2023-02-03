With the Super Bowl less than one week away, popular Silver Lake restaurant Pijja Palace has just announced a watch party inside its TV-heavy dining room, complete with a five-course tasting menu. Owner Avish Naran just released reservations this morning to the one-off event, and it is expected to sell out fast considering the doors open at 3 p.m. and there is only one seating, for $85 per person. Chef Miles Shorey is playing the hits with a handful of twists including the dosa onion rings, baked malai ziti, chutney pizza, and s’mores.

10 HOURS AGO