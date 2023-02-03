Read full article on original website
1 charged after guns, drugs found during Marlboro Co. traffic stop
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was arrested following a traffic stop, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's office. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was patrolling the area near State Street and attempted to pull a vehicle over because he noticed a passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
School Principal Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle: Deputies
An elementary school in South Carolina is mourning the death of its principal after she was fatally shot in her vehicle, according to law enforcement officials. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Dillon County School District Four posted a photo of the principal, Dr. Wendy Cook. According to the post, she was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School.
SLED assisting deadly Cheraw shooting investigation
CHERAW, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened this past Saturday on State Road in Cheraw, according to SLED Director Of Public Information Renee Wunderlich. Wunderlich said in a statement:. "The SLED Crime Scene Unit was requested by the Cheraw...
RCSO: Deputy finds meth, heroin during East Rockingham traffic stop; driver had outstanding warrants
ROCKINGHAM — A man with outstanding warrants for assault in two counties was allegedly caught with drugs in a traffic stop. A patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop Feb. 4 on School Street, pulling over 58-year-old Arthur Lee Johnson, of Rockingham, for registration violations, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
SC man shot while trying to sell dog
SC man shot while trying to sell dog
County Crime Report: Feb. 7
ROCKINGHAM — At 11:00 a.m.., deputies responded to Jasper Forrest Drive following a report of trespasser who refused to leave the residence. The case was closed by other means than arrest. HAMLET — At 12:50 p.m., deputies responded to a report of property damage at Mill Road Grocery. A...
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for teenage boy last seen Monday night
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Matthew James Henry, 15, reportedly ran away from his home in the Pawleys Island area. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Matthew was last...
Man tries to sell dog at KFC in Bishopville, shot dead, say police
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A man is dead after going to sell a French Bulldog at a Bishopville Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. According to the Lee County Sheriff Department the incident happened in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant at 1073 Sumter Highway. The victim, according to deputies,...
Dismembered body of missing North Carolina man found in barrel in woods, deputies say
LEE COUNTY, N.C. — Thedismembered body of a missing North Carolina man was found in a barrel in the woods, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. The remains were found during a search of property in Sanford, North Carolina, earlier this year. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has...
Greenville Co. deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Francisco Amilcar Leica Domingo was last seen at around 7:08 p.m. in Berea. Domingo is four-feet-four inches tall, weighs...
NC suspect's death in custody ruled a homicide
Last year was the most challenging recruitment year in almost 50 years. The army fell short of its recruitment goal by 25-percent. While we wait to hear more financial testimony, more friends and employees of the Murdaugh family took the stand. Aftermath from Chinese balloon.
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to...
Girl, 16, suspended for having loaded gun at Robeson County school, district says
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old sophomore has been suspended from school for a year in Robeson County after she was found with a loaded handgun at St. Pauls High School, according to a news release from the school district. The gun was found during a search by St. Pauls High School administrators and […]
Wanted: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office seeks applicants for new Citizens Academy
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 24 people, but it has nothing to do with a criminal investigation. Instead, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office is looking for people to take part in a newly created Citizens Academy, whose goal is to “build a better understanding” of law-enforcement efforts in […]
Bottles of Jack Daniel's litter part of interstate ramp in North Carolina after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boxes and bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey littered part of a North Carolina interstate ramp Monday night into Tuesday morning. (Video above shows the scene Tuesday morning) An image from an NCDOT camera shows a tractor-trailer and boxes and bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey scattered on...
Missing North Carolina Man Found Dismembered And Sealed In Concrete
Just awful. WSOC TV is reporting that officials in North Carolina said a man who had been missing since Christmas Eve was reportedly found dead. He had been dismembered and sealed in concrete. The body police found was identified as 40-year-old Michael Bradley Cox. He was reported missing on Jan....
NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court
A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
Florida murder suspect arrested after chase in North Carolina
A man wanted for murder in Florida was arrested Thursday evening following a chase in Rutherford County.
Death investigation underway after man found dead in car at intersection in Robeson County
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle in a Lumberton intersection, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon.
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
