NHL legend Dominik Hasek slams league for allowing Alex Ovechkin's son to skate at All-Star event
Hockey Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek slammed the NHL for allowing Alexander Ovechkin's son to take part in All-Star Game festivities on Friday night.
NHL All-Star Game 2023: Live updates, score, highlights as Central, Atlantic divisions meet in final
The NHL's best are competing in a three-on-three tournament to crown an All-Star Game champion. On Saturday afternoon, the NHL's biggest stars will take the ice in Sunrise, Fla. to compete in the 2023 All-Star Game. For the seventh year in a row, the NHL will use a three-on-three tournament...
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
NHL All-Star Game 2023 final scores, results: Tkachuk brothers, Dylan Larkin power Atlantic to win
For the first time since the NHL began the 3 on 3 All-Star format, the Atlantic Division are All-Star champions. The Atlantic defeated the Central 7-5 in the 2023 final on Saturday afternoon down in South Florida. The squad earned the $1 million prize as a result. The Tkachuk brothers,...
Throwback: Wayne Gretzky returns to Edmonton at the 1989 NHL All-Star Game
The 1989 NHL All-Star Game was a homecoming for Wayne Gretzky. He had already suited up as an opponent at the Northlands Coliseum earlier in the season but Gretzky captaining the Campbell Conference gave fans in Edmonton an opportunity to again cheer for him as one of their own for a final time.
Tkachuk caps 'extra special' weekend as MVP of 2023 NHL All-Star Game
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk had barely been handed the MVP award for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and was already trying to give it away. Maybe, he joked, it should have gone to someone else. Like, say, Atlantic Division and Florida Panthers teammate Aleksander Barkov, who made up the only non-Tkachuk on their line.
Tkachuk, Larkin and Marner Named NHL 'Three Stars' of the Week
FIRST STAR - MATTHEW TKACHUK, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS. Representing the hometown Panthers (24-22-6, 54 points), Tkachuk compiled 4-3-7 in two games to capture MVP honors and power the Atlantic Division to a championship at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, held Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena. Tkachuk, who registered 3-2-5 in a 10-6 victory over the Metropolitan Division in the semifinals and 1-1-2 in a 7-5 win against the Central Division in the final, became the 10th NHL player to claim All-Star Game MVP in his home venue - and first since Ryan Johansen in 2015 (w/ CBJ). The Scottsdale, Ariz., native also became the fourth U.S.-born player to win the award, following Mike Richter (1994), Bill Guerin (2001) and Brock Boeser (2018). Tkachuk's five points in the semifinals matched a single-game record under the 3-on-3 All-Star Game format (since 2016), also achieved by Metropolitan Division teammates Mathew Barzal (2-3-5) and Sidney Crosby (2-3-5) in the 2019 final. Tkachuk's seven total points on the day tied for the second-most in one 3-on-3 tournament, behind only Crosby's 2019 performance (4-4-8 in 2 GP). The 25-year-old Tkachuk, who also was featured in two events (the Enterprise NHL Discover Splash Shot and Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge) during Friday's 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, tops Florida with 25-41-66 in 49 total contests this season - his first with the Panthers. He also ranks among the League leaders in assists (t-6th; 41), points (7th; 66), power-play points (t-9th; 24) and shots on goal (13th; 187).
Stadium Series ice truck arrives ahead of Capitals-Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NHL mobile refrigeration truck rolled onto the concourse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday, the first step toward the build out of the rink for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The outdoor game will take place Feb. 18, when...
Recap: Avalanche can’t score enough as Central Division falls 7-5
With the task to prove that their collective stars shine the brightest the Colorado Avalanche trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar had one last task to complete and that is to represent the Central Division at the All-Star Game. The Game. The Central all-stars took on the...
2023 NHL All-Star Game Highlights: Capitals’ Ovechkin, Pittsburgh’s Crosby Combine For Three Goals In Metropolitan Division’s Semifinal Loss
While the Metropolitan Division lost in the semifinal of the three-on-three tournament by a score of 10-6 at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin earned a goal and three points. Both of his assists came on goals by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby.
Exploring the goaltending trade market for the LA Kings
If anything, this shows how much better the LA Kings have performed with just below-average goaltending as opposed to league-worst goaltending. Because of this, the Kings are the only team currently in a playoff position with a negative goal differential. This would be extremely rare for a team with a negative goal differential to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
