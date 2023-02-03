Perrysburg's Mike Ward has earned the assistant coach of the year award from the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association. Ward has served as an assistant coach with the Yellow Jackets for the past two seasons under Dirk Conner. Perrysburg won the 2022 Northern Lakes League title with a 7-0 record. The Yellow Jackets finished 11-2 overall and advanced to the Division I regional semifinals. Perrysburg defeated Delaware Olentangy Berlin 24-8 and Findlay 17-14 in the playoffs. A longtime college coach, Ward moved to the high school level when he joined Conner's staff at Bowling Green High School. He then went to Perrysburg with Conner when he took over the Yellow Jackets program in 2021.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO