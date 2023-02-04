Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ozark Sports Zone
Saberhagen, Hansbrough highlight MO Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2023 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield Sunday. Tyler Hansbrough – Poplar Bluff High School/University of North Carolina. Sean Weatherspoon – University of Missouri Football. Mike McClure – Sports Broadcasting. Bob Kinloch – Central High School...
The Best Barbershop in Missouri has a Cigar Lounge inside it
This great barber shop is not located in the big cities of St. Louis, Kansas City, or even Columbia, no it is in a small Missouri town. Still, it offers a world-class barbershop experience with cigars, cuts, and adult beverages. The winner of Missouri's Best Barber Shop Award for 2023...
Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch
BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
Missourian (Politely) Proves The Customer Is Not Always Right
I know a lot of times when I think of Missourians or people from West Central Missouri, especially Sedalians, I think of a certain type of person. A smart person, a polite person, but a person who will not put up with your silly nonsense. One of the websites I...
939theeagle.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
One of the Best Diners in the U.S. is Located in Missouri
Man, I love a good ole fashion diner and Missouri is filled with these classic-style places. One particular diner was just named the absolute best in the U.S. Whether you want a burger and fries or a massive helping of biscuits and creamy gravy the Broadway Diner in Columbia Missouri can deliver whatever you are craving. Lovefood just named the Broadway Diner not only the best diner in Missouri but the best in the entire country.
KOMU
I-70 closure near Sorrels Overpass planned Wednesday for power line removal
COLUMBIA − Boone Electric Cooperative will remove a three-phase line that stretches across Interstate 70 Wednesday night. The line will be removed starting around 10 p.m. near Perche Creek Bridge and west of the Sorrels Overpass. I-70 traffic will be shut down for approximately 10 minutes in both directions...
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government
The Department of Mental Health canceled a $16 million project to renovate a building at Fulton State Hospital for use as a sex offender treatment center because there is no realistic expectation of finding staff to run it. Lawmakers appropriated the money last year from federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Department Director Valerie Huhn told legislative […] The post Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kchi.com
Three Weekend Arrest By Troopers In The Local Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton county, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Roland D Foster of Marceline for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail. Sunday at about 2:15 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 32-year-old...
kjluradio.com
Authorities ask for help finding missing Gasconade County man
Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing Gasconade County man. The Rosebud Police Department says Ashton Withington, 39, of Rosebud, was last heard from around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3. He may be headed to Kansas City, Indiana, or Texas. Withington is described as a white man,...
One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police confirmed one woman was shot around 5th Street and Lyon Street Sunday night just before 9:30. A police spokesperson said there is no suspect at this time. ABC 17 crews on scene watched police put up crime scene tape and load at least one person into an ambulance. They saw The post One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Four Callaway County juveniles face possible charges in Audrain County for early morning police chase
Four Callaway County juveniles are turned over to their parents after they’re caught driving recklessly in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety reports officers were contacted Sunday night, just before midnight, about a vehicle containing juveniles driving in a dangerous manner through a residential neighborhood on Mexico’s north side. There were reports that the teens might be chasing another juvenile.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Jefferson City bank robber arrested Thursday night
UPDATE: Charges were filed Friday against Tre Connor, 28, of Jefferson City. He was charged…
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is responding to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70. CFD said there was an explosion in a wooded area. A resident in the area told ABC 17 News that they heard a loud bang in the area and saw flames near a park near North The post Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
City of Columbia begins cleaning camps for the unhoused
COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has begun cleaning up camps for unhoused people after receiving formal complaints from property owners. The camps are located in secluded and wooded areas around Columbia. Sydney Olsen, the public information officer for the city of Columbia, shared the city's efforts to clean...
kjluradio.com
Columbia Fire Department battles early morning fire at home
The Columbia Fire Department is working an early morning house fire. The Department says crews were called to a residential structure fire on Leslie Lane early this morning. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire conditions coming from the front of the home. No injuries were reported.
