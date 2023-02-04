Obesity can trigger symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study.Both obesity and Alzheimer’s were found to thin grey matter in the same ways – in the right temporo-parietal cortex and left prefrontal cortex.As a result, scientists claim losing weight could slow cognitive decline and lower the risk of dementia.Researchers from Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital, McGill University, Quebec, suggested obesity and Alzheimer’s (AD) may cause same type of neurodegeneration.Obesity was previously linked with Alzheimer’s disease, but this is the first study to make a direct comparison between brain atrophy patterns in Alzheimer’s and obesity.Like Alzheimer’s, obesity is associated with cerebrovascular...

6 DAYS AGO