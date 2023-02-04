Read full article on original website
aledotimesrecord.com
$160K 'up in the air' after Carl Sandburg College mailed check to wrong person
GALESBURG — Over $160,000 was reported stolen from Carl Sandburg College after staff discovered someone had impersonated an employee of the construction company renovating the school’s campus. Aaron Frey, public relations specialist for Carl Sandburg College, confirmed that $163,911 was withdrawn from a bank account tied to the...
‘The community has really embraced this place’. Galesburg bagel shop seeks assistance to grow
Four days a week, way before sunrise, Keith Anderson is busy rolling dough for bagels that often sell out in a matter of hours at Black Market Bagels. “The community has really embraced this place — I’ve been overwhelmed by that,” Anderson said. “The people in Galesburg really do support local, and that’s been really great.
theburg.news
Knox County Republicans to host sold out Crowd for Lincoln Day Dinner
The Knox County IL Republican Party will be hosting their Lincoln Day Dinner on February 17th 2023 at The Vault in Galesburg, IL. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. and dinner to start at 6 p.m. The Knox County Republican Party is excited to announce they have a sold out...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
wvik.org
Man from Moline Concerned about CO2 Pipeline Safety
Tonight, people who live in Illinois near the proposed route of a carbon dioxide pipeline can learn more about it. The Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines will host a free webinar which will focus on the Wolf Carbon Solutions project which is affiliated with ADM. Bill Davies, from Moline, is...
Pen City Current
LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident
HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
KWQC
Madison Russo new findings, February
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case. Court records filed on...
Central Illinois Proud
Shots fired in Peoria on Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley. Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler...
No injuries, dog rescued in Saturday fire
No injuries were reported, but a dog had to be rescued after a garage fire spread to a nearby home in Galesburg yesterday. The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1000 block of E. Dayton Street on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. They responded with all three stations and the 11 […]
khqa.com
Two dead after ice fishing accident in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Please see editor's note at the end of this article. A husband and wife both died after an ice fishing accident on Saturday in rural Hancock County. Around 3:44 p.m., emergency crews were called for a report of two people in the water from...
KWQC
Firefighters rescue family dog from Galesburg structure fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting a structure fire Saturday, according to officials. All Galesburg Fire stations responded at 4.29 p.m. to the fire at 1066 E. Dayton St., and firefighters on scene saw heavy fire engulfing a detached garage and spreading to a nearby home. The Brooks St. Station crew entered the garage with an attack line to extinguish the fire, while the Fremont St. Station crew searched the smoke-filled home, fire officials said.
OnlyInYourState
The Amazing Iowa Restaurant You Can Only Get To By Boat
One of the best restaurants in Le Claire, Iowa is also its best-kept secret. The fancy, Victorian-style dining room makes you feel like you’re in the lap of luxury. For breakfast, you’ll be served an assortment of delicate pastries. For lunch, hearty barbecue sandwiches await. For dinner, the dining room pulls out all the stops with delicious plated meals. So why have you never heard of it? Because it takes place on the Mississippi river, aboard the Riverboat Twilight. Unlike so many other river cruises, the Riverboat Twilight is a full-day affair – and you can even take a two-day cruise with multiple meals! It’s the best dinner cruise in Iowa, featuring stunning views and delectable food in an unforgettable atmosphere – and there is only one way to experience it.
OnlyInYourState
This Old-Time General Store Is Home To The Best Bakery In Illinois
In an unassuming general store, located between Galesburg and Peoria on the edge of the Spoon River State Forest, you’ll find one of the best bakeries in Illinois. Believe us, when it comes to baked goods, the old-timey Dahinda General Store is the real deal. Visit Dahinda General Store’s...
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Road In Iowa That Looks Just Like Lombard Street, But Hardly Anyone Knows It Exists
We’ve all been on that one road filled with hairpin turns that makes us feel more like we’re riding a roller coaster or driving in the Indy 500 as opposed to heading to work! But maybe no road compares to the famous Lombard Street in San Francisco, the east-west street containing one block with eight hairpin turns. Anyone who has driven it knows it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience – unless, of course, you’re from Burlington, Iowa! Burlington is home to Snake Alley, the most unique road in Iowa and a surprising doppelganger to Lombard Street. If you ask Iowa residents, it may be even wilder – and every Iowa resident owes it to themselves to take this crazy drive at least once.
tspr.org
McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police put officers back on job, demonstrators demand accountability
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in Peoria, as...
Davenport man dies in hospital after car-motorcycle crash near Vibrant Arena Saturday night
MOLINE, Ill. — A Davenport man died in the hospital Saturday night after a serious crash near the Vibrant Arena in Moline Saturday night, according to the Moline Police Department. At about 8 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to the area of 17th Street and River Drive after...
khqa.com
Driver killed in crash during police pursuit in McDonough County
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A police chase that happened in McDonough County ended in a crash, killing the driver of the vehicle being pursued, according to Illinois State Police, ISP. The deadly crash happened on Friday, January 27 when a McDonough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was pursing a...
KWQC
Crews fight structure fire on 11th Street in Moline
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Crews fought a structure fire in the 1100 block of 11th Street in Moline Sunday evening. Moline firefighters responded to the scene at 6:19 p.m. According to the Moline Fire Department, the initial fire started in an unattached garage, and upon arrival found the structure engulfed in fire. Adjacent residences were also impacted by the heat from the fire, and it took fire personnel 30 minutes to put out the fire, officials said.
1027superhits.com
Man who trafficked drugs to central Illinois sentenced to federal prison
PEORIA, Ill. – A 41-year-old man who trafficked ice methamphetamine to Central Illinois will spend the next 27 years in federal prison. That’s the sentence Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriquez received in the Central District of Illinois on January 13th. He will also have five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
