Tennessee State

Jana Kramer and Boyfriend Allan Russell’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Photos

By Miranda Siwak
 4 days ago
Finding love again! Jana Kramer is taking things slow with soccer coach Allan Russell but is enjoying the pair’s connection so far .

“I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it,” the One Tree Hill alum said during a January 2023 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast , revealing she has been dating a mystery man for several weeks after connecting through Instagram . “I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what? I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way.”

She added at the time: “When I was on that app, I was like, ‘No, they live in a different country, no, no, no.’ And, you know, even with him, I said, ‘No … this is silly. I’m a mom with two kids and I live in Nashville, like, how would this even work?’ And something about him, you know, I was like, ‘OK, well, let me just see, what does the conversation hurt, right?’ This just feels different.”

Kramer’s romance with the former North Carolina FC player , which she publicly debuted via Instagram later that month, comes on the heels of a series of brief relationships with Jay Cutler and Ian Schinelli in 2022.

“I’m just enjoying where it’s at right now and I’m enjoying feeling this way,” she gushed during her podcast episode at the time of the Norwich City FC coach. “We’re trying not to go more than three weeks without seeing each other. … It just feels really nice, and I don’t want to put too much pressure on it and I just want to enjoy it.”

Kramer is based in Tennessee — where she resides with children Jolie and Jace , whom she coparents with ex-husband Mike Caussin — while her beau lives in England. Amid their relationship, she has frequently traveled overseas to visit Russell.

“Game winning throw 🙌 . Trying hard not to gloat too bad 😂 ,” the “I Got the Boy” songstress wrote via Instagram Story on February 3, 2023, sharing footage from the pair’s date night at a local British pub as they played a round of darts. “Second round winner: Allan. Game 3: I won. And apparently he ‘let me win.’”

Scroll below to see Kramer and the former soccer player’s complete relationship timeline:

