Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
SBPD Winter Prospect Day February 18, applications due February 13
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department's Winter Prospect Day is scheduled for February 18. Anyone interested in joining the department has until February 13 to submit their applications. South Bend Police Department Prospect Days are testing days that allow potential employees to streamline the hiring process by...
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Losing a loved one is hard enough. Imagine losing them to gun violence and not getting any answers. Here at WNDU, we want to do our part to help. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the homicide on Bradley Hodges.
abc57.com
Knox High School on lockdown after sounds of gunfire
KNOX, Ind.- Knox High School was put on lockdown after school officials reported hearing a gunshot around 9 a.m. After investigating, police learned the sound of a gun shot was actually from a vehicle back-firing as it was leaving the southeast parking lot.
95.3 MNC
SBPD on why no arrests were made after basketbrawl at Washington High School
The South Bend Police Department is responding to questions regarding why no arrests were made after the large brawl that broke out during the Washington vs. Riley basketball game at Washington High School on Thursday, Feb. 2. The department’s response is below:. Simply put: our top priority was to...
News Now Warsaw
No injuries in Warsaw house fire
WARSAW — A firefighter was taken to a hospital to be checked out after an early Sunday morning house fire in Warsaw, but otherwise, there were no injuries. “Everybody got out of the residence, pretty much immediately,” said Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Public Information Officer Max Kinsey. WWFT was...
abc57.com
New charter school opening in Elkhart for Fall 2023 enrollment
ELKHART, Ind.- Integrating art with core academic learning for grades K-6, The Premier Arts Academy is a free charter school opening this fall in Elkhart. Interested families can learn more about Premier Arts Academy at the Mishawaka Penn-Harris Public Library Saturday at 11 a.m. Visit the event page on Facebook...
wfft.com
Man arrested after hitting police vehicle with stolen semi
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Sunday night after hitting a police vehicle with a stolen semi in an attempt to get away. Markle police responded to the Warren Travel Plaza at I-69 and State Road 5 to locate a semi that was reported stolen from Chesterton, Ind.
WNDU
Fire severely damages Elkhart home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
95.3 MNC
Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants
Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
regionnewssource.org
Shots Fired In Hampton Apartment Parking Lot
On Saturday, February 4, 2023 at approximately 9:07 PM, Highland Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot in the Hampton Apartments, in front of 9529 Prairie Avenue, for a report of several gunshots fired, according to Commander John Banasiak. Upon arrival of officers, nobody was located in the area....
abc57.com
South Bend man accused of methamphetamine possession, identity deception
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested in Marshall County early Monday morning on a number of charges, including possession of methamphetamine and identity deception, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 1 a.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of U.S. 31...
WNDU
Elkhart man charged with murder appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man who is charged with murder was in court Monday. Jake Brunette, 26, is charged in the murder of Andrew Conley, 23, at the Monarch Mobile Home Park in Elkhart in November 2021. Elkhart Police responded to the scene to find the Conley...
warricknews.com
Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction in Gary shooting death
The Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed Monday the murder conviction of a Chicago man who shot another man in the face while they were passengers in a vehicle being driven around Gary. Larry Boston, 21, was sentenced to 73 years in prison for fatally shooting 20-year-old Charles Golden, also...
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating theft, asking for help in identifying woman
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with a theft investigation. If you have any information, please contact Goshen Police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected] or through Facebook Messenger, referencing case number 22GOS04804.
Factory completely destroyed after massive fire in Chicago Heights
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — A manufacturing facility in Chicago Heights was destroyed in a massive fire Monday morning. The fire broke out at Morgan Li around 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. The 500,000-square-foot facility was completely engulfed in flames and quickly spread to neighboring buildings. No one was inside the plant […]
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson proclaims Feb. 5, 2023, as Elkhart County Symphony Day
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra held its annual youth concert at the Lerner Theatre and invited some special guests. They welcomed the Concord High School Symphony Orchestra and guest solo clarinetist Betsy Jaffee for their Symphony Legends Concert. “Today’s concert theme is “The Legends,” where we are...
regionnewssource.org
Valparaiso Police Investigating Report of Overnight Gun Shots
The Valparaiso Police are investigating the report of multiple gun shots heard in the area of Morgan Boulevard and Elm Street in the overnight hours of Sunday, February 5. The reports indicated three loud bangs were heard in the area at approximately 2:15 AM. Police responded at the time of the reports and found no parties in the area and received no report of injuries. There was no information to suggest a further threat existed and it is not believed there is a current danger to public safety, police stated in a release Sunday.
WNDU
Elkhart woman dead after car crash at intersection of CR 20, 35
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman died after a fatal crash in Middlebury on Monday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Ford pickup truck was traveling on County Road 20 as it neared the intersection at County Road 35 around 9:48 a.m. The 18-year-old driver failed to yield the right-of-way and did not stop at the stop sign before it crashed into the driver’s side of a Nissan Cube Hatchback in the intersection.
nwi.life
Matt Murphy Named to NICTD Board
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy has been named to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) Board of Trustees by Governor Eric Holcomb. NICTD operates the South Shore Line train with service from Millennium Station in Chicago to the South Bend International Airport in South Bend and is governed by a Board of Trustees representing the four Indiana counties served by the South Shore Line.
WNDU
Autopsy reveals new details about Garvin Roberson’s death
(WNDU) - An autopsy has revealed new details about the death of the brother of Elkhart’s mayor. Garvin Roberson, 70, was reported missing on Nov. 28. He was found dead inside his vehicle, which was submerged in water near Sturgis, on Dec. 2. Back on Jan. 12, Michigan State...
Comments / 0