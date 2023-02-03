ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here's What the Black History Month Colors Are and What They Mean

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Macy’s celebrates Black creators for Black History Month

Beginning Feb. 1, one of the world’s largest retailers, Macy’s, will honor the contributions of Black Americans through a partnership with the United Negro College Fund for students who plan to attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Throughout a month-long donation campaign, proceeds will be used to assist students on the road to completing their degrees.
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism

Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
Moments in Black history from the year you were born

(Stacker) Black History Month is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and reflecting on the experiences of African Americans. What began as a week in 1926 has blossomed into 28 days of remembrance and lessons on the contributions of Black Americans. Many Black Americans come from a lineage of captured and enslaved people who were forcibly […]
Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales

Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
The First Black Authors In the United States

February is the Black History Month, a perfect time to self-educate and become more aware of the historical events pertaining to the black history in the United States. If I were to describe it in one phrase, it would be "slavery, oppression and discrimination." But hey! There are other topics we could discuss, one of them being the first black authors.
10 Black History Month Door Decorating Ideas for Teachers, Courtesy of TikTok

The role of a teacher comes with great pride and responsibility. Teachers shape the minds of tomorrow’s leaders and supply students with long-lasting memories. With February in full swing, Black History Month is upon us. Anyone well-versed in Black history knows that it’s a very broad topic — from the civil rights movement to notable inventors, business owners, and black politicians.
This New Law Could Preserve African American History And Culture

The law, introduced by Rep. Kweisi Mfume, is meant to counter those that have moved to restrict teachings on subjects such as race and African American history in schools across the country. Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume has introduced the National Council on African American History and Culture Act of 2023...
Maya's Cookies launches 2023 collection honoring contributions of Black women and more Black History Month stories

Black History Month is an annual celebration that occurs every February and recognizes the achievements of African Americans and their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated February as Black History Month. Other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also designate a month to celebrating Black history.
Understanding The Global Impact Of Black History

Jeff Johnson addressed the importance of understanding the impact Black people have in history, not just within America, but around world history. The post Understanding The Global Impact Of Black History appeared first on NewsOne.

