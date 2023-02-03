Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYC
Cleveland Heights High School shares plan to honor Jason and Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — As we are just one week out from Super Bowl Sunday, Cleveland Heights is preparing for an upcoming week filled with festivities to honor their own --Travis and Jason Kelce. The Cleveland Heights natives Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis, a tight...
chatsports.com
Rockets Hold Off Ohio, 66-55, for Fifth Straight Win
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team won its fifth straight game on Saturday, a 66-55 victory over Ohio in front of 4,527 fans at Savage Arena. The win improves the Rockets' record to 17-4 and 8-2 in Mid-American Conference play, while the Bobcats drop to 4-17 and 2-8 against MAC foes. Toledo kept pace with first-place Bowling Green (9-1) and Ball State (9-1) in the MAC standings and is now two games up on Kent State (6-4) after the Golden Flashes lost to Ball State on Saturday.
Perrysburg’s Ward named Ohio high school assistant coach of the year
Perrysburg's Mike Ward has earned the assistant coach of the year award from the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association. Ward has served as an assistant coach with the Yellow Jackets for the past two seasons under Dirk Conner. Perrysburg won the 2022 Northern Lakes League title with a 7-0 record. The Yellow Jackets finished 11-2 overall and advanced to the Division I regional semifinals. Perrysburg defeated Delaware Olentangy Berlin 24-8 and Findlay 17-14 in the playoffs. A longtime college coach, Ward moved to the high school level when he joined Conner's staff at Bowling Green High School. He then went to Perrysburg with Conner when he took over the Yellow Jackets program in 2021.
WKYC
Cleveland Heights institute working to teach the next generation of DJs
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — At the SoundBender Institute in Cleveland Heights, they are ushering in the next generation of DJs. Whether you're listening to a podcast, hearing a melody in the background as you shop, or even attending a wedding, music plays a large role in our day-to-day lives. And the true stars behind some of life's most magical moments are DJs. But it's art form that must be learned and then successfully executed.
Comments / 0