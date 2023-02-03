Mrs. Helen Wyatt Hall, age 72, of Opp, Alabama passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at her home. Helen is survived by her husband, Ronnie Hall; daughter, Tammy Hall Grimes; sons, Ron Hall, and Jason Hall & wife, Berta; sister, Dianne Wyatt; brothers, Jimmy Wyatt, and Steve Wyatt & wife, Carol; grandchildren, Jordan McInnis, Blake Jones, Olivia Nelson & husband, James, Jason Hall, Jr., and Hallton Grimes; and great-grandson, J D Dillard; along with numerous relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sara Evelyn Edgar Wyatt and George Roy Wyatt.

OPP, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO