AHA News: Depression, Poor Mental Health in Young Adults Linked to Higher Cardiovascular Risks
TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Young adults with depression or overall poor mental health report more heart attacks, strokes and risk factors for cardiovascular disease than their peers without mental health issues, new research shows. The findings, published recently in the Journal of the American Heart...
Medical News Today
Could sleep medications increase dementia risk?
Sleep disturbances, which are common as people get older, have been associated with an increased risk of all types of dementia. According to the CDC, more than 10% of older adults in the United States take medications most days to help them sleep. A new study has found that, particularly...
WebMD
A Healthy Lifestyle Might Delay Memory Decline in Older Adults
Feb. 2, 2023 -- A new study suggests that following a healthy lifestyle is linked to slower memory decline in older adults, even in people with the apolipoprotein E4 (APOE4) gene, one of the strongest known risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. A team of investigators in...
Fairfield Sun Times
Could Vitamin D Help Ward Off Suicide?
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study hints that treating low vitamin D levels with supplements might have a critical benefit for certain people: a decreased risk of attempting suicide. In a study of more than 1 million U.S. veterans, researchers found that those prescribed vitamin D...
psychologytoday.com
Bell’s Palsy and Mental Health
Patients with facial paralysis have an impaired ability to communicate and express their emotions. Depression and anxiety have been found to be much more prevalent in this patient population. Prompt diagnosis and treatment can help mitigate the impact of long-standing disease. Bell’s palsy, or idiopathic facial paralysis, can have a...
msn.com
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
Being stressed, nervous or exhausted in middle-age may increase risk of dementia, study claims
A team from the University of Helsinki followed 68,000 people for up to 45 years, asking participants to fill out questionnaires about psychological symptoms.
Healthline
Is Bipolar Disorder a Personality Disorder?
Despite a few similar symptoms, bipolar disorder is not a type of personality disorder. However, it may be misdiagnosed as one, or you can have both. Bipolar disorder is considered a type of mood disorder. All types of bipolar disorder and depression are mood disorders. There are 10 types of...
Adult-Onset ADHD: A Comprehensive Guide
Adult-onset ADHD is now considered a neurodevelopmental disorder. Here's a comprehensive guide to this complex and often misunderstood condition.
Healthline
Can Taking Benadryl Increase Your Risk for Alzheimer’s?
Some research has found a link between the risk of dementia in older adults and a class of medications that includes Benadryl. But there’s no research to suggest that taking Benadryl when younger can increase your risk of Alzheimer’s. Benadryl is an over-the-counter antihistamine that contains the active...
Can Exercise Really Prevent Dementia in Later Life?
Newsweek reached out to experts to find out whether exercise really is the best medicine to help prevent dementia, and one specific exercise can help the most.
MedicalXpress
Study: Caregivers trust social media more than physicians with CTE questions
Those caring for people who are at an increased risk of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) are more likely to turn to social media for answers than physicians, according to research from UTHealth Houston. A study led by Summer Ott, PsyD, and Paul E. Schulz, MD, which examined CTE-related knowledge...
WTVW
Mental health among teens
Adverse childhood experiences are traumatic events that occur prior to age 18. They are associated with increased risk of chronic disease, changes in behavior, depression, and suicidal behaviors. Some examples of these harmful events include electronic bullying, teen dating violence, food insecurity, caregiver loss, and emotional abuse. Out of 4,000...
MedicalXpress
The consequences of childhood trauma on children's mental health
Childhood trauma may play a key role in many later psychiatric disorders. However, most of what we know about the impact of trauma exposure comes from research with adults. Less is known about the impact of childhood trauma on teenagers. It is still unclear whether they show the same range of mental health problems as adults or have difficulties mainly in some specific areas—such as having mood problems like depression. Younger children have been investigated even less.
Loneliness can raise dementia risk, new study suggests
Loneliness can increase the risk of dementia, a new study has suggested. Risk factors of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD) include smoking, excessive drinking, poor sleep and a lack of frequent exercise.Researchers found that people with these habits had greater odds of being lonely and lacking social support.While ADRDs can be caused by many unchangeable things, such as genetics, the study offers an easier way to reduce the risk of these neurological conditions.By providing more social support and placing more preventative measures to prevent loneliness, people could avoid an ADRD diagnosis.Researchers studied the data of 502,506 UK Biobank participants...
psychologytoday.com
Depression Can Be the Tip of an Iceberg
Many people have depression symptoms at some point in their life, but that does not mean they are experiencing a major depressive episode. Not all people who experience depression have major depressive disorder. Depression is often the tip of the iceberg; the specific contributing factors of illness can help to...
Older adults can be free from couch potato syndrome
If you are retired you might unconsciously be sitting around the house and getting less exercise than when you worked. A study done by Egotron reveals that adults sit for an average of 13 hours each day and the number one reason they get up is to eat food. One way to combat the urge to be a couch potato is to skip rope. Adults who jump rope as they did when they were children will obtain a number of health benefits.
Don't Mix Alcohol Abuse with Bipolar Illness
As a former mental health nurse and recovering alcoholic, I write a lot about alcohol use and mental health. To my mind, not enough has been done to educate the general public about the dangers of alcohol use combined with mental illness. In particular, serious mental illnesses like bipolar disorder may react very badly to excessive alcohol use. It's time we draw more attention to horrible combination of alcoholism and mental health issues. I have witnessed many people fall through the cracks in the health care system and I myself have struggled with severe depression and anxiety that resolved when I quit drinking. Without this discussion, many people who struggle with mental illness may be disproportionately harmed by combining alcohol with their mental illness.
wdfxfox34.com
The Four Borderline Personality Disorders
Originally Posted On: https://alterbehavioralhealth.com/mental-illness/the-four-borderline-personality-disorders/. When a person hears the term “borderline personality disorder (BPD),” confusion often follows. This term represents numerous disorders, each of which varies in severity and symptoms. Understanding the complexities of and distinctions between such mental health conditions can often be perplexing. Prevalence of Borderline...
Healthline
What’s the Link Between Schizophrenia and Depression?
Mood symptoms can be expected in schizophrenia, but many people don’t realize how common it is to live with schizophrenia and depression. Receiving a schizophrenia diagnosis can feel daunting. It generally means you’ve been experiencing symptoms of psychosis — episodes when your brain is unable to distinguish between what’s real and what isn’t.
