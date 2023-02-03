ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

1 charged after guns, drugs found during Marlboro Co. traffic stop

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was arrested following a traffic stop, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's office. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was patrolling the area near State Street and attempted to pull a vehicle over because he noticed a passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Lansing Daily

School Principal Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle: Deputies

An elementary school in South Carolina is mourning the death of its principal after she was fatally shot in her vehicle, according to law enforcement officials. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Dillon County School District Four posted a photo of the principal, Dr. Wendy Cook. According to the post, she was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School. According to … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

SLED assisting deadly Cheraw shooting investigation

CHERAW, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened this past Saturday on State Road in Cheraw, according to SLED Director Of Public Information Renee Wunderlich. Wunderlich said in a statement:. "The SLED Crime Scene Unit was requested by the Cheraw...
CHERAW, SC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Deputy finds meth, heroin during East Rockingham traffic stop; driver had outstanding warrants

ROCKINGHAM — A man with outstanding warrants for assault in two counties was allegedly caught with drugs in a traffic stop. A patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop Feb. 4 on School Street, pulling over 58-year-old Arthur Lee Johnson, of Rockingham, for registration violations, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WIS-TV

SC man shot while trying to sell dog

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Day 12: Analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with trial attorney Carl B. Grant. Updated: 14 hours ago. Watch WIS...
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Feb. 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:00 a.m.., deputies responded to Jasper Forrest Drive following a report of trespasser who refused to leave the residence. The case was closed by other means than arrest. HAMLET — At 12:50 p.m., deputies responded to a report of property damage at Mill Road Grocery. A...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Francisco Amilcar Leica Domingo was last seen at around 7:08 p.m. in Berea. Domingo is four-feet-four inches tall, weighs...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

NC suspect's death in custody ruled a homicide

Last year was the most challenging recruitment year in almost 50 years. The army fell short of its recruitment goal by 25-percent. While we wait to hear more financial testimony, more friends and employees of the Murdaugh family took the stand. Aftermath from Chinese balloon. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
publicradioeast.org

NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court

A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
WILMINGTON, NC
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy