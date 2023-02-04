sure, take it down, now that it has gone across the whole USA...They have what they want, and Biden knows it, He let this happen, because China has him by the b####
Yeah you’ve been paid off so you’re just waiting for it to collect all the information over all the bases before you take it down and it transfer all the information back to China to show where all of our missiles are buying. There’s nothing but a sellout he’s selling out our country right in front of our eyes and Congress is just letting it happen. Congress is nothing but a failure as Biden is, they are selling out our country little by little what a disgrace Democrats have become..!!!
Impeach Joe Biden and send him to China with his whole administration,Joey is not a president he's a dictator.
Related
Hear what retired fighter pilot thinks about shooting down Chinese spy balloon
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
Air Force warns Chinese company's North Dakota mill would be 'significant' national security threat
Suspected downed Chinese spy balloon could have been carrying hundreds of pounds of equipment, expert says
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
Chinese nationals captured after crossing into Texas illegally, paid smugglers $35K each
Chinese spy balloon: Missouri resident's video appears to show floating foreign object
Israel Officially Requests 25 F-15EX Fighter Planes from US, and Hurry Please
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
China expert sounds alarm on spy balloon hovering over US: 'It’s very dangerous what they’re doing'
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
American Navy SEAL who went AWOL in 2019 is killed by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
Pentagon says China balloon has ability to maneuver and ‘changed course’ as it moves east over US
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
Terrifying moment passengers scream as plane is hit by extreme turbulence while flying over China
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 63