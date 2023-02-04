Read full article on original website
My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse breaks groundThe Triangle TribuneSelma, NC
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Cary Food Waste Pilot Program Exceeds Expectations - Becomes PermanentJames TulianoCary, NC
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Locals owe Durham nearly $700,000 in unpaid parking tickets
People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham - and it's costing the city a lot of money. People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham - and it's costing the city a lot of money. Reporter: Sarah KruegerWeb Editor: Heather LeahPhotographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
Burlington man chances $2 Fast Play ticket and wins thousands
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Bradshaw took a chance on a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot. Bradshaw bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam's Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He collected his price Monday. The Fast Play rolling...
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC
Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
Need a job? More than 3,100 are available at 48 top Triangle employers
RALEIGH – “Help wanted” signs remain up at virtually all 50 of the Triangle’s most well-known employers, which is good news for job seekers. However, there are signs of tightening. Openings have dropped by 9.15% from a month ago, with a 4.5% decline just in the last week alone.
30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week
Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
Supply, labor shortages creating home construction delays
The Triangle is short on homes, and developers are short on materials and workers. That’s meant delays for some people waiting to move in. 5 On Your Side found out the solution is not an easy one. Kendall Jones says he should already be moved into his new condo...
Fayetteville woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off ticket
A Fayetteville woman struck it lucky when she decided to get a scratch-off ticket.
Shots fired outside Walmart in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. — According to the Wilson Police Department, shots were fired Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart on Forest Hills Road. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people who fled the scene. Witnesses said four or five shots were...
$747 million Powerball jackpot makes top 5
Monday's potential winner can claim the jackpot as a $747 million annuity, or $403.1 million in cash as a lump sum.
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World Examples
In the past two years, the entire country has been seeing unprecedented growth in the housing market. Home prices were dramatically increasing, rent was skyrocketing, and houses were not staying on the market for more than 3-4 weeks.
Reports: VinFast cuts jobs in North America operations; top finance exec leaves
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – VinFast has had a blowout in its plans to begin electric vehicle sales in the U.S. and builds a production plant in Chatham County. News reports says the Vietnam-based company has laid off around 80 workers in its emerging North America operations, including the chief financial officer of that group. That news comes as the company prepares for a possible listing of its stock.
'1 hour, 5 miles, 12 donuts': Annual Krispy Kreme Challege Returns to in-person race in Raleigh
Hundreds of people filled the streets of Raleigh Saturday for 19th annual Krispy Kreme Challenge.
Girl raises $10K on GoFundMe to help friend injured in Raleigh apartment fire
RALEIGH, N.C. — Anastasia Hall was one of several people taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a destructive fire in Raleigh. The 15-year-old’s family is also dealing with the grief of losing their dog and most of their belongings in the fire. Since then, friends have stepped up, creating a GoFundMe page to get donations for the family.
5 reasons for the continuing worker shortage
You know this from going about your daily life: we have a serious worker shortage. In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available job, there would still be nearly 160,000 open positions and no one to fill them. That’s according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
47 dogs seized from rural NC backyard breeder, Raleigh non-profit says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A backyard breeder was shut down after 47 golden doodles and retrievers were living in unsanitary conditions, according to a Raleigh non-profit. According to the Raleigh non-profit Freedom Ride Rescue, the doodles and retrievers lived outside in cages with feces with very little human contact.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
