Cape Gazette
Louis Richard Wingate, proud veteran
Louis Richard Wingate, 63, affectionately known as Lou, Louie, Dickie, Dad, and Gomer but his favorite title of all was Grampy, of Lewes, passed away surrounded by loved ones Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born Aug. 29, 1959, in Seaford, son of the late John C. and Cynthia C. (McNatt) Wingate, and the brother of Jack Passwaters, William “Billy” Passwaters, Catherine “Annie” Newcomb and John "Bobby" Wingate.
Cape Gazette
Teresa Lynne Vignola, enjoyed traveling, entertaining
Teresa Lynne Vignola passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her wife, Nancy Shields, whom she loved deeply, and her beloved companion poodle, Cali. Terry was born in San Diego, Calif., before moving to Rehoboth Beach...
Cape Gazette
Janet Greenawalt-Capitan, service reminder
A Celebration of Life for Janet Greenawalt-Capitan who passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. A reception will follow the services.
Cape Gazette
The Inn at Lewes opens in old Driftwood Motel on Route 1
The owners of the Heritage Inn near Lewes have purchased the old Driftwood Motel and reopened it under a new name called The Inn at Lewes. Located on the same side of Route 1 as the Heritage Inn, about a quarter of a mile closer to Dartmouth Drive, the Driftwood Motel was built in 1978. Under the name Drifts RG DEV LLC, H&R Hospitality purchased the property for $2.2 million in November.
Cape Gazette
Noise issue comes to peaceful conclusion
I'd like to reach out to Meadows of Beaver Creek resident Chuck Ward, Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson, Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer to thank them all for their help on an extreme noise issue we had over the last two weeks of January. The Delaware Department of Transportation’s contractors decided to make a staging area just off Route 9 between the Meadows of Beaver Creek and the Trails of Beaver Creek for delivering and loading big blocks of stone. The work was done at night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. They would pick up the stone and dump a load into a truck ... over and over. The noise was deafening! Many of us were kept awake all night. Todd Lawson got in touch with DelDOT officials who agreed to move the staging area to a county-owned site. Finally after two weeks, we can sleep peacefully again.
Cape Gazette
HealTree to host Starting Your Story Feb. 22
HealTree will present Starting Your Story facilitated by Lindsey Pope from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 10, Lewes. Self-empowerment occurs when people make conscious decisions to take charge of their own lives. Often it involves making choices, taking action and feeling confident in one’s ability. People who are empowered understand their strengths and weaknesses, and are motivated to grow. Having the courage to face and write one’s own story can be empowering. The benefits it brings can include processing emotions, unburdening oneself, connecting with others, helping others feel less alone and being heard. Writing also gives clarity to thoughts, increases the connection between heart and mind, and increases creativity.
Cape Gazette
Woman dies after struck by Jeep in Long Neck parking lot
A Georgetown woman died Feb. 5 after police say she was struck while walking in a Long Neck parking lot. The woman, 62, was walking in the Back Bay Shopping Center parking lot at 12:44 p.m., when she walked in front of a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 60-year-old Millsboro woman who had just started moving after being stopped at a stop sign near the intersection with Route 24 and Bay Farm Road, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto with the Delaware State Police.
Cape Gazette
Milton chamber members take part in Culinary Coast workshop
The Milton Chamber of Commerce was well represented at Southern Delaware Tourism’s Culinary Coast workshop held Jan. 30 at The Starboard restaurant in Dewey Beach. Southern Delaware Tourism is working hard to promote Sussex County as a premier Mid-Atlantic culinary destination through its Culinary Coast marketing and public relations initiatives.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach’s Delaware Avenue gets 38 new trees
Rehoboth Beach prides itself on having been considered a Tree City USA since the late 1980s. With that in mind, and holding itself accountable, the city recently planted 38 trees on Delaware Avenue in response to removing a number of trees as part of expanding the Delaware Avenue comfort station.
Cape Gazette
Second Street Players to hold ‘Odd Couple’ auditions Feb. 13, 15
Second Street Players has set audition dates for its upcoming spring comedy, Neil Simon’s classic “The Odd Couple.”. Director Marge Ventura has announced open auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, and Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford. Casting...
Cape Gazette
Movement Mortgage team donates to Sonshine Equine
The Loan to Home Lending Team at Movement Mortgage recently partnered with the Movement Foundation to donate $2,000 to Sonshine Equine Horsemanship and Therapeutic Riding Center in Millsboro. A faith-based nonprofit, Sonshine Equine helps facilitate the healing of body, mind and soul though professionally designed and structured equine activities. Since...
Cape Gazette
Cape Artists Gallery to open for long weekend Feb. 18-20
The Cape Artists Gallery will be open for Presidents Day weekend. Guests can meet some of the artists and enjoy refreshments from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday to Monday, Feb. 18 to 20, at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. The gallery is essentially closed until March but will open...
Cape Gazette
Run to the Plunge 5K runners brave a 23-degree day
The Run to the Plunge 5K held Feb. 4 on the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach was a 23-degree prologue to the zaniness scheduled the next day, when 3,000 scrubbed souls hurled themselves into the ocean to benefit Special Olympics Delaware. The plunge is held the first Sunday in February, a...
Cape Gazette
Milton man dies after crashing Mercedes in garage
A 20-year-old Milton man died following a crash Feb. 4 into an attached garage south of Milton. The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. when Charles Maxwell was driving a 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-320 southbound on Route 5 north of Diamond Farm Road at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a gradual curve in the road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
Cape Gazette
Cape baseball team gets championship rings
Though months had passed, the excitement remained recently when the DIAA state champion Cape Henlopen baseball team gathered together one last time to receive their highly anticipated championship rings. The team is very grateful and wishes to acknowledge and thank Scott Kammerer, SoDel Concepts CEO, and the SolDel Cares Fund of the Delaware Community Foundation, for the generous support and donation which funded a majority of the rings’ cost. The entire Cape Henlopen baseball community is very appreciative to SoDel Concepts for supporting its organization and mission.
Cape Gazette
Sea glass festival seeks collectors to exhibit June 3-4
Searching for sea glass is an addictive hobby that has become a favorite pastime for millions of people who either live or vacation in coastal regions worldwide. Over the past 20 years, the popularity of sea glass hunting has gained momentum. The Lewes Historical Society invites individuals and enthusiasts who...
Cape Gazette
‘Carole King: Home Again’ concert film to open Feb. 9
The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater, starting Thursday, Feb. 9, will screen “Carole King: Home Again Live in Central Park,” a documentary about the musical icon’s homecoming concert held May 26, 1973, on The Great Lawn of New York City’s Central Park before an estimated audience of 100,000.
Cape Gazette
More than 3,500 Polar Bears raise $1 million
More than 3,500 people headed into the Atlantic Ocean for a quick dip Feb. 5 at the 32nd Special Olympics Delaware Lewes Polar Bear Plunge in Rehoboth Beach. This year’s theme was “Be Bold. Get Cold.”. Organizers say this year’s event has raised more than $1 million so...
Cape Gazette
Oil painting class set Feb. 17-18 at Rehoboth Art League
Rehoboth Art League will present Oil Painting: Compose, Create, Critique with artist Jacalyn Beam from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18. This workshop is for painters of all levels, beginner to intermediate. Participants will use artifacts and objects of interest to compose their own personalized scene to paint. The class will think and talk about how still objects interact and discuss why some compositions are more appealing than others. After composing their scenes, each participant will create a painting from what they see. Students and instructor will talk about form, color and brushwork throughout the creation of the painting. The key is to have fun composing a meaningful painting that speaks to individual interests while learning basic art concepts. The cost for the two-day workshop is $225 for RAL members and $260 for nonmembers.
Cape Gazette
Graver-Robinson earns Certified Residential Specialist designation
Melissa Graver-Robinson has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist designation by the Residential Real Estate Council, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors. Realtors who receive the CRS designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 22,000 Realtors nationwide...
