NBC Sports

Entering contract year, Crawford desires to retire with Giants

Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford would like to finish off his MLB career the same way he started it: Wearing the Orange and Black. “Growing up a Giants fan, I’m a Bay Area guy. I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Crawford told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill and Festus Ezeli on “Warriors Postgame Live” on Saturday night. “It’s the reason I signed an extension here a couple of years ago.
Athletics Nation

Elephant Rumblings: Vegas developers voice support for A’s

Not a lot has been happening publicly on the proposed Howard Terminal development lately. Last week, while Oakland leaders promoted a plan to bring the WNBA to a redeveloped Oakland Coliseum site, Dave Kaval and John Fisher visited with city leaders and developers in Las Vegas. Some believe that the...
New York Post

Yankees keeping Luis Severino out of World Baseball Classic

Luis Severino’s next pitch will come for the Yankees, not for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.  The oft-injured right-hander was not given permission by general manager Brian Cashman to pitch in the WBC, which begins next month.  The decision wasn’t all that surprising given how much time Severino has lost to injuries since signing a four-year, $40 million extension prior to the 2019 season.  The Yankees picked up the $15 million team option earlier in the offseason, which will make the deal worth $52.5 million over five years, despite Severino having pitched in just 26 regular season games over the...
NBC Sports

Report: Giants add Piscotty to camp competition in outfield

In search of more outfield depth, the Giants reportedly have turned to a veteran with long-running Bay Area ties. The Giants and free agent Stephen Piscotty agreed to a minor league contract with an invite to big league camp, Robert Murray of FanSided reported Monday morning. Piscotty will earn $1 million if he's on the big league roster this season.
Athletics Nation

Oakland A’s come in at No. 13 on The Athletic’s ‘Wild-Card Era’ franchise rankings

The Oakland Athletics came in at No. 13 in The Athletic’s franchise rankings for the “Wild-Card Era” that were released on Monday. Oakland finished behind AL West division rivals the Rangers, the Angels and the Astros. It is an interesting system that assigns points for World Series wins, playoff appearances and division titles. Teams can also lose points for prolonged non-competitiveness and can receive points for sustained success.
