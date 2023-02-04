Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim
Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
Steelers Fans Can’t Believe Terry Bradshaw, Ben Roethlisberger Left Off of NFL Network’s Top 10 Super Bowl QB’s List
What a bizarre top 10 list. Wouldn’t you think a chart of the top QBs ever to play in the... The post Steelers Fans Can’t Believe Terry Bradshaw, Ben Roethlisberger Left Off of NFL Network’s Top 10 Super Bowl QB’s List appeared first on Outsider.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Former Steeler Ramon Foster Jokes About Antonio Brown's Latest Accusation
There's apparently a joke now going around the Pittsburgh Steelers after former wide receiver Antonio Brown accused former linebacker James Harrison of giving him CTE. Brown went live on Instagram and claimed Harrison wore an illegal helmet that caused him to get Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy . And since then, Harrison and others in the Steelers community, including former offensive lineman Ramon Foster, have made jokes about how dangerous Harrison was.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Is Antonio Brown the greatest receiver in Steelers history?
It seems like every time former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown shows up in the media, the conversation about where he stands in Steelers history comes up. A lot of where you stand on the debate comparing Brown to his Steelers’ peers has to do with age. Many old-school fans point to what Lynn Swann and John Stallworth did when the Steelers were the most dominant franchise in the NFL and give one of them the nod. Honestly, the fact they played together probably hurts them in this argument for me. Both players are known for some of the most memorable catches of all time but from a pure numbers standpoint, they were fitting of the era.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ahmad Gardner started recruiting Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers on Social Media to come to New York
The New York Jets rookie cornerback has made his case about the future of the Jets QB, and he is trying to help land a veteran. Ahmad Sauce Gardner is already a shut down corner in the NFL and he is making his voice be heard. He was trying to recruit some veteran quarterbacks.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Zachary Blackiston, DE, Heidelberg | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Zachary Blackiston the underrated and unsung defensive end from Heidelberg recently took time out of his busy schedule to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview, and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. Also feel free to...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Corners Fly off the Board
A trade for the number one overall pick, plus corners flying off the board early in this 2023 NFL mock draft. With two head coaching vacancies being filled and Tom Brady announcing his retirement some big dominos have already started to fall for this offseason. Making this a good time for a 2023 NFL mock draft.
Yardbarker
Report: Sean Payton Will 'Outlast' Russell Wilson in Denver
The Denver Broncos got their guy. Sean Payton is the 20th head coach of the Broncos organization. The speculation surrounding the Walton-Penner group’s hunt for a new head coach can go away with recent rumors of which coaches will be joining Payton in Denver to make up his assistant staff. The next bit of the Broncos’ news cycle will extensively revolve around the new coaching staff hires in Denver and what the team will do to improve its roster in Payton’s vision this offseason.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Concussions in the NFL are a problem | NFL had an increase of 18 percent
The NFL has a huge problem right now. Concussions are the huge problem. According to the Athletic, Concussion rose in the NFL by around 18 percent this year. That is pretty insane, and there was a 60 percent increase in concussions of Quarerbacks and Special Teamers. The NFL acknowledged Friday...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Brendan Beaulieu, WR, Bemidji State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Brendan Beaulieu the touchdown machine from Bemidji State recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. The Bemidji State wide receiver has great hands and is one of the most underrated prospects in the country. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview only on Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel.
Yardbarker
17 Years Ago Today The Steelers Finally Captured "The One for the Thumb"
17 years ago, on February 6, 2006, the Pittsburgh Steelers captured their fifth Super Bowl Championship by defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 in Super Bowl XL. The Steelers were counted out from the beginning of the playoffs. No one expected them to go on the road and become the first team ever to win a Super Bowl as a 6th seed.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for February 4, 2023 | Presented by The Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals will interview Giants OC Mike Kafka and Bengals OC Lou Anarumo a second time for their head coaching vacancy. Panthers will interview former Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for their DC. Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as their OC. Denver Broncos. Broncos decide to let defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett suffered an injury during the Pro Bowl Games
Myles Garrett is the only person so far to have suffered an injury in the Pro Bowl Games. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media Insiders, Garrett is believed to suffer a dislocated toe while competing in today’s Pro Bowl Games. Garrett limped off the field, but X-rays did...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Carolina Panthers hired Ejiro Evero as their new Defensive Coordinator | This is a Power Move
Many thought Ejiro Evero was destined to land in Minnesota with the Vikings, but that is not going to happen. Carolina Panthers made a power move and hired Ejiro Evero the Broncos defensive coordinator just a day after the Broncos let him out of his contract. Evero was pursued by...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Josh Lugg, OL, Notre Dame | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Josh Lugg the standout offensive lineman from Notre Dame had a great week at the 2023 Hula Bowl, and our lead scout Jimmy Williams recently sat down with the massive lineman for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight Interview. Check out our other Zoom Interviews on Draft Diamonds YouTube and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button Below!
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Doug Williams said he cried when he found out Mahomes and Hurts would play in Super Bowl | Said it was like Obama being elected
Black History Month is in full swing, and this month, we will witness two African-American quarterbacks facing off against one another for the first time in the Super Bowl. Doug Williams was the first African-American quarterback to start in a Super Bowl and win. If Hurts wins the Super Bowl...
Comments / 0