ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts

EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
EASTON, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson 29 Years Ago Today

BPD Remembers: On Saturday February 5, 1994, Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson was shot and killed after stopping a speeding, wrong-way driver in the area of Spencer Street in Dorchester. Officer Anderson had finished his tour of duty and taken off his uniform and ballistic vest when he stopped the vehicle while dressed in his civilian clothes. After identifying himself as a Boston Police Officer, the driver of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot Officer Anderson. The suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was arrested a short time later.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Army veteran now living in Florida sentenced to prison for threatening organization against gun violence

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man now living in Florida was sentenced in federal court for sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 14 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In November 2022, Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure.
AYER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Leader of Massachusetts drug-trafficking organization facing decades in prison after 2,000g of cocaine, 3,000g of fentanyl, 5,000g of meth, $72,000 seized

BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug-trafficking organization agreed to plead guilty this week to gun and drug offenses. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 26-year-old Kevin Cardoso of Brockton pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; one count of possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, over 400 grams of fentanyl and over 500 grams of methamphetamine; and one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, over 400 grams of fentanyl and over 500 grams of methamphetamine. The Court deferred acceptance of the proposed plea agreement until sentencing, which U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for June 1, 2023. Cardoso was initially arrested and charged by criminal complaint in December 2021. He was subsequently charged by an Information on Jan. 17, 2023.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County District Attorney’s Office releases name of deceased, additional details, into fatal officer involved shooting

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and prosecutors are actively investigating a fatal police shooting, which occurred in the Town of Easton on Sunday. Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office stated that preliminary information has revealed that on Sunday morning at approximately...
EASTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Pet store chain with 18 stores in Mass., including Shrewsbury and Stow, closing

Loyal Companion, which operates 18 of its 53 pet stores in Massachusetts, announced Monday that the company is going out of business. "With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores," the company stated on its website. "We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. ​"
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border

Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
ENFIELD, CT
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Pedestrian Struck on Old Conn Path

FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck and injured on Saturday, February 4. Framingham Fire Engine 5 and Ambulance 1 responded to 280 Old Conn Path around 8:45 a.m. for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. A woman, 45, complained of head and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy