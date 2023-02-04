ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 63

B Laurie
4d ago

sure, take it down, now that it has gone across the whole USA...They have what they want, and Biden knows it, He let this happen, because China has him by the b####

David tyler
4d ago

Yeah you’ve been paid off so you’re just waiting for it to collect all the information over all the bases before you take it down and it transfer all the information back to China to show where all of our missiles are buying. There’s nothing but a sellout he’s selling out our country right in front of our eyes and Congress is just letting it happen. Congress is nothing but a failure as Biden is, they are selling out our country little by little what a disgrace Democrats have become..!!!

Patrick Reedy
4d ago

Impeach Joe Biden and send him to China with his whole administration,Joey is not a president he's a dictator.

MONTANA STATE
Comments / 0

