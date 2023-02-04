ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

scitechdaily.com

Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: New Therapeutic Target Found

Researchers from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have discovered that the protein medin co-aggregates with amyloid-β in the blood vessels of the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Their findings were recently published in the prestigious journal Nature. “Medin has been known for over 20 years, but its...
HealthDay

Initial Symptoms Could Predict How Fast Alzheimer's Progresses

Memory loss is the most common early symptom of Alzheimer’s and dementia, but it doesn’t necessarily signal a rapid decline. People whose earliest symptoms involve language, decision making or problem solving tend to have a faster and steeper decline in their brain function and quality of life, a new study found.
OHIO STATE
PIX11

Controversial new drug offers some hope to Alzheimer’s patients

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Alzheimer’s disease is regarded as the seventh largest killer of Americans. One in 10 has the disease that robs them of their cognitive abilities. There is no known cure. But there is some excitement over a controversial new drug just given accelerated approval by the Federal Food and Drug Administration. The pharmaceutical […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Healthline

How Is Chemotherapy Used in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?

A type of chemotherapy drug, called mitoxantrone, can potentially treat multiple sclerosis (MS) by suppressing blood cells that attack your myelin, the protective layer covering your brain and spinal nerves. Approximately. people in the United States have multiple sclerosis (MS). MS doesn’t have a cure, but doctors and healthcare professionals...
Gizmodo

Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment

An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
Healthline

What Can Worsen Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms?

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive condition, but there are several things that may worsen your symptoms, such as reactions to medication, treatment changes, and stress. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a chronic, progressive neurological disease. There’s no cure, and in the years after diagnosis, many people in this condition may notice their symptoms often fluctuate or worsen over time.
Medical News Today

Algorithm suggests altered speech may be early sign of Parkinson’s disease

Researchers built an algorithm to predict Parkinson’s disease from short speech samples. Their model was able to predict 80-90% of Parkinson’s disease cases. They are now developing their algorithm into an app to help identify those at risk of the condition. most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease....
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
The Independent

Obesity can trigger Alzheimer’s disease, new study suggests

Obesity can trigger symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study.Both obesity and Alzheimer’s were found to thin grey matter in the same ways – in the right temporo-parietal cortex and left prefrontal cortex.As a result, scientists claim losing weight could slow cognitive decline and lower the risk of dementia.Researchers from Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital, McGill University, Quebec, suggested obesity and Alzheimer’s (AD) may cause same type of neurodegeneration.Obesity was previously linked with Alzheimer’s disease, but this is the first study to make a direct comparison between brain atrophy patterns in Alzheimer’s and obesity.Like Alzheimer’s, obesity is associated with cerebrovascular...
TODAY.com

A diet high in these foods may increase risk of some cancers, new study suggests

Eating lots of ultra-processed foods may raise the risk of breast and ovarian cancer, a new study suggests. An analysis of data from more than 197,000 adults from the U.K. who were followed for a median of nearly 10 years revealed that the risk of cancers and cancer-related deaths rose as the percentages of ultra-processed foods in a person’s diet increased, according to the report published in eClinicalMedicine.
Medical News Today

6 minutes of HIIT may help delay onset of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's

Past studies have shown that intermittent fasting and living a physically active lifestyle may be able to slow age-related cognitive decline, which is a natural part of aging. New research has found that exercise, particularly short bursts of high intensity exercise can increase the amount of neuroprotective brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the body.
CALIFORNIA STATE

