A-C-C-E-S-S. That was the winning word for F.N. Brown Elementary fourth grader Mia Fricke, who claimed top honors in the 2023 Verona Spelling Bee last weekend in F.N. Brown Auditorium. A decades-long tradition for Verona’s fourth and fifth graders, the annual Spelling Bee sponsored by the Junior Women’s Club of Verona sprang back from a three-year pandemic hiatus with 43 contestants from six schools, a special canine guest, and a new grand prize trophy designed by a local sculptor.

