ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Mansfield, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRGV

Bond denied for three suspects accused in deadly human smuggling attempts

A federal judge denied bond denied for three Valley men accused in two deadly human smuggling attempts. Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, Erasmo Garcia III of Roma and Alexis Rafael Adorno of Roma were in court Tuesday in connection to a February 2022 smuggling attempt near Port Mansfield that killed four migrants after the boat they were on capsized.
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man was crossing marijuana through wooded area near Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly crossing through a rural area with large bundles of marijuana in Brownsville, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ruben Eduardo Alvarez Marin, 21, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of possession of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office. Marin was found hiding […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Woman Charged In Raymondville Eight-Liner Investigation Pleads Guilty

A woman charged with multiple felonies for her connection to an eight-liner operation in Raymondville is changing her plea. Dominga Ledesma decided yesterday to plead guilty to one of the 16 charges she was facing in federal court in McAllen. The decision came as a surprise, since Ledesma had just testified in her own defense Tuesday afternoon.
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Accused wrong-way Harbor Bridge driver Roxanne Palacios' bond reduction denied again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roxanne Palacios tried and failed Tuesday to get her bond reduced for a second time. Attorneys for Palacios, the woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash while intoxicated that killed 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano and 27-year-old Mathew Banda on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2, 2022, argued that her two $250,000 intoxication manslaughter bonds and one $100,000 intoxication assault bond are prohibitively high.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Passenger points rifle at car that honked in McAllen, police say

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An alleged McAllen road rage threat involving a rifle has resulted in the arrest of two people, authorities say. William Leal and Kailani Pace, the passenger and driver of a Volkswagen Jetta, have been arrested and charged, according to McAllen police. Leal has been charged with deadly conduct, possession of a […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen police: Man suspected of assaulting his family

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect. Miguel Angel Aguilera Jr., 47, has an outstanding warrant of arrest for continuous violence against his family, a third-degree felony, according to a release sent by the McAllen Police Department on Monday. Aguilera Jr. is described by […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County Adult Probation Center hit by cyber attack

The Hidalgo County Adult Probation Center is offline after their computer system was infected with ransomware over the weekend. Staff is unable to access emails, and the county is working to recover any affected files. “We're still in the process of retrieving everything,” Hidalgo County IT Director Daniel Salinas said....
KRGV

‘He is someone who will always put a smile on your face:’ Family of Brownsville man found dead in resaca speaks out

Rose Mary Garcia said her dad — Juan Garcia — was a loving father and grandfather to her three children. "He is someone who will always put a smile on your face. And makes you laugh," Rose said. "And they're all broken-hearted because like I said, my dad was their father figure, literally. He was their grandpa, but my dad was there for them always."
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

PSJA ISD Employee Arrested On Improper Relationship Charge

A PSJA school district employee is under arrest and out of a job after an investigation into accusations he had an improper relationship with a student. 30-year-old Macario Zarate was arrested Friday. He was released Saturday from the Hidalgo County jail on a $20,000 bond. PSJA school district police began...
ValleyCentral

Drunk driver crashes into Edinburg police unit, officials say

This story has been updated with the individual’s correct name. EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into an Edinburg police unit, city officials said. Raul Alberto Rodriguez, 52, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to a news release from the City of Edinburg. According […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg teen arrested following pursuit in Falfurrias

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 14-year-old from Edinburg was arrested following a pursuit in Falfurrias, police said. At 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety engaged in a pursuit with a white Nissan Altima on North Highway 281 in Falfurrias, a post from the Falfurrias Police Department stated. Authorities observed the […]
FALFURRIAS, TX
ValleyCentral

Man on bicycle struck by vehicle in Brownsville, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was transported to a local hospital Saturday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle, Brownsville police said. According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department, the accident occurred Saturday around 6:50 p.m. at the 1800 block of Central Blvd. A man on a vendor-style bicycle was […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy