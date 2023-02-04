Read full article on original website
Related
Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
Yardbarker
Former Astros Slugger Beltran Takes Job in Mets Front Office
Carlos Beltran, a former standout with the Houston Astros, will be leaving the YES Network to join the New York Mets in an unspecified role, according to a report in the New York Post. Beltran will report to General Manager Billy Eppler. Beltran has yet to sign a contract but...
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SNY in danger of starting Mets season without Keith Hernandez?
Keith Hernandez’s return to the broadcasting booth is not yet official. Hernandez still does not have a contract agreement from SNY, Newsday’s Neil Best reports. The sides have exchanged proposals but Hernandez’s camp currently is waiting for a response. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and...
New York Post
Mets pitcher Matt Allan suffers yet another setback
The Mets are set with their rotation heading into 2023, but an important piece of their future suffered yet another setback. Minor league right-hander Matt Allan underwent elbow surgery in January, the team announced Saturday. Allan, a third-round pick in 2019, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021, then had ulnar...
Carlos Correa disappoints some fans with latest announcement
Carlos Correa has left some fans disappointed with the latest news surrounding the shortstop. Correa will not be participating in the World Baseball Classic this year. Minnesota Twins reporter Dan Hayes says Correa and the Twins reached an agreement about the matter. Carlos Correa is withdrawing from the World Baseball Classic after making a joint... The post Carlos Correa disappoints some fans with latest announcement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery
The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
chatsports.com
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/5/23
Newsday | Erik Boland: As spring training draws closer, Boland offered an early 26-man roster prediction with five starters, eight relievers, and 13 position players. Of course, it goes without saying that things can change in a hurry in the event of trades, signings, and injuries. He predicts Domingo Germán...
Amazin' Avenue
From Complex To Queens, Episode 208: The 2023 Top Prospect Countdown (Part V)
Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. On this date back in 1988, one of the most iconic images in basketball history was photographed. Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss the most iconic Mets photos in Promote, Extend, Trade.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign journeyman bullpen arm to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees could use a bit more diversity in the bullpen, which is why signing right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton to a minor-league contract is quite interesting. The Bombers only have one lefty bullpen piece in Wandy Peralta, which may pose problems for the squad this season unless...
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
Mets hire Carlos Beltran for unspecified front office role
The Mets have hired Carlos Beltran for an unspecified position in their front office, according to Jon Heyman, Joel Sherman, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The news comes a little over three years after Beltran stepped down as the club’s manager in the aftermath of the Astros sign-stealing scandal, as Beltran ended up resigning without ever actually managing the Mets in a regular-season game.
David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training
David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
Radio Ink
Raad, McCarthy Announced for WCBS Mets Coverage
Audacy has formally announced the additions of Keith Raad and Pat McCarthy to its coverage of New York Mets games on WCBS (880 AM). Raad will team up with Howie Rose to call the games on WCBS, while McCarthy — the son of former Mets announcer Tom McCarthy — will work as the pre-game and post-game host and also serve as a fill-in announcer.
Different Ways To Look at Giancarlo Stanton's Yankees Career
By Paul Semendinger, Ed.D. When one looks at Giancarlo Stanton's Yankees career, there is a great deal to examine. There is the good and there is not so good. There have been times when Giancarlo Stanton has been amazing - and there have been times when, well... he hasn't been.
Comments / 0