I'd like to reach out to Meadows of Beaver Creek resident Chuck Ward, Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson, Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer to thank them all for their help on an extreme noise issue we had over the last two weeks of January. The Delaware Department of Transportation’s contractors decided to make a staging area just off Route 9 between the Meadows of Beaver Creek and the Trails of Beaver Creek for delivering and loading big blocks of stone. The work was done at night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. They would pick up the stone and dump a load into a truck ... over and over. The noise was deafening! Many of us were kept awake all night. Todd Lawson got in touch with DelDOT officials who agreed to move the staging area to a county-owned site. Finally after two weeks, we can sleep peacefully again.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 6 HOURS AGO