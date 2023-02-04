Read full article on original website
Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts
EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
Boston man charged with distributing fentanyl, accused of selling drug for cash
A Boston man has been charged with distributing fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Monday.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
‘Evil intent’: Accused drug dealer charged with murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, DA says
An accused drug dealer who was in court on fentanyl distribution charge Monday has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence as he walked along a Mattapan street on a recent Sunday, authorities said.
Webster man charged in October killing on Burncoat Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street in October. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murdering Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Calderon made his first appearance in court Jan. 4,...
valleypatriot.com
Methuen Council Flip Flops on “Top Heavy Police Department” ~ PAYING ATTENTION! with TOM DUGGAN
Remember last year – when the Methuen City Council was attacking Police Chief Joe Solomon on a daily basis, feeding information to the Boston media claiming the police department was “too top heavy”?. Remember when they cut millions out of the police budget and laid off patrolmen...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson 29 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: On Saturday February 5, 1994, Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson was shot and killed after stopping a speeding, wrong-way driver in the area of Spencer Street in Dorchester. Officer Anderson had finished his tour of duty and taken off his uniform and ballistic vest when he stopped the vehicle while dressed in his civilian clothes. After identifying himself as a Boston Police Officer, the driver of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot Officer Anderson. The suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was arrested a short time later.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Army veteran now living in Florida sentenced to prison for threatening organization against gun violence
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man now living in Florida was sentenced in federal court for sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 14 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In November 2022, Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure.
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug-trafficking organization facing decades in prison after 2,000g of cocaine, 3,000g of fentanyl, 5,000g of meth, $72,000 seized
BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug-trafficking organization agreed to plead guilty this week to gun and drug offenses. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 26-year-old Kevin Cardoso of Brockton pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; one count of possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, over 400 grams of fentanyl and over 500 grams of methamphetamine; and one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, over 400 grams of fentanyl and over 500 grams of methamphetamine. The Court deferred acceptance of the proposed plea agreement until sentencing, which U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for June 1, 2023. Cardoso was initially arrested and charged by criminal complaint in December 2021. He was subsequently charged by an Information on Jan. 17, 2023.
Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of 13-Year-Old Tyler Lawrence In Boston: Officials
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Boston two weekends ago, officials said.Csean Skerritt, age 34, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killed Tyler Lawrence on Sunday, Feb. 5, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced on Monday. Skerritt is …
Mass. state employee salary database: See the top earners for 2022
Payroll across state government topped $9 billion in 2022, with the University of Massachusetts system constituting the top paid department at nearly $1.7 billion. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority was the second top-paid department at $664.14 million, followed by the Trial Court at $569.35 million, state data show.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County District Attorney’s Office releases name of deceased, additional details, into fatal officer involved shooting
Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and prosecutors are actively investigating a fatal police shooting, which occurred in the Town of Easton on Sunday. Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office stated that preliminary information has revealed that on Sunday morning at approximately...
Pet store chain with 18 stores in Mass., including Shrewsbury and Stow, closing
Loyal Companion, which operates 18 of its 53 pet stores in Massachusetts, announced Monday that the company is going out of business. "With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores," the company stated on its website. "We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. "
NECN
Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border
Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
Massachusetts has received some accolades over the past several months when it comes to living well. For example, did you know that Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to being the happiest U.S. state? Yep. it certainly does and you can read more about that by going here. Massachusetts is...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
newbedfordguide.com
More charges brought against four Boston Police Officers involved in overtime fraud scheme
‘Four Boston Police Officers have been charged in a superseding indictment in connection with an ongoing investigation of overtime fraud at the Boston Police Department’s (BPD) evidence warehouse. Lieutenant Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole; Sergeant Robert Twitchell (retired), 61, of Norton; Officer Henry Doherty (retired), 64, of Dorchester; and...
Pedestrian Struck on Old Conn Path
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck and injured on Saturday, February 4. Framingham Fire Engine 5 and Ambulance 1 responded to 280 Old Conn Path around 8:45 a.m. for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. A woman, 45, complained of head and...
