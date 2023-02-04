Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Retailers in San Francisco unite to increase efficiencyGeorge van EkerenSan Francisco, CA
Related
Giants, Stephen Piscotty Agree To Minor League Deal
The Giants are in agreement on a minor league contract with free-agent outfielder Stephen Piscotty, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The CAA client will be in big league camp this spring and would earn a $1MM base salary upon making the roster. It’s a return to the Bay Area for...
NBC Sports
Entering contract year, Crawford desires to retire with Giants
Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford would like to finish off his MLB career the same way he started it: Wearing the Orange and Black. “Growing up a Giants fan, I’m a Bay Area guy. I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Crawford told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill and Festus Ezeli on “Warriors Postgame Live” on Saturday night. “It’s the reason I signed an extension here a couple of years ago.
Athletics Nation
Elephant Rumblings: Vegas developers voice support for A’s
Not a lot has been happening publicly on the proposed Howard Terminal development lately. Last week, while Oakland leaders promoted a plan to bring the WNBA to a redeveloped Oakland Coliseum site, Dave Kaval and John Fisher visited with city leaders and developers in Las Vegas. Some believe that the...
Yardbarker
Brian Cashman Explains Why He Isn't Allowing Luis Severino to Pitch in World Baseball Classic
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed this weekend that right-hander Luis Severino won't pitch in the World Baseball Classic. Severino was planning to pitch for the Dominican Republic in the WBC, a tournament that begins next month. Cashman isn't taking any chances, though, recalling Severino's injury history over the last few seasons.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Yankees keeping Luis Severino out of World Baseball Classic
Luis Severino’s next pitch will come for the Yankees, not for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. The oft-injured right-hander was not given permission by general manager Brian Cashman to pitch in the WBC, which begins next month. The decision wasn’t all that surprising given how much time Severino has lost to injuries since signing a four-year, $40 million extension prior to the 2019 season. The Yankees picked up the $15 million team option earlier in the offseason, which will make the deal worth $52.5 million over five years, despite Severino having pitched in just 26 regular season games over the...
Padres players connect with fans, sign autographs at FanFest
The line wrapped around Petco Park Saturday morning. Thousands of fans crowded the gates, excited to celebrate their hometown team.
NBC Sports
Report: Giants add Piscotty to camp competition in outfield
In search of more outfield depth, the Giants reportedly have turned to a veteran with long-running Bay Area ties. The Giants and free agent Stephen Piscotty agreed to a minor league contract with an invite to big league camp, Robert Murray of FanSided reported Monday morning. Piscotty will earn $1 million if he's on the big league roster this season.
Athletics Nation
Oakland A’s come in at No. 13 on The Athletic’s ‘Wild-Card Era’ franchise rankings
The Oakland Athletics came in at No. 13 in The Athletic’s franchise rankings for the “Wild-Card Era” that were released on Monday. Oakland finished behind AL West division rivals the Rangers, the Angels and the Astros. It is an interesting system that assigns points for World Series wins, playoff appearances and division titles. Teams can also lose points for prolonged non-competitiveness and can receive points for sustained success.
Breaking Down the Mets and Yankees Starting Rotations
The Founder of Pitcher List Nick Pollack talks about the Mets and Yankees rotations and the Cy Young Award misspelling
Mets DFA Khalil Lee in wake of assault allegation
The New York Mets designated outfielder Khalil Lee for assignment on Monday. Lee was the subject of a lawsuit filed
Rays, RP Jason Adam discussing multi-year deal
The Rays and right-hander Jason Adam have had some talks about a multi-year deal, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports, in advance of Adam’s upcoming arbitration hearing. Adam is one of seven Rays players who couldn’t reach an agreement with the team before the filing deadline, though...
Despite criticism, Mets owner Steve Cohen won't apologize for being 'all-in' on winning
As MLB's wealthiest owner, Steve Cohen has no regrets about spending big this offseason to bolster the Mets' title hopes: "I'm going to do it my way."
Giants, Logan Webb have talked about long-term extension
The Giants have had some talks with ace right-hander Logan Webb about a long-term contract, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Neither Zaidi or Webb gave any specifics about the nature of the talks, or whether or not a deal could be...
Comments / 0