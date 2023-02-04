ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Looper

Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10

Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
ewrestlingnews.com

Booker T: It’s Time For WWE To Strap A Rocket To Rhea Ripley

Booker T will be rooting for Rhea Ripley in her upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Last weekend, Ripley became the sixth Women’s Rumble match winner and has confirmed her plans to face Charlotte Flair this April. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said it’s...
FanSided

Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?

It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
Looper

NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo

Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
Popculture

LL Cool J Reacts to 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement

NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end. The spinoff of NCIS will conclude its run on CBS after 322 episodes across 14 seasons. According to the announcement, the series finale is planned for May 14 on CBS, followed by on-demand and streaming on Paramount+ the next day. A spinoff...
Looper

The Good Wife Spin-Off Focused On Elsbeth Tascioni Is Reportedly In The Works At CBS

Courtesy of creators Robert and Michelle King, "The Good Wife" premiered in September 2009 and took the legal drama sphere by storm. Julianna Margulies is a compelling lead as Alicia Florrick, so with a strong supporting cast behind her and a compelling story about political blunders, the legal system, and more, it should come as no surprise that it became such a hit. It stuck around for seven seasons and just over 150 episodes, picking up well-earned awards and nominations along the way. "The Good Wife" ended in 2016, but a franchise was only just beginning.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW

At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
ewrestlingnews.com

Several ROH Stars Pulled From Beyond Wrestling Show

On Monday, Beyond Wrestling announced that Wheeler Yuta, Willow Nightingale, Tracy Williams, and Trish Adora would no longer be appearing at one of their upcoming shows. The AEW/ROH wrestlers had been advertised for the Perfection or Vanity show in Worcester, Massachusetts on Sunday, February 26. It’s been reported that ROH...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE SmackDown Ratings For 2/3/23

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,384,000 viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2,544,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is down from the 0.67 rating from one week ago. This was the Royal Rumble fallout episode of SmackDown.
ewrestlingnews.com

Arn Anderson Recalls WWE’s Brutal Schedule In The 80s & 90s

“The Enforcer” Arn Anderson opened up about WWE’s brutal schedule through the 1980s and ’90s, and what some stars did to cope with the demand. Speaking on a recent episode of his ARN podcast, Anderson spoke candidly about how physically and mentally draining it was to be on the road so often.
Variety

‘Happy Valley’ Season Finale Snags 7.5 Million Viewers, 41% Audience Share for BBC

The season finale of BAFTA-winning crime drama “Happy Valley” racked up 7.5 million viewers for the BBC on Sunday evening, the broadcaster has revealed. The extended episode also scored a 41.6% audience share. “This is the highest ever overnight figure for ‘Happy Valley,’ and the largest overnight rating for a drama on U.K. television since May 2021, when the ‘Line of Duty’ series six finale aired,” the BBC said in a statement. The series is created by Sally Wainwright. The third and final season saw Sarah Lancashire return as Sergeant Catherine Cawood – on the cusp of her retirement – and...

