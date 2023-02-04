ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titanic fans left divided as experts finally reveal whether Jack could’ve survived the ship’s sinking

By Kirsten Jones
 2 days ago
EVERYONE who’s seen Titanic argues over the same iconic scene.

Could Jack have survived if Rose scooched up on that floating door? Or was he doomed all along?

Titanic fans have been angry about Jack's death for decades Credit: Alamy
Director James Cameron has finally settled the score Credit: Alamy

The argument has been strung out over decades, but James Cameron - who directed the Hollywood movie - has finally settled the score.

In a preview of a new National Geographic show, ‘Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron’, he recruits a group of scientists to conduct an experiment to see whether there really was enough room for both Jack and Rose on that floating door.

Sadly, not everyone will be pleased with the outcome.

In the teaser for the special show - out next week - James reveals: “We’ll find out once and for all whether Jack could’ve survived the sinking of Titanic.”

The director called on a hypothermia expert to get to the bottom of the decades-long debate.

A team made a replica of the raft - aka the floating door used to keep Rose dry at sea - and tested a whole range of scenarios to find the answer.

James told The Toronto Sun: “We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate [Winslet] and Leo [DiCaprio] and we put sensors all over them and inside them.

“We put them in ice [cold] water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods.”

During one scenario, the lovebirds both get submerged in water well below freezing temperature.

In a second, Jack saves Rose from being pulled under by another panicked passenger.

Unfortunately, it’s not good news.

“The answer was, there was no way they both could have survived,” he claimed.

The director admitted that Jack may have been able to hang on “until a lifeboat got there,” but it wasn’t part of his plan for the movie.

James said he believes Jack “needed to die,” even if there had been enough room on that floating piece of wood.

“It’s like Romeo and Juliet,” he shared. “It’s a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. The love is measured by the sacrifice.”

Titanic was released in cinemas back in 1997 and for the last 25 years, angry fans have spoken up about Jack’s ‘unnecessary’ death.

Even lead actress Kate Winslet, who played Rose in the blockbuster, has said her piece on the debate.

While she admitted they both could have squeezed onto the floating door, she thinks it would have sunk and put both lives in danger.

Meanwhile Leonardo DiCaprio, who played doomed Jack, has never said a word.

