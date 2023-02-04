Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: New Therapeutic Target Found
Researchers from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have discovered that the protein medin co-aggregates with amyloid-β in the blood vessels of the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Their findings were recently published in the prestigious journal Nature. “Medin has been known for over 20 years, but its...
WSET
New Alzheimer's medication could add 'truly valuable' time to patient lives: Va. expert
WASHINGTON (7News) — A breakthrough Alzheimer’s medication could add years to those diagnosed with the disease. 7News On Your Side broke down what it does, who qualifies and how much the drug costs. Alzheimer’s dementia is an irreversible brain disease with devastating outcomes for patients and their families....
Initial Symptoms Could Predict How Fast Alzheimer's Progresses
Memory loss is the most common early symptom of Alzheimer’s and dementia, but it doesn’t necessarily signal a rapid decline. People whose earliest symptoms involve language, decision making or problem solving tend to have a faster and steeper decline in their brain function and quality of life, a new study found.
Controversial new drug offers some hope to Alzheimer’s patients
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Alzheimer’s disease is regarded as the seventh largest killer of Americans. One in 10 has the disease that robs them of their cognitive abilities. There is no known cure. But there is some excitement over a controversial new drug just given accelerated approval by the Federal Food and Drug Administration. The pharmaceutical […]
Healthline
How Is Chemotherapy Used in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?
A type of chemotherapy drug, called mitoxantrone, can potentially treat multiple sclerosis (MS) by suppressing blood cells that attack your myelin, the protective layer covering your brain and spinal nerves. Approximately. people in the United States have multiple sclerosis (MS). MS doesn’t have a cure, but doctors and healthcare professionals...
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
Scientists found the most commonly consumed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
msn.com
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
Dementia and Cognitive Tests - What is the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale
Cognitive tests are commonly used to assess the mental abilities of individuals with dementia. These tests help medical professionals diagnose dementia and track its progression over time. They also help to determine the severity of the condition and the best course of treatment.
Cancer vaccines are already a reality—but your doctor might not tell you about them unless you ask
Personalized cancer vaccines are common within clinical trials. But developing them is a lengthy process. Cancer vaccines—it’s a concept seemingly torn from the plot of a futuristic sci-fi movie, or from the pages of some decades-old utopian novel far ahead of its time. But such wonders of science...
Healthline
What Can Worsen Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms?
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive condition, but there are several things that may worsen your symptoms, such as reactions to medication, treatment changes, and stress. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a chronic, progressive neurological disease. There’s no cure, and in the years after diagnosis, many people in this condition may notice their symptoms often fluctuate or worsen over time.
Medical News Today
Algorithm suggests altered speech may be early sign of Parkinson’s disease
Researchers built an algorithm to predict Parkinson’s disease from short speech samples. Their model was able to predict 80-90% of Parkinson’s disease cases. They are now developing their algorithm into an app to help identify those at risk of the condition. most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease....
msn.com
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
Similar brain 'thinning' seen in older adults with obesity and people with Alzheimer's
A new study links obesity to patterns of brain tissue loss that overlap with those seen in Alzheimer's disease.
Obesity can trigger Alzheimer’s disease, new study suggests
Obesity can trigger symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study.Both obesity and Alzheimer’s were found to thin grey matter in the same ways – in the right temporo-parietal cortex and left prefrontal cortex.As a result, scientists claim losing weight could slow cognitive decline and lower the risk of dementia.Researchers from Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital, McGill University, Quebec, suggested obesity and Alzheimer’s (AD) may cause same type of neurodegeneration.Obesity was previously linked with Alzheimer’s disease, but this is the first study to make a direct comparison between brain atrophy patterns in Alzheimer’s and obesity.Like Alzheimer’s, obesity is associated with cerebrovascular...
An economics researcher is warning that the next few decades could bring a massive stock market collapse
The US stock market could face collapse by 2050, according to new research by a Finnish economist. That's because US stock growth is unsustainable, and a crash is bound to happen in the coming decades. The findings of the study mirror recent commentary from Wall Street legends, who are warning...
TODAY.com
A diet high in these foods may increase risk of some cancers, new study suggests
Eating lots of ultra-processed foods may raise the risk of breast and ovarian cancer, a new study suggests. An analysis of data from more than 197,000 adults from the U.K. who were followed for a median of nearly 10 years revealed that the risk of cancers and cancer-related deaths rose as the percentages of ultra-processed foods in a person’s diet increased, according to the report published in eClinicalMedicine.
Medical News Today
6 minutes of HIIT may help delay onset of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's
Past studies have shown that intermittent fasting and living a physically active lifestyle may be able to slow age-related cognitive decline, which is a natural part of aging. New research has found that exercise, particularly short bursts of high intensity exercise can increase the amount of neuroprotective brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the body.
PharmaTher Holdings Nabs New Orphan Drug Status, Discusses Further Fast-Track, Partners For MDMA Patch
Ketamine products manufacturer PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF had lots happening this past week. Here are the company's top three news items. FDA’s Orphan Drug Status To Ketamine For Rett Syndrome. The FDA granted an orphan drug designation to the company’s proprietary racemic ketamine KETARX for the treatment of the...
The promising new Alzheimer's drugs to watch — and the far-out ideas that could reshape how we treat the disease
Two Alzheimer's drugs, Biogen's Leqembi and Eli Lilly's donanemab, treat the disease by focusing on amyloidosis, or plaque build-up in the brain.
Comments / 0