Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Missing Man Found Safe After Search of Icy Pond in Arlington, Mass.
A missing man who was the subject of a search at Spy Pond in Arlington, Massachusetts, has been found, local police said. Police and firefighters had been seen at Arlington's Spy Pond on Monday morning. Arlington police and fire were investigating after someone left their personal belongings -- including phone,...
Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
caughtindot.com
Old School Dorchester: Blizzard ’78
45 years ago on February 6th, the Blizzard of 1978 dropped 27.1 inches of snow on Boston. In addition to the snow, there was a wild wind of 86 mph. It was a doozy. Here’s an old-school photo at the corner of Gallivan Blvd. and Belton Street. Not to...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 29, 2023: Driver Served Summons After Alleged Hit & Run At Market Basket; Man Hitting Golf Balls Off Turf Field At Yentile Farm
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, January 29, 2023:. Water Department responded to possible water line break near field entrance outside Wilmington High School. (8:45am) Jason O’Connell (53, Wilmington) was served a summons for Leaving The Scene Of Property Damage and Negligent...
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Driver killed in crash as pieces of vehicle scatter, catch on fire in Plymouth County
Hingham, MA – Police are investigating a single car fatal crash that occurred on Lincoln Street (Route 3A) at the intersection of Shipyard Drive Sunday. According to Hingham Police, at just before 4:45 p.m., a cell phone caller reported a car was driving westbound on Lincoln St. (Rte. 3A) and was “all over the road”. While Officers were heading toward the area, the car crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the car.
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
Newton Jewish center severely damaged amid subzero temperatures
"We are shattered by this." A well-known Jewish learning and spirituality center in Newton suffered severe weather-related damage this weekend, as temperatures plummeted to dangerously low levels before warming back up Sunday. The damage occurred to Mayyim Hayyim, a mikveh, or Jewish ritual bath. Mayyim Hayyim also serves as a...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley business buzz: Loyal Companion closing; Chamber campaign aims to help restaurants, communities
Loyal Companion, the pet shop-plus that opened at 276 Washington St. in Wellesley in late 2019, is closing its Wellesley store this month—along with all its other stores. Everything must go, according to the window signs. Loyal Companino doesn’t make its news clear from its social media or main...
universalhub.com
Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston
Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
Employee dies in fire in Medford commercial building Sunday morning
A fire in a commercial building in Medford Sunday morning led to the death of one of the business’ employees, officials say. At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Medford Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue, according to a press release from the police department. They located the fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St.
fallriverreporter.com
Bridgewater State University college student seriously injured after being hit by train
A Bridgewater State University student has suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by an MBTA train recently. On the night of Friday January 27th, rescue crews responded for a person underneath the Green Line Trolley at the Boston University Central Station. Several agencies from Boston successfully rescued 20-year-old Ava Harlow, however, she suffered injuries including a fractured arm, crushed pelvis, a fractured skull, and a partial leg amputation.
NECN
Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say
An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
belmontonian.com
Belmont Two-Alarm Fire Heavily Damages Beech Street Multi-Story Structure
Photo: Belmont firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Beech Street on Saturday morning. (Photo Courtesy Belmont Fire Department) Belmont Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in a multi-story structure on Beech Street early Saturday, Feb. 4, which heavily damaged the top floor. According to Belmont Fire Chief David...
NECN
Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze
As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
thelocalne.ws
Devastating house fire in Essex
ESSEX — Firefighters from numerous communities were called out on the coldest night of the year to handle a house fire Friday. No one was injured but a family was left homeless after the blaze at 75R Wood Drive, which is on the banks of Lake Chebacco. Rehab Five...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich, Rowley police among departments that responded to Groveland “swatting”
GROVELAND 一 A hoax call about a violent incident that led to a large police response is now being investigated as a “swatting” incident. Police from Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield and Haverhill were among those who responded to the initial call Wednesday, February 1. Groveland Chief Jeffrey Gillen...
BPS, Boston School Committee + Mayor Wu respond to letter re: school violence from four City Councilors
Back in January, there was a violent incident at Boston Latin Academy involving 8th-grade students. City Councilors Ed Flynn, Michael Flaherty, Erin Murphy and Frank Baker wrote a letter to BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper:. The following letter was written in response from Skipper, Jeri Robinson from Boston School Committee and...
Judge orders MTA to stop teacher strike in Woburn following 5th day of negotiations
The Massachusetts Teachers Association was ordered by a judge to stop the strike in Woburn by 9 p.m. Friday as teachers were back on the picket line for the fifth straight day.
Woburn teachers strike ends, schools reopening Monday
WOBURN - A weeklong teachers strike in Woburn has ended. Students will return to the classroom on Monday after missing five straight days of school. City leaders and the Woburn Teachers Association came to a tentative agreement Sunday evening. "The agreement provides educators with a fair contract that also aligns with the best interests of the district and residents of Woburn," the Woburn School Committee said. "Most importantly Woburn Public Schools will be able to resume providing a high-quality education to our 4,200 students."School was canceled all last week as teachers stood on the picket lines, demanding better salaries, class sizes, and...
liveboston617.org
Armed Car Jacking Gone Wrong in East Boston Leaves Man Shot in the Face at La Chiva
EAST BOSTON- A shooting occurred just after midnight leading to Boston Police calling for full notifications of the Homicide Unit. According to police radio traffic, the victim, an adult male in his early 20s, was found shot in the face inside La Chiva restaurant at 259 Bennington Street after he ran into the establishment looking for help.
Comments / 0