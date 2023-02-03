Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRGV
Bond denied for three suspects accused in deadly human smuggling attempts
A federal judge denied bond denied for three Valley men accused in two deadly human smuggling attempts. Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, Erasmo Garcia III of Roma and Alexis Rafael Adorno of Roma were in court Tuesday in connection to a February 2022 smuggling attempt near Port Mansfield that killed four migrants after the boat they were on capsized.
CCSO: Man was crossing marijuana through wooded area near Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly crossing through a rural area with large bundles of marijuana in Brownsville, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ruben Eduardo Alvarez Marin, 21, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of possession of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office. Marin was found hiding […]
Man confirmed dead after found ‘unresponsive’ on Hidalgo County roadside
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive on the side of a rural road Tuesday afternoon in northern Hidalgo County. At 1:16 p.m., authorities received a call for a welfare check north of Citrus City, in northwestern part of Hidalgo County, […]
Man sentenced in plot to deliver meth at McAllen Applebee’s parking lot
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced after law enforcement intercepted a call, leading to discovery of 52 pounds of meth, records show. David Luis Aubry was sentenced to 87 months in prison Tuesday on a charge of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance, according to federal records. A criminal complaint obtained by […]
kurv.com
Woman Charged In Raymondville Eight-Liner Investigation Pleads Guilty
A woman charged with multiple felonies for her connection to an eight-liner operation in Raymondville is changing her plea. Dominga Ledesma decided yesterday to plead guilty to one of the 16 charges she was facing in federal court in McAllen. The decision came as a surprise, since Ledesma had just testified in her own defense Tuesday afternoon.
Accused wrong-way Harbor Bridge driver Roxanne Palacios' bond reduction denied again
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roxanne Palacios tried and failed Tuesday to get her bond reduced for a second time. Attorneys for Palacios, the woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash while intoxicated that killed 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano and 27-year-old Mathew Banda on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2, 2022, argued that her two $250,000 intoxication manslaughter bonds and one $100,000 intoxication assault bond are prohibitively high.
Passenger points rifle at car that honked in McAllen, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An alleged McAllen road rage threat involving a rifle has resulted in the arrest of two people, authorities say. William Leal and Kailani Pace, the passenger and driver of a Volkswagen Jetta, have been arrested and charged, according to McAllen police. Leal has been charged with deadly conduct, possession of a […]
McAllen police: Man suspected of assaulting his family
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect. Miguel Angel Aguilera Jr., 47, has an outstanding warrant of arrest for continuous violence against his family, a third-degree felony, according to a release sent by the McAllen Police Department on Monday. Aguilera Jr. is described by […]
Person of interest sought in connection to theft, Brownsville police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a search for a person of interest connected to a recent theft. Mariela Guerrero, who police say is a “person of interest” connected to a theft reported Jan. 23, has been given the opportunity to come to police and talk, […]
BPD: Man allegedly chokes pregnant woman on way to pick up food
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after being accused of choking a pregnant woman three times as they drove to get food in Brownsville, according to police. Tyler Joseph Theurer, 23, was arrested at around 8:56 p.m. Sunday at the 700 block of International Boulevard and charged with assault of a pregnant […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County Adult Probation Center hit by cyber attack
The Hidalgo County Adult Probation Center is offline after their computer system was infected with ransomware over the weekend. Staff is unable to access emails, and the county is working to recover any affected files. “We're still in the process of retrieving everything,” Hidalgo County IT Director Daniel Salinas said....
KRGV
‘He is someone who will always put a smile on your face:’ Family of Brownsville man found dead in resaca speaks out
Rose Mary Garcia said her dad — Juan Garcia — was a loving father and grandfather to her three children. "He is someone who will always put a smile on your face. And makes you laugh," Rose said. "And they're all broken-hearted because like I said, my dad was their father figure, literally. He was their grandpa, but my dad was there for them always."
kurv.com
PSJA ISD Employee Arrested On Improper Relationship Charge
A PSJA school district employee is under arrest and out of a job after an investigation into accusations he had an improper relationship with a student. 30-year-old Macario Zarate was arrested Friday. He was released Saturday from the Hidalgo County jail on a $20,000 bond. PSJA school district police began...
Drunk driver crashes into Edinburg police unit, officials say
This story has been updated with the individual’s correct name. EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into an Edinburg police unit, city officials said. Raul Alberto Rodriguez, 52, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to a news release from the City of Edinburg. According […]
Sheriff: Inmate faces charges after ‘playing around,’ breaking toilet water pipe
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An inmate at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center is facing an additional charge after breaking a water pipe, authorities said. Arnold Valladarez, 34, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief, a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated. On Feb. 2, a deputy was dispatched to the detention […]
Family sues Weslaco sports bar for $1M after man’s death, documents show
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of a man who crashed and drowned after drinking at a sports bar is now suing the bar for overserving alcohol to him, records show. Jesus Angel Romo, 30, was reported missing after last being seen Jan. 16 at Buffalo Wings and Rings sports bar in Weslaco, according to […]
20-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on Charmaine Street in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash, Brownsville police say. At about 2 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 3700 block of Charmaine Street in reference to the accident. According to a report from the Brownsville Police Department, a 20-year-old man lost control of the […]
KRGV
Family of missing Brownsville man found dead say he had health concerns
The family of a 68-year-old Brownsville man who disappeared last month and was found dead Friday say they have nothing but good memories of him. Juan Garcia went missing on Thursday, Jan. 12 and his body was recovered at a resaca, Brownsville police said. His family said they had noticed...
Edinburg teen arrested following pursuit in Falfurrias
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 14-year-old from Edinburg was arrested following a pursuit in Falfurrias, police said. At 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety engaged in a pursuit with a white Nissan Altima on North Highway 281 in Falfurrias, a post from the Falfurrias Police Department stated. Authorities observed the […]
Man on bicycle struck by vehicle in Brownsville, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was transported to a local hospital Saturday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle, Brownsville police said. According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department, the accident occurred Saturday around 6:50 p.m. at the 1800 block of Central Blvd. A man on a vendor-style bicycle was […]
Comments / 0