ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, IN

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
LAFAYETTE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

3 Things I Didn’t Know About DUI Checkpoints in Indiana

We are fortunate to live in a time where innovation has given us multiple options to get home safely after going out for drinks beyond calling a cab or having someone in the group volunteer to not have any alcohol so they can be the designated driver for the night. While those two options are still perfectly good, and better than no options at all, the rise of ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft, over the past several years has made it even easier to get home in a way other than driving yourself because you "only had a few," or you don't think you're that bad. However, as we know, many people push their luck and try to drive themselves home regardless of how many drinks they've had. As long as that continues, law enforcement across Indiana will continue to set up DUI checkpoints in an effort to keep the roads safe. I've always assumed that if you see a checkpoint on the road, you are required to go through it. But, that's not the case. As it turns out, you do have rights.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana House passes bill allowing speed cameras in work zones

Indiana is a step closer to allowing speed cameras in work zones. Indiana House passes bill allowing speed cameras …. Indiana is a step closer to allowing speed cameras in work zones. IMPD Wants to Hear From You During Virtual Town Hall …. IMPD Wants to Hear From You During...
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Close Call in Crash into Office

(Trail Creek, IN) - A business owner in the Michigan City area had a very close call with a motor vehicle over the weekend. The vehicle took out a NIPSCO pole early Saturday afternoon before crashing into the office at Amish Structures on U.S. 20 in Trail Creek. A natural gas leak was created when the vehicle took out a gas meter at the business.
TRAIL CREEK, IN
lakercountry.com

KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites

Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
regionnewssource.org

Valparaiso Police Investigating Report of Overnight Gun Shots

The Valparaiso Police are investigating the report of multiple gun shots heard in the area of Morgan Boulevard and Elm Street in the overnight hours of Sunday, February 5. The reports indicated three loud bangs were heard in the area at approximately 2:15 AM. Police responded at the time of the reports and found no parties in the area and received no report of injuries. There was no information to suggest a further threat existed and it is not believed there is a current danger to public safety, police stated in a release Sunday.
VALPARAISO, IN
WIBC.com

ISP Files Charges Against Hammond Man

MUNSTER — Detectives have filed charges against a Hammond man after an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Indiana State Police announced Saturday that 30-year-old Roy Viverette has been charged with crimes including Criminal Recklessness, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Auto Theft. The Munster Police Department asked for ISP’s assistance after...
HAMMOND, IN
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Monitoring Chinese Balloon

A suspected Chinese spy balloon is moving east, after being spotted in Montana Thursday. Brian Wilkes tracks the upper-level winds and a potential track of the balloon. A suspected Chinese spy balloon is moving east, after being spotted in Montana Thursday. Brian Wilkes tracks the upper-level winds and a potential track of the balloon.
MONTANA STATE
nwi.life

Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties

Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Indiana governor announces appointments to various state boards and commissions

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana introduces firearm safety bills for 2023 legislative session

Indiana legislators have introduced multiple firearm safety bills for the 2023 legislative session aimed at reducing gun violence and implementing safety measures within the state. The bills would introduce new measures for safe firearm storage, carrying and purchasing weapons and training for school corporations. Here’s a rundown on four main pieces of legislation.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy