ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myveronanj.com

Fogarty Breaks College Pole Vault Record

Owen Fogarty, a 2020 graduate of Verona High School, now competes in pole vault at Montclair State University and on Friday he set a new personal and school indoor pole vault record at the D3 Invitational in New York City. Fogarty reached a height of 4.57 meters (15 feet), surpassing...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
myveronanj.com

Spelling Bee Makes Triumphant Return

A-C-C-E-S-S. That was the winning word for F.N. Brown Elementary fourth grader Mia Fricke, who claimed top honors in the 2023 Verona Spelling Bee last weekend in F.N. Brown Auditorium. A decades-long tradition for Verona’s fourth and fifth graders, the annual Spelling Bee sponsored by the Junior Women’s Club of Verona sprang back from a three-year pandemic hiatus with 43 contestants from six schools, a special canine guest, and a new grand prize trophy designed by a local sculptor.
VERONA, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy