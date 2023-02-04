ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

6 NC chocolate shops to check out

RALEIGH, N.C. — Searching for the perfect Valentine's Day gift? You really can't go wrong with chocolate from one of these shops in and around Raleigh. In addition to the delicious bars, Videri has confections and a coffee bar. They have even started offering soft serve ice cream. Address:...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Lidl deals Feb. 8-14: Roses, tulips, tomatoes, hot dogs, buns, deli sliced cheese, salsa, ice cream, frozen pizza, crackers

Lidl has new sales starting Feb. 8 including roses, tulips, mixed floral bouquets, tomatoes on the vine, blueberries, Bar-S® franks, deli sliced cheese, salsa, Gelatelli ice cream, frozen self-rising crust pizza, hot dog and hamburger buns, mustard, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, steak sauce, crackers, hot sauce and more. The deals...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Locals owe Durham nearly $700,000 in unpaid parking tickets

People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham - and it's costing the city a lot of money. People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham - and it's costing the city a lot of money. Reporter: Sarah KruegerWeb Editor: Heather LeahPhotographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
DURHAM, NC
James Tuliano

Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC

Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week

Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
DURHAM, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Shots fired outside Walmart in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. — According to the Wilson Police Department, shots were fired Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart on Forest Hills Road. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people who fled the scene. Witnesses said four or five shots were...
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

Reports: VinFast cuts jobs in North America operations; top finance exec leaves

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – VinFast has had a blowout in its plans to begin electric vehicle sales in the U.S. and builds a production plant in Chatham County. News reports says the Vietnam-based company has laid off around 80 workers in its emerging North America operations, including the chief financial officer of that group. That news comes as the company prepares for a possible listing of its stock.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

5 reasons for the continuing worker shortage

You know this from going about your daily life: we have a serious worker shortage. In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available job, there would still be nearly 160,000 open positions and no one to fill them. That’s according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

47 dogs seized from rural NC backyard breeder, Raleigh non-profit says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A backyard breeder was shut down after 47 golden doodles and retrievers were living in unsanitary conditions, according to a Raleigh non-profit. According to the Raleigh non-profit Freedom Ride Rescue, the doodles and retrievers lived outside in cages with feces with very little human contact.
RALEIGH, NC
