Read full article on original website
Related
Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio
A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
fox56news.com
Possible foul play after dog missing nearly a month in Scott County
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter and an owner are searching for a missing dog. The Clark County Animal Shelter said a dog went missing on Jan. 14 at the Red Roof Inn near 100 Interstate Drive after someone was hired to take the dog from one location to another. The shelter said they believe the dog is missing due to foul play, and multiple agencies have looked into the situation, but there are still questions.
WTVM
3-year-old Ky. girl looking for kidney donor
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A 3-year-old girl from Kentucky is hoping for a kidney donor, as she begins dialysis treatment for the second time in her short life. Annista Peck is just 3 years old, but the trials she has gone through since she was born could fill the lifespan of an adult.
1 of 2 people killed in Middletown shooting identified
One of the two people shot and killed in Middletown over the weekend has been identified.
Sheriff: Man wearing underwear on his head during robbery arrested in Scioto County
STOUT, Ohio (WCMH) — A Kentucky man who police said robbed a grocery store while wearing underwear on his head in an attempt to hide his identity has been arrested, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Davonta Edward Mitchell, 30, of Paducah, Kentucky, has been charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, grand theft of a […]
lakercountry.com
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
Teen charged with being 'contract killer' at 14, will be prosecuted as adult
A teen who was 14 in 2021 when he was charged with four murders in Cincinnati will be prosecuted as an adult. A juvenile court judge made the ruling on Monday.
Fox 19
Man tried to stab deputies at NKY hotel, sheriff’s office says
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released surveillance video shows a man pull a knife on another man at a Northern Kentucky hotel bar in just minutes into the new year. It happened at the Marriot Cincinnati Airport hotel in Hebron. Thomas Lemker is the suspect, according to the Boone...
Vehicle removed from home hours after crash
Due to safety concerns, a vehicle remained embedded within a Montgomery residence for hours after a crash Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department reports.
WKYT 27
$50,000 reward offered for arrest, conviction of suspect in mail carrier robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington. The reward is being offered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Police released these photos of the...
CPD: Man who shot mother, brother in murder-suicide responsible for 2020 murder
Eric Johnson Jr. was found dead at his home on Canyon Drive alongside his mother, 38-year-old Darlene Flores, and brother, 16-year-old Rodrigo Johnson. Police believe he killed Serreno Foster.
linknky.com
DEP’S officially rebrands to Liquor Barn
Discount Everyday Prices, better known as DEP’s Fine Wine and Spirits, has officially replaced its signage and remarketed at Liquor Barn after a 2020 acquisition. Louisville-based Blue Equity, LLC acquired DEP’s, a wine and liquor retailer, in the summer of 2020, adding to its collection of Liquor Barn and Party Mart stores across the state, bringing their total to 23 locations — all of which operate in Kentucky.
ems1.com
Lawsuit: Patient had heart attack after Ky. medics administered wrong drug in ambulance
NEWPORT, Ky. — A woman who fell and hit her head while at a theater in Kentucky said she was taken away in an ambulance as she suffered a deep cut and injury. But while being treated in the ambulance, she was given the wrong medication, which caused her to have a heart attack, according to a lawsuit recently filed in Campbell County.
WLWT 5
Dozens of golf carts destroyed after massive fire at business in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Sycamore Township firefighters extinguish massive blaze that consumed dozens of golf carts, Monday afternoon. The fire was first reported some time after 12:00 p.m. at the Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road. Firefighters on scene believe there may be surveillance video of the fire and how it...
Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found
The Department of Juvenile Justice Morehead Youth Development Center reported an escape on Saturday.
lovelandmagazine.com
Queen City Motors offering $2K reward for stolen truck
Loveland Police have another request for assistance…. Loveland, Ohio – On Friday, January 20 at approximately 3 AM, a 2011 Brown/Gold Dodge Ram 2500 with “Longhorn Trim” was stolen from Queen City Motors at 421 Loveland Madeira Road. A white van may have been involved in the theft.
WKYT 27
One seriously injured in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
Police: Man shoots, kills 60-year-old father in Evanston
Just after 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Avenue for a shooting. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was transported to UC Medical Center.
WLWT 5
Highway temporarily shut down overnight as police execute arrest warrant
A highway was temporarily shut down overnight Saturday while police in Warren County executed a felony arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a person wanted on a felony arrest warrant entered I-71 southbound from Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Officers shut down the highway to stop...
Police: Mother, two sons dead following Avondale murder-suicide
Police are investigating the deaths as a double homicide with a suicide, but they didn't specify who they believe shot the other two.
Comments / 0