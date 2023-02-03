ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Saberhagen, Hansbrough highlight MO Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2023 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield Sunday. Tyler Hansbrough – Poplar Bluff High School/University of North Carolina. Sean Weatherspoon – University of Missouri Football. Mike McClure – Sports Broadcasting. Bob Kinloch – Central High School...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fox High welcomes first inductees to hall of fame

Fox High School will induct three former students and three retired staff members into its newly created hall of fame. The school’s alumni association announced that its first group of inductees will include alumni Jennifer Anders, Dr. Kent Branson and Jim Sweeney, as well as retired science teacher Art Kasey and retired principals Dan Glore and Kevin Rossiter.
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Racist message found at Eureka High School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Rockwood School District is responding to a racist message found at Eureka High School. The superintendent said a video was posted on social media Thursday showing two bathroom stall doors marked as “white” and “colored.”. In a note sent to parents,...
EUREKA, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state

Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

Washington County Sunday Crash

(Washington County, MO) A man from Belgrade, 42 year old Robert P. Briglia, is suffering serious injuries after he was hurt in a one vehicle wreck Sunday morning in Washington County. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the accident happened just after 8 o'clock as Briglia was driving east on Highway 32 near McFarland Road. He failed to negotiate a curve and the pick up ran off the right side of the highway, came back onto the road, and ran off the highway again. It crashed into an embankment and rolled over several times. Briglia was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
St. Louis American

ESOP sides with MO GOP; Aldergeddon by the numbers

The so-called “Ethical” Society of Police (ESOP), once known for its diligence in standing with the community in the face of police misconduct, has taken the side of the wrongdoer. Last week, the Missouri Senate held hearings, led by State Senator Nick Schroer, on whether the City of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnlyInYourState

For More Than Half A Century, Dining At DKI Homecookin’ & Steakhouse In Missouri Is Always A Timeless Experience

We’ve all had that never-ending conversation with our friends or family when it comes to deciding where to eat. Getting everyone to agree on the same restaurant in Missouri can sometimes be quite the challenge. Next time that inevitable conversation arises, suggest this Missouri restaurant that has been dishing up homecooked meals for more than 60 years.
SULLIVAN, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Clair woman suffers serious injuries in crash just west of Macks Creek

A Franklin County woman suffers serious injuries in a near head-on crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey Kelley, 31, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 54 Friday afternoon, about four miles west of Macks Creek, when she crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. After the impact, the other driver skidded off the road and struck a guardrail and Kelley’s car skidded off the road.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for entering a home uninvited in a Springfield neighborhood. Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on Monday. Officers found the man near the door inside the house. He complied with the officers during the arrest.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tanktransport.com

3 Sentenced For Stealing Converters

3 Sentenced for Stealing Converters in Missouri and a Scheme to Transport Stolen Catalytic Converters Across State Lines. Thousands of Catalytic Converters Stolen as Part of a Multi-Million-Dollar Business. Missouri residents Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville; Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield; and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, were sentenced...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO

