Luis Severino’s next pitch will come for the Yankees, not for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. The oft-injured right-hander was not given permission by general manager Brian Cashman to pitch in the WBC, which begins next month. The decision wasn’t all that surprising given how much time Severino has lost to injuries since signing a four-year, $40 million extension prior to the 2019 season. The Yankees picked up the $15 million team option earlier in the offseason, which will make the deal worth $52.5 million over five years, despite Severino having pitched in just 26 regular season games over the...

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO